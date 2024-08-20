The Paris 2024 Olympics may be done and dusted but the Paralympics are creeping closer and closer with every single minute. So, to jump on the hype, we’ve created a list of which Aussie Paralympic athletes you should keep tabs on at this year’s games.

As someone who grew up in a sports-loving household, the Olympics is everything to me. We treat the opening ceremony like it’s the bloody moon landing. The lounge room is fuelled with Filipino swear words when the swimming heats happen and when there’s drama, it’s the number one yap-topic in the car drives to work.

But one of my favourite things about the Olympics and the Paralympics is that we always get introduced to up-and-coming athletes from all different walks of life.

So, without further ado, here are some Australian athletes you should keep an eye on at this year’s Paris 2024 Olympics.

Here are 15 Aussie Para-athletes you need to watch at this year’s Paris 2024 Paralympics

15. Lauren Parker

Sport: Para-triathlon and Para-cycling

At the 2024 Paris Paralympics, all eyes will be on para-triathlete Lauren Parker. She’s had her Paralympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games where she took home the silver medal with a time of 1:06:26.

Before becoming a Para-athlete, Lauren was an elite able-bodied triathlete. In 2017, she was training for the Ironman Australia Triathlon when she had an accident during a training ride.

“I broke my shoulder, four broken ribs, punctured lung, broken pelvis, broken back and obviously spinal cord damage, which left me instantly paralysed from the waist down,” she told NSW Institute of Sport.

“It changed my life in a split second. I went into hospital for spinal fusion surgery, and then they told me that I’ll never walk again, that I need to live the rest of my life in a wheelchair.”

After recovery, she became committed to becoming a Para-athlete and won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games just 12 months after her injury.

Lauren is currently the world champion in the PTWC triathlon and at this year’s Paralympics, she hopes to win big in her first major international para-cycling event too.

14. Jaryd Clifford

Sport: Para-athletics

Jaryd Clifford may only be 25 years old, but he’s already a two-time Paralympian with three medals under his belt. The world champion middle and long distance runner made his debut when he was 17 at the Rio Games where he garnered worldwide acclaim for his race being faster than the Olympic equivalent.

Now, eight years later, his times have only got better.

Jaryd was diagnosed with juvenile macular degeneration and is considered legally blind. While he can see the outlines on the track, for his 5000m race, he competes with his best friend Tim Logan. During the race, they’re tied together with a 30cm tether so Tim can be Jaryd’s eyes on the track.

As he gets ready to hit the track in Paris, he’s priming himself to chase the dream he’s had ever since he was a little kid — to win gold.

13. Jamieson Leeson

Sport: Boccia

Jamieson Leeson grew up in the tiny country town of Dunedoo, New South Wales.

With no Para-sport available to her, she didn’t think of herself as a sporty gal. But in 2019, the 21-year-old competed in the NSW State Titles for Boccia — one of only two Paralympic sports which don’t have an Olympic counterpart. And just one year later, she made her Paralympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

In case you’re not familiar, Boccia is a sport where athletes throw, kick or use a ramp to roll a ball onto the court. The aim is to get their ball as close as possible to the ‘jack’ ball. It’s a sport designed specifically for athletes with a disability in locomotor function.

This time around Jamieson will be competing in the singles BC3 and Pairs BC3 competitions.

But want to hear the sweetest part? The town of Dunedoo now has a mural dedicated to her. We love to see it!!!

12. Alexa Leary

Sport: Para-swimming.

You might’ve seen 22-year-old Alexa Leary all over your feed about a week ago for her funny yet captivating post-swim interview where she talked about her journey to the Paris 2024 Paralympics, how her family of seven are heading there with her and her love for music!

Leary secured a spot at the Paralympics after nabbing gold in the 100m Freestyle S9 at the World Para Swimming Championships.

For folks who don’t know much about Leary’s story, she’d suffered traumatic head injuries in a speed cycling clash that almost claimed her life back in 2021.

“Everyone said goodbye to me. They all thought I was going to pass away. That’s why they call me a miracle. They said I would never walk again and I would never talk again,” Leary revealed in an interview with 9News.

As she bounced back, the triathlete revealed that music played a ‘yuge part in her recovery and that she’d made some banging tunes after she was released from the hospital.

After the Paralympics, I need a mixtape ASAP.

11. Vanessa Low

Sport: Para-athletics.

Just like fellow Olympian Kaylee McKeown, this ain’t Vanessa Low‘s first Olympic Games Rodeo. She’s here to win medals and break her own record.

As of writing, the 33-year-old is the world record holder in the women’s long jump T61.

When she was 15, Vanessa was involved in a tragic accident where she stumbled from an overcrowded train platform as it arrived, resulting in the loss of her legs, head and back injuries and multiple broken bones.

Low made her first Paralympic debut for Germany back in 2012 and first represented Australia at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2020.

During her run at the 2020 Games, Low broke her own record three times. She’s not one to be played with!!!

10. Ameera Lee

Sport: Para-archery.

Ameera Lee, who lives with multiple sclerosis, is gonna heat things up this year’s Paris 2024 Paralympics which will be her first Summer Games ever!

The 50-year-old athlete first began her Para-archery journey back in 2016 and officially made her debut at the 2018 Para-archery European Circuit.

Last year, Lee locked in her dreams of representing the green and gold at the Paris 2024 Paralympics where she secured a quota spot for the games!

She’s now aiming for the podium and I am manifesting this for her!

9. Benjamin Hance

Sport: Para Swimming

After winning a whopping three medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, 24-year-old Benjamin Hance is one to watch at the Paris Games. He not only claimed the gold medal in the men’s 100m Backstroke S14 but broke a goddamn world record. He also claimed a bronze medal in the 100m Butterfly S14 and a silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay S14.

Benjamin loves to compete and has been noted as one of our biggest chances at scoring a medal. Let’s gooooo Ben!

8. Chris Bond

Sport: Wheelchair Rugby

Two-time Paralympic gold medallist Chris Bond is coming up to his fifth Paralympics — yes, fifth!!! As a result, the 38-year-old has become an absolute superstar in the world of wheelchair rugby.

When Chris was 19, he became a quadruple amputee after suffering from acute promelocytic leukaemia and a severe bacterial infection. As a keen rugby player, it was only natural that he made the switch to wheelchair rugby.

Four years after joining the Australian team, The Steelers, in 2011, the team managed to secure two Paralympic titles and a World Championship. In fact, they reigned supreme until juuuust losing out to Japan in 2018 at World Championships.

“Representing my country was a childhood dream,” he told Paralympics Australia.

“After everything I’ve been through, being captain of the Australian team and leading them to a World Championship victory was pretty special.”

7. Alistair Donohoe

Sport: Para-cycling

In some ways, Alistair Donohoe‘s third Paralympic journey almost seems like it could be written for TV.

Back in 2016 at the Rio Paralympics, he was just minutes away from winning his third medal — the coveted gold — when Ukrainian cyclist Yehor Dementyev clipped him, knocking Alistair off his bike just metres away from the finish line. Then, in 2020 at the Tokyo Games, Dementyev (of all people!) tragically fell off his bike. Alistair tried to swerve past him but ended up falling off his bike and ended up at the back of the pack.

What happened next was a marvel — he got back up and pedalled like crazy until he caught up earning himself a fifth spot. While he didn’t make the podium, he was proud of what he’d achieved.

“I love bike racing. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. You can‘t control crashes. It’s a part of the sport. I love it and I think Will would have been proud of this race,” he told the Daily Telegraph in 2021.

This time around, Alistair is competing in the 400m Individual Pursuit MC5, the ITT MC5 and the Road Race MC5. Fingers crossed for a medal!

6. Alex Saffy

Sport: Para-swimming

The start of Alex Saffy’s journey to the Paralympics was pretty fkn spectacular — but it wasn’t without its ups and downs.

Known locally as the Bunbury Bullet, Alex qualified for the Paralympic team in 2021 by unofficially breaking the world record in the men’s 200m Butterfly S9 — by a whopping FIVE seconds. But tragically, because he wasn’t internationally classified, he wasn’t able to join his teammates in Tokyo.

This time around, after competing successfully in a heap of worldwide events, Alex is gearing up for some big results at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. He’ll be competing in the 100m Freestyle S10, the 100m Butterfly SB9 and the 200 Individual Medley SM10.

Let’s go Bunbury Bullet!!!!!

5. Rheed McCracken

Sport: Para-athletics

Decorated Aussie wheelchair racer Rheed McCracken is gearing up for his fourth Paralympics in Paris 2024.

Before Rheed was selected for the Paralympics, he always had a dream of competing for Australia. With natural talent, it only took him two years of training before he was selected for the 2011 International Wheelchair And Amputee Sports Federation World Games where he won five medals and effectively became eligible for the 2012 Paralympic team.

From there, his rise in the sport has been meteoric and he currently has two Paralympic gold medals and three silver medals under his belt.

“If someone had told this young kid back in 2010 that in two years’ time he’d make an Australian Paralympic team, he would have laughed and said maybe one day,” Rheed posted on Facebook, shortly after he was selected for the 2024 Paralympic team.

“Fast forward 14 years and tell him he’s a four-time Australian Paralympian? He’d tell you – you’re dreaming,” he continued.

“Honoured to announce I’ve been selected to represent this great country for my fourth Paralympic Games in Paris next month. What a journey it’s been, but this boy from Bundy is ready to go!

“Thank you to everyone who’s been in my corner, I can’t wait to make you all proud in Paris.”

4. Shae Graham

Sport: Wheelchair Rugby

There’s nothing stronger than the power of a bet between siblings. In fact, that’s what saw librarian Shae Graham give wheelchair rugby a go in the first place.

In an interview with Nine Sport, Shae revealed that she’d watched the 2005 documentary Murderball while she was in rehab after suffering fracturing her spine in a car crash.

“I wheeled out of the cinemas saying I’m never going to play a sport like that. Those guys are just trying to kill each other,” she said.

“Nine years later, I lost a bet with my brother which meant I had to give wheelchair rugby a go. I hopped in my first chair and instantly fell in love with the sport.”

Five years after losing the bet, Shae became the first woman to represent Australia in wheelchair rugby by joining the Steelers, making her Paralympic debut in 2020.

3. Col Pearse

Sport: Para-swimming

Col Pearce was only two years old when he lost his right foot in an accident on his family’s dairy farm. Growing up, he played a heap of sports, but it wasn’t until he tried swimming that both he and his family, realised he had a knack for it.

In 2019, 15-year-old Cal moved out of home and relocated to Melbourne so he could train with the big dogs at the Melbourne H20 Swimming Club. A year later, his hard work paid off when he landed a spot competing for Australia in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics winning bronze for his butterfly and backstroke event.

At the 2024 Paris Paralympics, Col will be competing in the 100m Butterfly S10 and the 200m Individual Medley SM10. Atta boy!!!

2. Brenden Hall

Sport: Para-swimming

Para-swimming legend Brenden Hall is one of two flagbearers for this year’s Paris Paralympic Opening Ceremony and he’s still pinching himself over the honour.

“I’ve always looked up to the athletes that get up there and carry the flag out there for us. Not once, in my mind, did I ever think I’d reach that status. To be in amongst such an awe-inspiring legendary status crowd is amazing,” the 31-year-old told The Guardian.

“There’s an immense amount of pride being able to represent Australia, so being asked to carry the flag, I’m over the bloody moon.”

After kicking off his Paralympic career in 2008 at the Beijing Paralympics, Brenden has amassed three gold medals, one silver and two bronze.

While he didn’t land a spot on the podium at the Tokyo 2020 Parlympics, Brenden is hoping to up his game for the 100, Backstroke S9, 100m Butterfly S9 and 400m Freestyle S9 events in Paris.

1. Madison de Rozario

Sport: Para-athletics

Finally, the other Aussie flag bearer for the 2024 Paris Paralympics is none other than para-athletics star Madison de Rozario. Over the years, Madison has cemented herself as one of Australia’s most famous Paralympians — she even had a Barbie doll made in her honour!

While her first Paralympics was in Beijing in 2008, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics was her best performance yet with two golds, one bronze and the coveted title of Paralympics Australia Athlete of the Year.

Despite her incredible achievements, she was shocked to be announced as the flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony but is stoked to represent her country and Paralympians as a whole.

“I love our Paralympic team because of who we are as athletes but, also, the personalities that we see come out of it, they are some of the best,” she said, per The Guardian.

“Those post-race interviews, the interviews leading in, the integrity with which our Paralympians approach sport, it’s unlike anything else.”

The 2024 Paris Paralympics kicks off on August 28 and will be available to watch on Stan Sport, Channel 9 on 9Now.