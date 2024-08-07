China’s Zhou Yaqin’s Viral Reaction To Biting Medals At The Olympic Games Is So Stinkin’ Cute

Babe, wake up!!! A new Paris 2024 Olympic Games icon has dropped! This time around it’s China’s Zhou Yaqin, who has gone viral after learning about the legendary medal-biting tradition while on the podium. This is probably the cutest moment from this year’s Olympic Games.
After scoring a total of 14.100 at the Artistic Gymnastic Women’s Balance Beam event, Yaqin managed to bag a silver medal alongside Team Italy’s Alice D’Amato in first place and Manila Esposito in third.
However, it was during the trio’s time on the podium that Yaquin stole the show. In a now-viral video, the 18-year-old Olympic Games debutant watched her fellow gold and bronze medalists bite on their new bling.
Out of confusion, Yaqin watched and then copied them which resulted in the world’s most adorable Olympic Games video and photo.
Following the viral moment, Yaqin has received an immense amount of love online, with some folks describing her reaction to the medal-binding as “wholesome” and “cute”.
Why do athletes bite their medals?
There’s no exact date as to when the trend began. However, it’s not an uncommon sight within the Olympic Games.
According to the official Olympic Games website, the practice of biting into a medal stems from checking the purity of the metal.
OFC, this isn’t the reason athletes are doing it now. Instead, it’s more of an iconic pose, kinda like Zoolander’s ~ blue steel ~.
As much as I do love the Olympics for all the sports and excitement that comes with the events, it’s wholesome moments like this that I will truly miss when Paris 2024 is officially donezo.
Image source: Getty Images / Markus Gilliar and Tom Weller.