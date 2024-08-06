How To Watch Australia In The Men’s Cycling Sprint For Gold Tonight At The Paris Olympics 2024

Get ready for another green and gold-filled evening, as Australia gears up to compete for gold in the men’s cycling sprint at the Paris 2024 Olympics!

Whether you’re a cycling fanatic, love a man in lycra or simply own a bike and want to be involved in the Olympics hype we’ve got you covered with all the details on how to catch the action live.

From broadcast channels to streaming options, here’s everything you need to know to cheer on our Aussie athletes as they chase their dreams!

When to watch the Paris Olympics men’s cycling

Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer in lycra (Image source: John Walton/Getty Images)

If you’re going to watch the men’s cycling I’d recommend an all-nighter with your mates or maybe this will finally be the day you become a morning person.

All times have been converted to AEST and the races will commence on August 7th.

The men’s team sprint first round starts at 2:59am with Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer repping Australia.

Then the men’s team pursuit first round is at 3:14am with Oliver Bleddyn, Sam Welsford, Conor Leahy and Kelland O’Brien.

And then the men’s team sprint finals are at 3:55am which will see Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer in green and gold.

Where to watch the Paris Olympics and Paralympics in Australia

Aussies can catch all of the Paris 2024 Olympics glory on Channel Nine, which is the official home of this year’s Summer Games.

Channel Nine will provide Australians with two free-to-air channels with 24-hour coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

If you think about it, you can switch on the Olympics and Married At First Sight on two separate tabs if you’re into that vibe.

Where to stream the Paris Olympics and Paralympics in Australia

Women’s freestyle relay team swimming us to gold! (Image source: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

If you don’t want to stay up all night, Aussies can also stream the Olympic Games via Stan., which is offering both live and catch up coverage of every single moment.

As per the Stan Sport website, the streaming service will be featuring multi-languages, local coverage and shows from their international partners.

The countries included are France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, New Zealand, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The streaming giant will also feature mini recaps and highlights for folks frothing quick Olympic content.

LET’S GO TILLIES! (Image source: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

How to listen to the Paris Olympics in Australia

As the official home for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, Channel Nine’s Nine Radio and 9Podcasts will be tuning out a bunch of Summer Games content for those who are on the go go.

Nine will be presenting three dedicated podcasts to the Olympics and Paralympics. 9Podcasts currently has the Road To Paris series which features a variety of interviews with Olympians and Para-athletes, reflecting on their journeys and achievements.

Where can I follow Paris Olympic sports news?

The Paris 2024 Olympics kicked off July 26 and will be available to watch on Channel 9, 9Now and Stan.

Image source: Getty Images