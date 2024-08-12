Shoutout To This TikToker Who Managed To Cop The Recipe For The Olympic Village Choccie Muffin

Although the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are over, there is one thing that lives in my mind rent-free. The bloody Olympic Village chocolate muffin. And now, an awesome individual dropped the full recipe on the internet.



If you’re reading this and it was you — *cough* Jordan *cough* — merci beaucoup ya legend!

Naturally, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was a birthing ground for viral internet moments and memes. One of the most memorable online phenomenons to ooze out of the Olympic Village — or as icon Ilona Maher would call it, the Olympic Villa — was the chocolate muffin.

The Olympic Village choccie muffin was popularised by Norwegian athlete Henrik Christiansen who posted not one, not two, but a series of videos dedicated to the delectable treat.

Since then, Olympians and fellow normies across the globe have been feeding for a chunk of the choc. But because we’re normies (and we’re in Australia) there was no way for us to try the treat.

Well now, thanks to TikToker and internet foodie Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8), the bloke has seemingly found the legit recipe for the muffins, which are reportedly known as the “Maxi Muffin Chocolate intense.”

What a maxi-intense name, amirite?

In his viral TikTok, which now has clocked more than 3.6 million views, Jordan shared that it took him “three days and four phone calls” to obtain the sacred script.

Now, if you’re a person who doesn’t like to follow TikTok Recipes, another legend (and I mean literal legend because of their username) has written out the whole recipe and shared it on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The recipe can be found at Legend’s Cookbook (@legendsCookbook), which attached the written recipe to a repost of Jordan’s viral TikTok.

Here’s the recipes for the Olympic Village Chocolate Muffins! Enjoy and share! 🏅 https://t.co/DYFcHBsIGd pic.twitter.com/f2eqyOXoOP — Legend’s Cookbook (@LegendsCookbook) August 12, 2024

But if you don’t feel like cooking up a storm, some Aussie athletes who have tried the choccie muffins say it tastes like a Woolies mud cake with Betty Crocker icing and chocolate chunks.

PEDESTRIAN.TV’s one and only video superstar Issy Phillips gave the hack a cheeky go but she wasn’t a fan of the taste.

You can check out her review below!

Ahhh Paris 2024 Olympic Games chocolate muffin. You will forever be my dream girl, but maybe one day, when I’m bothered to cook, you’ll finally be mine.