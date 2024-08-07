How To Watch Australia’s Matt Wearn Sail His Way To Gold In The Men’s Sailing Final At The Paris Olympics 2024

Get ready for another green and gold-filled evening, as Australia gears up to compete for gold in men’s sailing at the Paris 2024 Olympics!

It’s looking great for Aussies in sailing with Matt Wearn set to take out at least a silver medal in the men’s dinghy class after the final two races of qualifying were abandoned due to wind issues in Marseille.

Whether you love a man on a boat or just love the Olympics hype we’ve got you covered with all the details on how to catch the action live.

From broadcast channels to streaming options, here’s everything you need to know to cheer on our Aussie athletes as they chase their dreams!

When to watch the Paris Olympics men’s sailing final

Okay but how do you get balance like that? (Image source: Huang Zongzhi/Getty Images)

You can clear your 40 morning alarms because by the grace of the sea Gods the men’s sailing final is actually at a decent time for Aussies!

Watch Matt Dearn sail his way to gold in the men’s dinghy class at 9:13pm AEST August 7.

When to watch the Paris Olympics men’s discus throw final

What I thought I was doing at my school athletics carnival (Image source: Paul Harding/Getty Images)

If you’re feeling the Olympics buzz or just appreciate the art of throwing heavy objects then you need to stay up for the athletics.

It will be Matthew Denny‘s second chance at glory, after he lost his chance for gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 by 5cm — which for context is the size of an AA battery, matchstick or the width of an average beer can.

You can see Matthew go for gold in the men’s discus throw final at 4:25am AEST August 8th.

Where to watch the Paris Olympics and Paralympics in Australia

Aussies can catch all of the Paris 2024 Olympics glory on Channel Nine, which is the official home of this year’s Summer Games.

Channel Nine will provide Australians with two free-to-air channels with 24-hour coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

If you think about it, you can switch on the Olympics and Married At First Sight on two separate tabs if you’re into that vibe.

READ MORE 15 Aussie Athletes Heading To Paris 2024 You Need On Your Olympic Radar

Where to stream the Paris Olympics and Paralympics in Australia

Women’s freestyle relay team swimming us to gold! (Image source: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

If you don’t want to stay up all night, Aussies can also stream the Olympic Games via Stan, which is offering both live and catch up coverage of every single moment.

As per the Stan Sport website, the streaming service will be featuring multi-languages, local coverage and shows from their international partners.

The countries included are France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, New Zealand, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The streaming giant will also feature mini recaps and highlights for folks frothing quick Olympic content.

LET’S GO TILLIES! (Image source: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

How to listen to the Paris Olympics in Australia

As the official home for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, Channel Nine’s Nine Radio and 9Podcasts will be tuning out a bunch of Summer Games content for those who are on the go go.

Nine will be presenting three dedicated podcasts to the Olympics and Paralympics. 9Podcasts currently has the Road To Paris series which features a variety of interviews with Olympians and Para-athletes, reflecting on their journeys and achievements.

Where can I follow Paris Olympic sports news?

UMMM HERE. DUH! Be sure to follow us on Instagram and TikTok — and sign up to our daily newsletter — for the kind of Olympic coverage you won’t get anywhere else. Think: the pole vaulter whose baguette ruined his jump, an explainer on why some Olympians are getting kicked out of the athlete’s village early, and a what the viral chocolate muffin tastes like, anyway.

Ya know. The important stuff.

The Paris 2024 Olympics kicked off July 26 and will be available to watch on Channel 9, 9Now and Stan.

Image source: Getty Images