Salt Lake City has officially been confirmed as the host for the 2034 Winter Olympic Games following a vote by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Paris. Personally, I think the timing of the announcement is not only funny but another example proving that we are well and truly in Leo season. Salt Lake City just couldn’t let Paris have her Olympic moment and it shows.

The Utah capital received the honour of being the 2034 hostess with the mostess after it earned 83 votes out of 89 at a session held by the IOC in Paris.

“We are back, baby. The Olympics are coming back to Utah,” declared Utah’s governor Spencer Cox. It’s the second time the city has had the honour after hosting the games back in 2002.

Interestingly, the 2002 games in Salt Lake City were filled with scandal after a bunch of IOC board members faced allegations that they accepted bribes to support the Utah capital hosting the games. TEA!!!!!!!

Naturally, everyone in Utah is fkn stoked by the announcement, even though it’s a cheeky 10 years away. And the good news? Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City star/criminal Jen Shah will be out of prison by then. Maybe she can be part of the broadcast team.

Originally, the good people of Utah were vying for the 2030 Winter Olympics but the honour went to France — potentially why the city with the best Real Housewives franchise was determined to steal the spotlight from Paris for a hot moment.

Where will the next Olympics be held?

Now, we know that we’ve got Salt Lake City locked in for 2034 but that leaves games in 2026, 2028, and 2032.

The next Winter Olympics in 2026 will take place in Milan and Cortina d’Amepzzo in Italy from February 6 to the 22nd.

Then, Los Angeles, USA will be hosting the next Summer Olympics from July 14 to the 20th in 2028.

After that, the festivities are coming Down Under to Brisbane (Brisvegas if ya nasty) in 2032.

FUN! Lots to look forward to!!!