Simone Biles Wins Gold In Paris, Proving She’s Back And Better Than Ever After 2-Year Hiatus

She’s done it! Simone Biles has won gold for the USA in the women’s artistic gymnastics at Paris 2024, making her the most decorated gymnast in US Olympic history with the comeback of the century.

Biles stunned judges with a total score of 171.296, beating out Italy and Brazil to secure the gold medal the whole world wanted for her.

The win is particularly sweet for Biles, who removed herself from the same competition at Tokyo 2020 after suffering from “the twisties” — a dangerous mental block in which gymnasts lose their spatial awareness in the middle of complex tricks.

“I don’t think you realise how dangerous this is on a hard/competition surface,” she said in 2021.

“It’s honestly petrifying trying to do a skill but not having your mind and body in sync.”

After Tokyo, Biles took a two-year hiatus from competing to work with her team and a therapist to overcome the debilitating condition.

“I knew I wasn’t done after the performances in Tokyo,” Biles told Reuters.

“I just had to get back in the gym, work hard and trust the process, I knew I would be back.”

By the time Biles took to the floor for the final routine, the US had such a strong lead it almost didn’t matter. But if you thought that was going to stop Biles from putting on a goddamn show, you are SORELY mistaken.

The left calf injury that bothered her during qualifiers was heavily taped, but proved to be no issue for the 27-year-old.

Performing to Taylor Swift’s “Ready For It?”, Biles proved that three years after total heartbreak, she was well and truly ready to wear that gold around her neck again with a score of 14.666.

Biles and the team USA couldn’t contain their excitement after the win, rushing to the floor to celebrate with fans, friends and family. Honestly, hook these photos into my veins.

Biles celebrating the win with Team USA. (Image: Christina Pahnke/Getty Images)

At Paris 2024, Simone Biles has well and truly cemented her position as the greatest to ever do it. With five Olympic gold medals and a total 38 major competition medals to her name, she is undisputedly the gymnastics GOAT.