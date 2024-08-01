Simone Biles Celebrated Her Olympics Gold By Dragging Ex Teammate MyKayla Skinner On Instagram

Olympic GOAT Simone Biles caused chaos online when she took a moment while celebrating her historic gold medal win to throw shade at her former teammate, MyKayla Skinner. Truly iconic behaviour.

After she helped snagged Team USA a gold medal for the women’s artistic gymnastics at Paris 2024, Biles took to Instagram to make a celebratory post — as she is allowed to for becoming the most awarded gymnast in US history.

However, the caption on her post has caught the attention of the sporting world, with Biles seemingly using the opportunity to drag comments made by another athlete, former Team USA member MyKayla Skinner.

“Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions ❤️🥇🇺🇸,” Biles wrote.

As a result of her cheeky Insta caption, Biles reheated a years-old beef between herself and Skinner, which snowballed into all the classic elements of a public falling out.

Pour yourself a cuppa, it’s tea time.

What did Simone Biles say on Instagram?

Hours after Team USA won gold — and revealed their secret spicy team name — Simone Biles made a post to Instagram to commemorate the triumphant win.

At first glance the post appears standard, with a photo of Biles joined by her cheering team members Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera. But upon closer inspection, the caption of the pic appears to be self-deprecating.

As opposed to being self-critical however, Biles was referencing to a scathing comment Skinner made on YouTube after the Olympic team was announced in July.

MyKayla Skinner criticises Team USA

“Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be,” Skinner said in a since-deleted YouTube video.

“I mean, obviously a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic.”

These comments from Skinner went down like a lead balloon, and were immediately called out by Biles on Threads.

“Not everyone needs a mic and a platform,” Biles said.

Following mass criticism for her comments, Skinner issued a formal apology where she wished the team her best in Paris. Additionally, Skinner shared a congratulatory pic on her Instagram Story once Biles’ team won gold.

Simone Biles’ fans applaud her caption

The tongue-in-cheek nature of the caption was not missed by Biles’ fans and followers, who praised the gymnast for the hilarious petty behaviour.

“THIS CAPTION WINS A GOLD MEDAL!” one wrote.

“This is the caption! I feel like you’ve been saving this one for a few weeks,” commented another.

Other athletes also got in on the moment, including Biles’ teammate Jordan Chiles.

“And that’s on periodt!!” Chiles wrote.

Support for Simone from SZA. (Source: Simone Biles/Instagram)

Meanwhile another gold medal-winning gymnast, McKayla Maroney, called out Skinner more directly.

“It doesn’t get more iconic than this… She f’d around (and) found out fr. Feels like I need to apologise just to redeem my first name,” she commented.

And while Maroney may be wanting to apologise, it appears that Skinner decided to go down a different route for retribution.

MyKayla Skinner blocks Simone Biles on Instagram

Several hours after her Instagram post, Simone Biles moved over to X (formerly Twitter) to make a vague-yet-clear tweet that updated her fans on the status of her relationship with Skinner.

“Oop I’ve been blocked,” Biles wrote.

oop I’ve been blocked 👀🫢😂 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 31, 2024

Though with contextual clues it seems rather obvious who she is referring to here, her teammate Chiles shared an Instagram Story confirming that Biles was subtweeting Skinner.

The gymnast shared a photo taken of Biles’ phone screen on MyKayla Skinner’s Instagram page, however the page was empty — indicating Simone was blocked.

As Team USA’s unofficial name warned, looks like MyKayla Skinner fucked around and found out.

The Paris 2024 Games can be viewed live and on demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan.