The Opening Ceremony’s Last Supper Moment Has Sent Conservatives Online Into A Meltdown

Paris 2024 kicked off on Saturday morning (local time) with an extravagant Opening Ceremony that blew the world away. However, one brief Last Supper depiction in the several-hour ceremony caught the attention of conservatives online who are now calling it the “worst Opening Ceremony in history”.

The Olympic Games are now officially underway, after the 10,500 athletes ceremoniously made their way across Paris’ river Seine on a variety of floats and barges on Saturday morning.

And as millions of viewers tuned in worldwide, for the most part people were impressed and entertained. The appearance of pop stars like Lady Gaga and Celine Dion left many in awe.

The Opening Ceremony….. this place has everything….Gaga singing in French as Liza Minnelli, bright colors, dancing in the streets, opera, a scary DL masked man holding a torch & Kelly Clarkson commentary pic.twitter.com/Jfmj1GUVO5 — 💫 (@heyjaeee) July 26, 2024

However one moment in the middle of the Opening Ceremony has sparked a wave of criticism online from religious conservatives, who claimed that it made a “gross mockery” of their beliefs.

The moment in question that has these folks triggered online occurred when the cameras took their attention away from the floats of athletes temporarily, and focused on a group of drag queens standing at a table.

Like plenty of other outfits put on show during the Opening Ceremony, the queens were dressed in extravagant and stylish outfits, standing in front of some sort of sound equipment.

However as the camera panned it, it became evident that the group were recreating a very iconic painting with their positioning: Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper.

Won’t lie, I don’t entirely see the resemblance. Pretty sure Jesus wasn’t making a love heart with his fingers at the centre of Leo’s painting, but whatever.

Despite the long-bow being drawn, conservatives from around the world took to X (formerly Twitter) to have a whinge about the “offensive” parody of The Last Supper.

“The 2024 Paris Olympics has gone full Woke dystopian,” wrote a Fox News producer.

“The Olympics has made it clear that Christian viewers aren’t welcome.”

The 2024 Paris Olympics has gone full Woke dystopian.



The opening ceremony was filled with transgend*r mockery of the Last Supper, the Golden Calf idol, and even the Pale Horse from the Book of Revelation.



The Olympics has made it clear that Christian viewers aren’t welcome. pic.twitter.com/LgawyE6YRX — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 26, 2024

Others used their moment of pious anger to slam the entire Opening Ceremony as “boring”, and called the performance a “mockery”.

Some of them also then played the classic offended Christian card, asking the same question they ask whenever they feel victimised: “Would they ever dare mock other religions this way?”

Meanwhile some folks just took the opportunity to call the LGBTQ community a “demonic cult”. FFS.

And if all that’s not bad enough, one major Catholic group on X said this of the display: “Simply filth. Evil.”

#Olympics2024Paris I am offended as a Catholic and a woman with your opening ceremony mocking the Last Supper and women. This is not respectful. And, honestly, it was boring. The boats carrying the athletes–with empty streets–was not the welcome Olympic athletes from around the… https://t.co/U05aJdlfol — Mary I. O’Connor, MD OLY (@MaryOConnorMD) July 27, 2024

The Olympics opens by making a demonic mockery of the Christian faithpic.twitter.com/anEjhUxlio — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 26, 2024

Following the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it nod to The Last Supper, the same runway took centre focus again at a later moment during the Opening Ceremony, when a man painted entirely blue and dressed as the Greek God Dionysus performed a song.

In a statement online after the Opening Ceremony, organisers from Paris 2024 explained that the “interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings.”

Olympics: The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings. #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/2vnMNrlmMi — Paris 2024 Olympics (English) (@OlympicsParis) July 26, 2024

While it may be 2024 and we like to think the world has progressed, it really is disappointing to see that some people still can’t even see a drag performer without having an aneurysm.

