Bombshell New Report Claims The Matildas’ Paris Campaign Was A ‘Shitshow’ After Devastating Loss

A bombshell new report has emerged after The Matildas’ Olympic Games Paris 2024 run came an unfortunate end on Day 5.

The scathing report in The Australian calls out the team’s coach Tony Gustavsson, describing the Paris campaign as “disorganised” and “a shitshow“.

It also pointed out Gustavsson’s contradictions — namely the fact that he previously indicated that the team were “ready to go” but following the losses, he said they “weren’t ready”.

It’s been predicted that Gustavsson’s “reign will end” after the Olympics and he will no longer be coaching the team.

It comes after the Matildas were eliminated from the Paris Games after a 2-1 loss to the USA on Wednesday (Day 5), which followed a 3-0 to Germany and 6-5 win over Zambia.

Their performance was a far cry from the team that made the semi-finals of the World Cup last year, leaving fans disappointed.

Alanna Kennedy is all of us follow The Matildas’ loss to the US team. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

During the game, Gustavsson’s behaviour came under question as he became so fired up that he was slapped with a yellow card by the referee just before half-time.

According to The Australian’s report, “questions have been raised about Gustavsson’s management of the team in France.”

The Australian’s reporter Jessica Halloran claims she was told the situation has been a “shitshow” over in Paris.

Halloran added that Gustavsson’s commitment to the team has been questioned after he went for roles with the US and Swedish teams in recent times.

“Football Australia is yet to ­publicly say if his contract will be renewed but the signs are he is unlikely to be offered another deal,” Halloran reported.

“Several sources have described the team as being a ‘mess’ on the field and it is understood the women have endured ‘disorganised direction’ from the coach.”

The report also named The Matildas’ star striker Sam Kerr, saying “her absence is being felt in France”. It also claimed Kerr’s relationship with Football Australia was at an “all-time low”.

It even harkens back to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, suggesting that when Kerr was injured, she acted as an “unofficial” captain-coach figure on the sidelines.

“She actively mentored those who needed it and was there on the bench giving guidance when there was none coming from elsewhere,” the report said.

As his contract is about to expire, there’s a real chance that this is the last we’ll see of Gustavsson with the team.

But let’s not allow this or the losses to put a dampener on the fact that the Matildas made it all the way to the bloody Olympics, and the incredible impact they’ve had on not just the sport, but the Aussie public in general.

The gals have been a beacon of hope for young girls everywhere and no one can take that away from them.

That, to me, is more valuable than any gold medal.