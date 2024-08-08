If you’ve made the Olympics your entire personality, perhaps you’ve been wondering – when do the Olympics end?



Sadly, we’re almost at the finish line. The Paris Olympic Closing Ceremony 2024 signifies the final moment in the glorious Olympic Games, and it’s taking place on August 11, 2024.

The Olympic Games kicked off on Friday, July 26 and we have seen some spectacular triumphs for our nation. So far we’ve managed to nab 18 gold medals, 12 silver medals and 11 bronze medals. Not too shabby!

If you don’t want to miss a moment of the spectacular Olympics Closing ceremony, we’ve got all the info below for you – including who’s performing, how to watch in Australia and more.

The 2012 London Closing Ceremony. (Image: Getty)

When do the Paris Olympics end for 2024?

The Olympics Closing Ceremony takes place on Sunday, August 11, 2024 in Paris, meaning it will be taking place in the early hours of the morning on Monday, August 12 in Australia.

After the final event of the Olympic Games – the women’s marathon – the Closing Ceremony will take place at the Stade de France stadium.

What time does the Olympics Closing Ceremony start in Australia?

Here’s when the Olympics Closing Ceremony will air in your timezone:

AEST — NSW, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania & ACT

Those in states and cities that follow Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) will be able to tune in for the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony at 4am AEST.

ACST — South Australia & Northern Territory

For those in Central Australia on Australian Central Standard Time (ACST), you can see the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony at 3.30am ACST.

AWST — Western Australia

And finally, if you live in Western Australia and go by Australian Western Standard Time (AWST), you’ll be able to see the glorious Olympics Closing Ceremony at 2am AWST.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: Smoke resembling the flag of Team France is shown over Pont d’Austerlitz during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony. (Image: Getty)

How to watch the Olympics Closing Ceremony in Australia

There are multiple ways you can watch the Olympics Closing Ceremony in Australia – you’re able to watch it live, or if you need a bit of beauty sleep, you can catch up later on demand.

Live at home on Channel 9 and 9Gem

You can watch the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony for 2024 free in Australia on both Channel 9 and 9Gem.

Catch-up on 9Now

If you’re like me and have to turn up to work at 9am on Monday, there’s always the catch-up option. You can watch the Olympics Closing Ceremony on demand on 9Now – either through your desktop browser or on your tablet, mobile or Smart TV via the app.

Live or on-demand with Stan Sport

Stan Sport has been providing great coverage of the Olympic Games so far, and that’s not about to stop. You’ll be able to watch the Closing Ceremony without ads here or catch up later.

At a sports bar

We’ve got the best list of sports bars in Sydney and Melbourne for you to watch the Olympics Closing Ceremony at if you’re after a bit more ~atmosphere~.

Who are the performers at the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise may delight the crowd with an epic stunt. (Image: Getty)

Tom Cruise is heavily rumoured to be making an appearance during the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony. According to TMZ, the Mission Impossible star has already taped his segments both in Paris and LA for the big finale.

He’s apparently going to make a big descent from the top of the Stade de France while holding the Olympic flag. After landing on the field, he will then be seen flying from Paris to Los Angeles with the Olympic flag, before skydiving past the iconic Hollywood sign in LA. It’s to signify the 2028 Olympics, which are taking place in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is on the continent… so will she make an appearance? (Image: Getty)

Yep, there are rumours that Taylor Swift herself will be joining in. She’s already in Europe with her Eras Tour, and Euro News reported that Swifties were suggesting she just pop over to Paris for a lil’ performance.

Phoenix and AIR

AIR is likely performing at the Closing Ceremony. (Image: Getty)

According to the French publication Le Parisien, French bands Phoenix and AIR are set to perform. Phoenix won a Grammy Award in 2010 for Best Alternative Music Album and electronic pop duo AIR is well-known for collaborating with director Sofia Coppola.

How long does the Olympics Closing Ceremony last?

At this stage, there hasn’t been an official schedule released. It’s expected to go for approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes.

What’s going to take place at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony 2024?

The Closing Ceremony is called “Records” created by artistic director Thomas Jolly, who was also behind the Opening Ceremony.

READ MORE Olympic Organisers Apologise For Opening Ceremony That Had Conservatives Weeping Like Babies

In a statement, the Olympic Games organisers said it will be a “unique and exceptional show” to “celebrate the final moments of the games”.

“Featuring over a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists, this visual spectacle will bear the signature of artistic director Thomas Jolly,” they said.

“An original soundtrack, new interpretations, musical performances and the participation of world-renowned singers will complete the picture. Part of the show will take place in the air, while the giant sets, costumes and spectacular lighting effects will take spectators on a journey through time, both past and future.”

After some nail-biting medal wins, the Olympic Games are finally coming to a close. (Image: Getty)

How many medals did Australia win at the Paris Olympics 2024?

We’ve officially beaten our tally reached at both the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and the 2004 Athens Olympic Games, and currently sit third on the leaderboard behind the United States and China.

We’ve won 18 gold medals, 12 silver medals and three bronze medals for a grand total of 41. I think that deserves a pat on the back. The full medal tally and list can be found here.

Plus, we have our youngest gold medalist ever – Arisa Trew – who took out the gold in Women’s Park Skateboarding at just 14 years old. Please don’t ask me what I was doing at 14, because compared to Arisa, it’s just embarrassing.

When and where will the next Olympic Games be held?

2026 Winter Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will commence from February 6 to 22, 2026. The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games will take place from March 6 to 15, 2026.

The Winter Games will take place in both Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy.

2028 Summer Olympics

The 2028 Summer Olympic Games will commence from July 14 to 30, 2028. The 2028 Summer Paralympic Games will be held from August 15 to 27, 2028.

The Summer Games will take place in Los Angeles, a city that has previously hosted in 1932 and 1984. It marks a return back to the United States, with the most recent host city being Atlanta in 1996.

The Paris 2024 Olympics kicked off July 26 and is available to watch on Channel 9, 9Now and Stan.