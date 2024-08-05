Gold Medalist Thomas Ceccon Spotted Sleeping Outside After Slamming The Olympic Village

Gold medalist and TikTok’s newfound crush Thomas Ceccon was snapped sleeping outside on a white towel in the Olympic Village. TBH, standard way for me to end a big night, but unfortunately, the reason why he was napping in a park wasn’t as fun.

ICYMI Thomas Ceccon has made waves on the internet after he struck gold and became the world record holder of the men’s 100m backstroke in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Of course, his impressive sporting skills were what made the champ viral, but also the Italian swimmer’s good looks added to his virality.

Ceccon posing with his Olympic gold! (Image source: Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages)

However, in a bizarre turn of events, a man — who is reportedly been identified as Ceccon, per UK publication The Sun — was spotted sleeping in a park located in the Olympic Village. In a now-deleted Instagram Story from Saudi Olympian Husein Alireza, the Italian gold medalist can be seen sleeping peacefully next to a bench on a white towel.

“Rest today, conquer tomorrow,” white text reads alongside a tag that indicates the footage was from inside the Paris 2024 Olympic Village.

It’s unknown if the footage was shared before or after Ceccon and the rest of his team were unable to reach the men’s 4×100 medley final.

(Image source: X / @Thecarteldel) (Image source: X / @Thecarteldel)

As of writing, Ceccon has not provided a reason as to why he was sleeping outside. However, it is speculated that it was due to the Olympic Villages’ rooms, which have been dragged by athletes throughout the whole Olympic Games.

After he failed to qualify for the men’s 200m backstroke final on Wednesday (AEST), Ceccon complained about the accommodation they’ve been provided to The Sun.

“There is no air conditioning in the village, it’s hot, the food is bad,” Ceccon shared.

“Many athletes move for this reason: it’s not an alibi or excuse, it’s the reality of what perhaps not everyone knows.

“I’m disappointed that I didn’t make the final but I was too tired. It’s hard to sleep both at night and in the afternoon.

“Usually, when I’m at home, I always sleep in the afternoon: here I really struggle between the heat and the noise”.

(Image source: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

READ MORE Aussie Olympic Champ Ariarne Titmus Reveals Painful Looking Injuries Caused By Paris 2024 Pool

Athletes complain about the ‘ridiculous’ Olympic Village Conditions

Ceccon isn’t the first Olympian to have complained about the living conditions in Paris 2024. Australia’s golden girl Ariarne Titmus slammed the accommodation at the Olympic Village and labelled it as “ridiculous”.

“It probably wasn’t the time I thought I was capable of, but living in the Olympic Village makes it hard to perform,” the gold medalist shared.

#Girt (Image source: Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

“It’s definitely not made for high performance, so it’s about who can really keep it together in the mind.”

Other athletes have been more vocal through their social media pages, showing off the shitholes they’ve been living in.

READ MORE Olympic Triathletes Are Sick With Suspected E.Coli Infections After Swimming In The Seine

I’m not gonna lie, doom scrolling through athletes’ TikTok’s regarding the Olympic Village gives me massive FOMO. However, these extreme sleeping conditions and shitty meals???

It’s a naur for me.

Image source: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer