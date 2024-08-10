Nature Is Healing: The USWNT Are Winning Olympic Gold Medals And Breaking Brazilian Hearts Again

The US women’s football team (USWNT) have won gold in Paris after defeating Brazil 1-0, proving that they are well and truly back. The victory marks the USWNT’s fifth Olympic gold, and the third time they’ve beat the Brazilians in the final.

Mallory Swanson scored the game’s only goal in the 58th minute, and even after Brazil brought in women’s football legend Marta for her final international appearance, they couldn’t level it out and the Brazilians were sent home with the all-too-familiar silver medal once again.

Historically speaking, the USWNT are the most successful women’s football team we’ve ever seen at an international level. But after a few lacklustre performances that culminated in a Round of 16 exit at the FIFA Women’s World Cup last year, it was looking like it could be the end of an era for the US girls. That was until former Chelsea manager Emma Hayes took the reigns earlier this year.

Now, just 70 days into her tenure, Hayes has been able to add to her managerial trophy cabinet with a piece of the Eiffel Tower.

“I’m very emotional,” the British coach told Eurosport at full-time. “It has been a dream of mine to be in this position.”

But while it was victorious for the USA, the Olympics end in heartbreak for Marta — who will go down in history as one of the greatest and most influential players in the women’s game. After a 22-year international career, Marta finishes with a laundry list of individual accomplishments but has again been stopped short of taking home the top gong for her country.

Ahead of the final, even Hayes paid respect to Marta, who she labelled “the most extraordinary female footballer I’ve ever seen.”

“I mean, first of all, I’m delighted for Marta. What an opportunity for her and her team,” Hayes said. “She deserves it. You could see how much it meant to the players to do that for her.”

The end of an era for the queen of football. (Image: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

A huge win for the USWNT rounds out the end of the Olympic women’s football tournament. Catch the rest of the Olympics on Channel 9 and 9Now.