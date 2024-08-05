Olympic Pole Vaulter Anthony Ammirati Reportedly Offered $250k To Get His Baguette Out On Camera

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: The internet is comprised of a whole lotta’ hornbags. Don’t believe me? Well, following the immense virality of French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati‘s dong smacking into the bar and ruining his chance at a gold medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics, he’s been offered a juicy deal to get his schlong out by a pornographic website.

According to the gossip goblins at TMZ, the vice president of an adult website called CamSoda sent a creepy letter to the 21-year-old athlete offering up some serious cash for some footage of his serpent (that’s snake in French).

“If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt,” VP Daryn Parker reportedly wrote, per TMZ.

“As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course.”

If you break down that offer, that’s $4,166.66 per minute of schlong action which ain’t too shabby.

I am no better than a man. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/GettyImages)

In case you missed it, let me fill you in on why Mr Ammirati and his trouser baguette is such a hot topic right now. On Saturday, the Olympian was competing in the qualifying event for the pole vault. As he attempted to clear 5.70m, his wang touched the crossbar, knocking it — and his dreams of an Olympic medal for the event — to the ground.

Sadly for Ammirati, he came 12th in the event — despite comfortably clearing more than 5.70m in the world championships in the past.

You can check out the wildly viral clip HERE.

Ammirati is yet to comment on his wayward pénis (that’s also penis in French) but he did talk to the French Athletics Federation about his unfortunate performance.

“I was 100 per cent physically, but I was missing a little pole,” he said, not referring to his flesh pole even though it sounds like it.



“What I’m missing is a bit of jumping around in training to finetune the settings,” he said.

“Just a technical session. I had to give up on the last two, following a small grade one [tear] in the adductor. I prioritised the race.”

At the end of the day, Ammirati and his monster schlong have a big future even if it isn’t in pole vault.