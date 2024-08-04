Olympics Icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Withdrew From The 100m Semi-Final, Here’s What We Know

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has released a statement following her sudden disappearance from the 100m semi-final sprint at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Here’s everything we know about her shock withdrawal from the event.

On Sunday morning (AEST), fans of the athletics portion of the Olympic Games were keen to see Fraser-Pryce’s attempt at a fifth 100m gold medal. Unfortunately, confused punters were left with a dash without the Jamaican sprinter.

Per Reuters, Jamaica’s Chefs de Mission Ian Kelly shared that Fraser-Pryce had suffered an “undisclosed injury” ahead of the race. However, two hours before the event kicked off, footage of what seemed to be the world-class sprinter being denied entry to the warm-up track surfaced on social media.

(Image source: AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Since then, folks have been trying to come up with their own theories and reasons as to why the favourite was missing from the event.

Here’s what we know so far.

What happened to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games 100m semi-final?

According to Fox Sports, Fraser-Pryce — alongside the USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson — were both reportedly denied entry to the warm-up track as they arrived in private vehicles rather than a team shuttle.

In the video that has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), Fraser-Pryce can be heard saying “They changed the rule yesterday”, before venting out her frustrations.

“How are you going to change the rule and then not say? So you’re asking all the athletes who, for whatever reason, don’t stay in the Village, they can’t come through the gate?” Fraser-Pryce began.

“We came through this gate yesterday and went through security and it was OK. They want us to go all the way up to where everybody is exiting … that’s crazy!”

(Image source: AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Alongside the footage of Fraser-Pryce complaining about the rule change, Fox Sports News reported that Channel 9 commentator Gerard Whateley described the situation as “sketchy”.

“There has been a rule change in the warm-up area and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has fallen on the wrong side of it. She has been denied entry,” Whateley reportedly said.

“So, rather than withdrawing, she has (been) withdrawn, and it seems as though there is video evidence of her pleading her case to get in.

“This is a disaster for Paris if that turns out to be the case.

“If there is something that’s changed between yesterday and today ahead of the semi-finals and the greatest ever female sprinter has been denied access to the stadium to compete in a semi-final — that’s right up there with the Seine being unfit to swim in.”

READ MORE When Do Athletes Get Kicked Out Of The Olympic Village? A Quick Explainer On The Controversial New Rules

Jamaica’s Chef de Mission reveals why Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce withdrew from the 100m semi-final

Although the video blew on social media, Ian Kelly told Reuters that she was able to warm up ahead of the 100m race, but sustained an injury while doing so.

“Mrs Fraser-Pryce was allowed to enter the warm-up track but from another gate from which she was directed to enter from,” he told the publication.

“There is no truth that she was not allowed to enter the stadium. Unfortunately, she was not able to compete due to an injury sustained during her final warmup.”

Team Jamaica also shared on X that Fraser-Pryce was eventually let in on the warm-up track.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 🇯🇲 finally got into training track ahead of the Women’s 100M semi-final. Many of the athletes were blocked from entering the track earlier today. 🖤💚💛



Powered by @jnbanklimited | @redstripe | @FLOWJamaica | @PrintWareTech#TeamJamaica… pic.twitter.com/vH5OKV9W0D — Team Jamaica (@TeamJA876) August 3, 2024

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce releases a statement regarding the 100m semi-final

Following her withdrawal from the Women’s 100m semi-final event at the Paris 2024, Fraser-Pryce released a statement on her official Instagram account.

“It is difficult for me to find the words to describe the depth of my disappointment,” the sprinter began.

“I know that my supporters share and shoulder this disappointment with me. I am truly blessed to have had the steadfast support of my fans since my Olympic debut in 2008.

“The support of my fans, my country, and the larger community has rooted me in immense gratitude that has sustained me throughout my career.”

(Image source: Instagram / @realshellyannfp)

Fraser-Pryce hasn’t posted any further statement regarding her withdrawal, nor any words regarding the “undisclosed injury” she received in her final warm-up.

Although Richardson was also reportedly denied entry to the warm-up track, the Team USA gun went on to secure a silver medal in the 100m event, with Saint Lucia Julien Aldred nabbing gold.

Fraser-Pryce is expected to return to the Olympic Games stage on Wednesday (AEST) for the women’s 4×100 relay.

Image source: AP / Martin Meissner and Getty Images / Christian Petersen