A standard training session for college pole vaulter Zach McWhorter has gone balls-up, after the pole literally impaled his family jewels. What a teste-ing time. (Sorry, I’ll let myself out.)

Zach shared the hair-raising footage on TikTok, which has since amassed over 19 million views and 3.7M likes, noting that the incident required 18 stitches. “RIP to my future kids.”

The trooper elaborated on the extent of the damage to Buzzfeed: “I could see right into my scrotum.”

Don’t believe him? Check out the shorts:

His father, who’s his coach and a urologist, immediately whisked him to hospital, where he was sewn up. “Fortunately, as far as I know, there is nothing wrong with my testicles — just a scar,” the pole vaulter added. “One day, we’ll find out if they function or not…”

As for his future in the sport, he hasn’t been deterred, it seems. His main lesson learnt? “Don’t free ball,” he tells Buzzfeed. Wise lesson, indeed.

Check out the the squeamish footage below, if you dare. (I thought the ‘Mask Off’ soundtrack would be make it easier to watch but, for some reason, it just makes it seem all the more painful.) Either way, this is truly the stuff of nightmares. Zach, you’re a warrior and I salute thee.