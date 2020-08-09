Controversial footy commentator Sam Newman is still finding ways to insert his unwanted opinions into the sport, this time defending the groping scandal that has rocked the Richmond Football Club and the league as a whole this week.

Although the players involved in the scandal quickly apologised and owned up to the fact that their actions were inappropriate, Newman defended them.

“Grabbing someone on the crotch in the rooms after a victory, is hardly being ‘groped’,” Newman tweeted. “Just means the lads in question get on extremely well with one and other – or they wouldn’t have done it. Stop with the cow-eyes.”

He then followed up the tweet with a number of replies claiming he didn’t think anyone was “harassed.”

In case you missed it, Tigers players Nick Vlastuin and Jayden Short were called out for allegedly groping teammate Mabior Chol earlier in the week.

The situation was brought to light after journalist Hugh Riminton asked Tigers coach Damien Hardwick if all players were subject to this sort of treatment, or if it were a racial issue.

“Are all premiership players within Richmond expected to tolerate fingers going up their anuses or is it just the black player who’s expected to tolerate it?” He asked.

Following the scandal, and the Richmond Tigers’ slamming of the behaviour, two more similar incidents were revealed allegedly involving Jack Riewoldt and Dan Butler.

All parties involved have since apologised for their reported actions, acknowledging that touching the genitals of their teammates goes beyond change room banter and can potentially be considered sexual harassment. But although all of the players who were allegedly involved in the various incidents were quick to apologise, Sam Newman has come out basically saying that the incident was “hardly” groping and should be brushed off.

Are we surprised that Sam Newman still hasn’t run out of controversial footy opinions? Not particularly. No.