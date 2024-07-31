Simone Biles Reveals Team USA’s Spicy AF Team Name: ‘All The Good Names Were Taken’

Team USA’s gold medal-winning women’s Olympic gymnastics team has celebrated their historic win in the artistic gymnastics team event by revealing their saucy team name. Boomers, get ready to clutch your pearls. This ain’t your grandma’s Olympic team name.

Undisputed GOAT Simone Biles became the most decorated US Olympic gymnast on Day Four of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games when she led Team USA to a total score of 171.296.

Fellow team members Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera couldn’t contain their excitement as they snagged their third gold medal in the last four Games.

After a cheeky medal ceremony, the five gymnasts then held a press conference where they reflected on their historic achievement.

And during said press conference, the legends from Team USA revealed the team name they have been using behind the scenes of this Olympic campaign.

Previous US gymnastic teams have used names like ‘Fierce Five’, ‘Final Five’, and ‘Fighting Four’ at other Olympic Games.

Biles celebrating the win with Team USA. (Image: Christina Pahnke/Getty Images)

But when three-time gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman, who was hiding in the press-pack, asked Biles what the name for Team USA 2024 was, let’s just say it caught some journos off-guard.

The five gymnasts blushed and flustered between themselves for a few seconds before Biles answered.

“I’m not gonna say it,” she answered.

But then, after being encouraged by team member Chiles to “abbreviate it”, Biles began sounding out the X-rated name.

“F… A….” Biles struggled. However, after whispers from her teammates she finally admitted the name:

“F Around And Find Out.”

The reveal was met by thunderous laughter from everyone in the room, which got louder as Simone called out her teammates for stitching her up and making her the one to say the name.

“All the good names were taken!” Biles defended the choice.

Aly Raisman: What is [the 2024 Team USA Gymnastics] team name?



Simone Biles: F Around And Find Out 🤣



(via @kendallbaker) pic.twitter.com/WNoITX1oSg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 30, 2024

Clips of the reveal have gone viral across the internet, resulting in Team Fuck Around And Find Out getting even more support from fans than before.

“WE LOVE FAAFO,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Loving the teamwork this took and the youths helping elder Simone get it out,” another wrote.

However, not everyone was impressed with some folks getting upset that the name featured a naughty word. Oh my!

“If you can’t say the name come up with a better one,” wrote a disgruntled fan.

Not gonna lie, it’s an iconic name for an iconic team. You want a team name that’s gonna stand the test of time? Then you better be prepared to Fuck Around And Find Out.

The whole ‘_____ Five’ alliterative naming model is so blasé and violently American.

The only thing more American would be rigging the medal tally to look like you’re on top of the leaderboard when you aren’t.

Amazing work to Simone Biles and the team. F the haters.

