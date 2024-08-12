Aussie Olympians Rally Around Cult Hero RayGun At Closing Ceremony After Online Backlash

Aussie Olympians are rallying around our latest national treasure Rachael ‘RayGun’ Gunn at the Closing Ceremony despite the online backlash following her performance.

On the way to the Olympics grand finale, the Aussie team were seen giving the 36-year-old breaker a guard of honour and cheering for her as rower Angus Widdicombe carried her on his shoulders.

In the heartwarming moment, Gunn pulled out her now famous and iconic Kangaroo move which was met with elated screams from her peers and new fans alike.

You can check out the sweet moment below.

But it wasn’t just the Aussies actively lifting Gunn up — other athletes in the village were getting amongst the good vibes too.

In another clip posted of the festivities, Gunn is being hyped up by athletes from a bunch of different countries as she lays down some moves.

The positive vibes are exactly what I want to see after Gunn became the focus of a worldwide attack after she failed to score any points during the inaugural women’s breaking event, eliminating her from the competition. Her routine — which did have a welcome hint of Australiana —went viral and is still copping heat online.

However, many Aussies have spoken out in support of the University Lecturer, including fellow Prime Minster Anthony Albanese, Australian Olympic team chef de mission Anna Meares and fellow Aussie breaker Jeff ‘J-Attack’ Dunne.

“All I know is she represented hard, she has been the leading breaker in Australia for the women and I acknowledge her and respect her 100 per cent,” J-Attack said, per Fox Sports.

HANG IT IN THE LOUVRE!!!! (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Gunn spoke out about her performance and the online scrutiny.

“All my moves are original. Creativity is really important to me. I go out there and I show my artistry,” Gunn told reporters.

“Sometimes it speaks to the judges, and sometimes it doesn’t. I do my thing, and it represents art. That is what it is about.”

“I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best, the dynamic and the power moves, so I wanted to move differently, be artistic and creative because how many chances do you get in a lifetime to do that on an international stage?

“I was always the underdog and wanted to make my mark in a different way.”

(Image: X / @bitesofnet)

Gunn also commented on the backlash she got for her outfit.

“I guess maybe being a bit older, I know how rare this opportunity is and I wanted to take the chance to wear the green and gold,” she said.

“I don’t know why some of the other girls didn’t want to wear their kit. It was a real moment of pride for me to wear the Australian uniform, I was particularly excited for this shirt to have the Indigenous print on the arms.”

She also took to her Instagram Stories, writing: “Looking forward to the same level of scrutiny on what the bboys wear tomorrow.”

Move over Stephen Bradbury, we have a new unlikely Olympic hero. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Despite what you may think of RayGun’s performance, I think we can all agree that it must feel pretty fkn shit to be ridiculed by the entire world. It’s lovely to see the athletes get behind her and show her support in a time that I can only imagine is quite difficult.

Go RayGun, you good thing. Welcome to the Aussie icon hall of fame!!!