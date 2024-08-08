How To Watch Caitlin Parker & Charlie Senior Boxing Semi-Finals At The Paris Olympics 2024

Get ready for another green and gold-filled evening, as Australia gears up to compete for gold in the boxing semi-finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics!

It’s looking great for Aussies in boxing with both Caitlin Parker and Charlie Senior set to take out a medal no matter the outcome of their boxing semi-finals.

Whether you love seeing people getting punched (professionally speaking only, pls) or just love the Olympics hype we’ve got you covered with all the details on how to catch the action live.

From broadcast channels to streaming options, here’s everything you need to know to cheer on our Aussie athletes as they chase their dreams!

When to watch the Paris Olympics boxing semi finals

If you’ve been looking for a sign to become a morning person, this is it!

All times are in AEST and the matches will commence on August 9th.

Start your day off right at 5:30am for the men’s boxing semi-final: Charlie Senior verses Abdumalik Khalokov from Uzbekistan.

Keep the good vibes going at 6:02am and watch the women’s boxing semi-final: Caitlin Parker verses Li Qian from China.

Where to watch the Paris Olympics and Paralympics in Australia

Aussies can catch all of the Paris 2024 Olympics glory on Channel Nine, which is the official home of this year’s Summer Games.

Channel Nine will provide Australians with two free-to-air channels with 24-hour coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

If you think about it, you can switch on the Olympics and Married At First Sight on two separate tabs if you’re into that vibe.

Where to stream the Paris Olympics and Paralympics in Australia

If you don’t want to stay up all night, Aussies can also stream the Olympic Games via Stan, which is offering both live and catch up coverage of every single moment.

As per the Stan Sport website, the streaming service will be featuring multi-languages, local coverage and shows from their international partners.

The countries included are France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, New Zealand, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The streaming giant will also feature mini recaps and highlights for folks frothing quick Olympic content.

How to listen to the Paris Olympics in Australia

As the official home for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, Channel Nine’s Nine Radio and 9Podcasts will be tuning out a bunch of Summer Games content for those who are on the go go.

Nine will be presenting three dedicated podcasts to the Olympics and Paralympics. 9Podcasts currently has the Road To Paris series which features a variety of interviews with Olympians and Para-athletes, reflecting on their journeys and achievements.

Where can I follow Paris Olympic sports news?

The Paris 2024 Olympics kicked off July 26 and will be available to watch on Channel 9, 9Now and Stan.

