Team Australia’s medical director Dr Carolyn Broderick has revealed all the extra measures they added in order to keep the Aussie Triathletes safe from the effects of swimming in poo poo water AKA the Seine.

Prior to the Olympics, my co-workers and I would often ponder on what would happen if the Olympic Games really forced its athletes to swim in the Seine.

Most people know that river is backed to the brim with germs, and in the lead up to Paris 2024, there were talks of a poo protest where a bunch of angry French people planned to chucked a deuce in the water to protest the Olympic Games all together.

Well, after Paris literally dumping €1.4 billion euros (which is around AUD$2.3 billion), the Olympic Games went ahead with the triathlon events taking place in the Seine. Since then, two triathletes — Belgium’s Clare Michel and Switzerland’s Adrien Brifford — have been hospitalised with suspected E. Coli infections.

As a result of Michel’s illness, Team Belgium ultimately dropped out of the Mixed Relay event.

Did Australian athletes get sick after swimming in the Seine?

At the time of writing, there haven’t been any reports of Australian triathletes getting sick after swimming in *that* water.

However, Dr Carolyn Broderick shared the extra precautions Team Aussie’s medical team implemented to prevent sickness in the athletes who set to take a dive in the bacteria cocktail known as the Seine.

On Monday monring, Dr Broderick revealed that the triathletes were used to swimming in “poor quality water”.

“We assume that when it’s declared safe, that it is safe, but we’re also taking extra measures,” she said, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

“So we started by administering a medication that’s good against E. Coli, which is the main bacteria in this water a month ago, and then after the race, we’ve also using prophylactic antibiotics, and we’re using skin washes, ear washes, eye washes, so we’re going to account for everywhere that may get infected, essentially, and similarly, for our marathon swimmers.”

Was the Seine ever safe to swim in?

As mentioned previously, more than AUD$2.3 billion was dropped into the Seine ahead of the Olympic Games. On the 17th of July — days before the Olympic Games kicked off — Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the Seine to prove that the Seine was Hot To Go!

“The Seine is exquisite,” Hidalgo said, per AP News.

“The water is very, very good. A little cool, but not so bad.”

All jokes aside, wishing Michel and Brifford a speedy recovery. And fingers crossed our all the other triathletes are marked safe from the Seine.

