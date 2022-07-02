In huge news for the mums of Australia, Robbie Williams will be headlining the pre-game entertainment for the 2022 AFL Grand Final at the MCG.

I can’t wait to see the entire MCG sobbing along to “Angels”. I think we all know it’s bound to happen.

It’s also the first time the AFL Grand Final will be held in the Melbourne Cricket Ground since 2019. The 2021 Grand Final was help in Perth’s Optus Stadium while the 2020 Grand Final was at the Gabba in Brissy.

According to the AFL, Robbie Williams — who is famously English — will have a band of Aussie musicians.

“I am so excited to be performing for all the fans, on the hallowed turf of the MCG, for the biggest game of the year,” Williams said in a statement.

“I’m really looking forward to performing with a cast of very talented local Australian musicians and I can’t wait to see you all on that last Saturday in September.

“If it goes well, I might even put my hand up to be the next CEO of the AFL.”

Honestly wilder career moves have happened, I’ll admit it.

He’ll be performing to around 100,000 footy fans according to the outgoing AFL head Gillon McLachlan.

“[There’s] no better performer than Robbie Williams to help amplify the atmosphere ahead of the biggest sporting event in the country,” he said.

No pressure then Rob mate.

My personal dream is for the AFL Grand Final to include a full Take That reunion — sorry Gary Barlow but it’s time.

Robbie Williams is apparently a big fan of Australia (and Australia sport clearly). He previously told the Herald Sun he had a “love affair” with the country. Saucy!

The AFL Grand Final will take place on Saturday 24 September, whether you’re really into footy or just like listening to “Let Me Entertain You” when you’re getting ready for a night out.

You know what, I’m not ashamed to admit I’m the latter.