Travis Scott Has Been Arrested At A Paris Hotel After Leaving Olympic Basketball Match

American rapper Travis Scott has been arrested in Paris following an alleged drunken altercation with his own bodyguard after returning from an Olympic basketball match.

The 33-year-old rapper was detained by French police at his hotel at around 5am local time and taken to hospital in an ambulance. He was reportedly still “sobering up” in his jail cell before police could question him.

An ambulance was called to the George V luxury hotel after multiple vases were reportedly smashed at the hotel, prompting police to take Scott to the hospital to assess his injuries.

Just hours before, he was seen at the Olympic basketball semi-final match between the USA and Serbia — which the US won.

According to reports from TMZ, Scott got into a fight with his bodyguard who he allegedly “felt had been slacking on the job”. The fight reportedly came after days of Scott being harassed by paparazzi.

Scott was reportedly arrested for “violence against a security guard” after the hotel’s security stepped in to break up the fight between the rapper and his own personnel.

The rapper remains in police custody but is yet to be charged with anything. The prosecutor’s office has “referred the case to the 1st district of the judicial police” to handle the situation.

In a statement released to TMZ, Scott’s representatives said they were working with local authorities to resolve the incident.

“We are in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate,” his representatives told TMZ in a statement.

