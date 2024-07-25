We Now Know How Much Beers At Paris 2024 Are Costing & Fuck Me Gently With A Baguette

Paris 2024 is off to a rough start for fans and spectators after attendees at some of the Games’ first events have complained about the Olympic-sized hole being left in their wallets.

The world loves to watch the Olympics for the sheer spectacle of the world’s best athletes pushing the boundary of human physical achievement. And what’s better for watching sports with than a cold bevvie and a pie?

Bloody nothing, that’s what.

However, as the staff at the Stade de France in Paris learned this weekend, charging an appropriate amount for these refreshments is essential for keeping spectators happy.

As fans turned up to the state-of-the-art stadium to watch some of the first events of the Games — the men’s football and the men’s rugby sevens — some became quickly disappointed by the eye-watering cost of food at the venue.

To make matters worse, due to a 1991 French law that prohibits the sale of alcohol without a proper meal, most Olympic venues are also unable to sell alcoholic drinks to fans.

(Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

This has resulted in some of the priciest items at the stadiums being zero-alcohol beers, which at a minimum cost upwards of $13 AUD at the stadium.

There are other drinks available at the venue, including 500ml soft drink bottles which cost $8.28 AUD. Meanwhile, a bottle of water of the same size costs $4.14 AUD.

But it’s not just the drinks that are costing a tonne, the food does too! Here’s a look at how much different food items cost for folks paying to munch at the Olympic stadium:

Hot dog = $15.74 AUD. Cheeseburger = $18.23 AUD. French fries = $5.80 AUD. Egg muffin = $13.25 AUD. Chicken sandwich = $14.08 AUD. Mozzarella sandwich = $14.08 AUD. Sweet pop-corn = $7.46 AUD Chips = $6.63 AUD

Knowing the French, I’ll be surprised if there aren’t at least four national protests about these astronomical prices over the course of the Olympics.

On second thought, it’s a shock the revolutionist French nature hasn’t already been activated by the fact that not everyone is impacted by the prohibited sale of beer.

‘Cos while the peasant class is forced to have soft drinks and water, the rich folks who have forked out more than $9,500 AUD to sit in the Olympic stadium’s VIP boxes will be able to enjoy getting on the booze while they consume gourmet meals.

Well, that settles it. Bring out the guillotine lads.

If we can’t have a Corona while we watch the Games, we’ll eat the rich instead.

[Image: Getty]