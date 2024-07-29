Here’s All The Olympic Games Paris 2024 News & Tea If You Can’t Be Bothered Staying Up

The Olympic Games are here! Paris 2024 kicked off with an Opening Ceremony unlike anything we’ve seen before and adding to the excitement, it appears that Australia is bloody thrashing the events. So to get you up to speed, like Ariarne Titmus, here’s all the tea surrounding the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

ICYMI: The Olympic Games is in full swing with Australia already nabbing a bunch of gold medals in various events. But with the Olympic Games taking place in Paris, that means us Aussies will have to suffer with shitty sleep schedules.

Especially if you’re a Matildas fan.

READ MORE 300,000 Condoms Provided For Athletes At Paris Olympics As Intimacy Ban From Last Games Dropped

So to keep you updated on all things Olympic Games — such as medal tallies, gossip and memes — here’s everything you need to know about the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Oui oui!

Table of contents

Latest Olympic Games Paris 2024 News, Rumours & Tea

July 29, 2024

Alongside their apology to South Korea, Olympic organisers also apologised for their brief depiction of the Last Supper in the Opening Ceremony after they copped backlash from conservatives.

But in brighter news, Matildas beat Zambia in a 6 – 0 thriller!! Jessica Fox also won the nation’s heart after she nabbed gold in the canoe slalom K-1 final. And a lifeguard, with the best speedos ever stole the show at the Olympic Games after he saved what seemed to be a swimming cap.

Oo lala (Image source: Nine)

July 28, 2024

Aussie swimmer Ariarne Titmus defended her champion status in a “race of the century” and of course, her coach, Dean Boxall, slayed with his reaction.

Unfortunately for Team Canada, the women’s football team were docked six Olympic points after they were accused of spying on their opponents with a drone. On top of that hullabaloo, Canada Soccer was fined and three coaches were banned. Ayiyi.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) also issued an official apology to the South Korean athletes after they were introduced as North Korea during the broadcast of the opening ceremony.

July 27, 2024

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 officially kicked off with its lavish Opening Ceremony which featured metal bands, the can-can, headless monarchs and LADY motherfucking GAGA.

Although the internet frothed Paris 2024 for its camp opener, conservative folks claimed the Olympic Games were “making a demonic mockery” of Christians over its brief depiction of the Last Supper.

On the more positive side, Aussie athletes shared all the free stuff they got from the Olympics. Ugh, why didn’t I stay in soccer when I was a kiddo!!

July 26, 2024

The Matildas vow to “turn the tournament around” after they lose 3 – 0 to Germany in their first Olympic Games group match.

We also did a cheeky snoop and investigated how much Olympians get paid during the games.

July 25, 2024

The first event of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 — a men’s football game between Morocco and Argentina — was bloody chaotic AF. You can peep our full recap right here.

On the same day, Australian athletes were told to ditch their green and gold due to rising crime against Australians in France.

July 23, 2024

Three days before the Olympic Games kicked off, Mackenzie Arnold and Alanna Kennedy from the Matildas for their hilarious reaction to the Australian outfits.

July 22, 2024

We put on our Nancy Drew caps on and investigated what the Olympic Rings mean. We also explored the history of the Olympic Games.

July 9, 2024

A bunch of Olympians from across the globe spill on what tunes they listen for the pre-game pump-up!

July 8, 2024

We list down 15 Aussie Athletes you should keep tabs on at the Olympiad Paris 2024! The athletes we selected are from a large range of sports, including breaking, skating, football and boxing.

When did the Olympic Games Paris 2024 start?

The Paris 2024 Olympics kicked off with the Olympic Opening Ceremony on July 26 and will close on August 11. However, due to the eight-hour time difference, it was tricky to catch the events without ruining your sleep cycle.

That being said, missing a few hours of sleep was worth it.

The Opening Ceremony was an extravagant celebration of all the countries that took place along a 6km stretch of the Seine. It began at Austerlitz Bridge and concluded around the gardens below the Eiffel Tower at Trocadero. Trés bien!!

(Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

What time was the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics was on Friday, July 26. But because we’re Down Under, it began on the 27th of July.

But if you did miss out on the unique Opening Ceremony, you can rewatch the festivities on Channel 9, 9Now or ad-free on Stan Sport.

(Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

What time is the Olympic Closing Ceremony?

Just like everything else on this bloody Olympic Games schedule, we’re gonna have to get up bloody early for the Olympic Games closing ceremony.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will come to a close on Monday, 12 August 2024, at 5am AEST.

Not many details have been spilled about the closing ceremony, but honestly, I’m only focusing on the Matildas getting gold at this point.

Where are the Olympic Games?

This year the Olympic Games will be held in Paris, France.

France was selected to be the hosting country of the 2024 Games in 2017, and this will be the city’s third time hosting the prestigious event.

Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

The first time it hosted them was in 1900, and the second was in 1924 — making this year’s Games a sort of 100-year-anniversary present!

These Olympics are expected to bring around 15 million tourists to Paris. If you’re there, prepare for long waiting times wherever you are.

Who’s representing Australia in the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Australia is sending a total of 87 athletes over to compete in the Olympics this year.

For 51 athletes it will be their first time at an Olympic Games.

Australia’s Flag Bearer for the opening ceremony is yet to be confirmed.

Will the Matildas play in the Olympics?

Okay first up, it’s not “playing”. What they do is ART.

But yes, the Matildas will be competing in the Paris Olympics for the gold medal in Women’s Football.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

There are currently 11 other countries confirmed to be competing for this medal, including France, Brazil, Colombia, Canada, USA, New Zealand, Spain, Japan, Germany, Nigeria, and Zambia.

How many sports will be at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

There will be 32 different sports at the 2024 Olympics. However, this is not the amount of events that will be held.

The number of total events at the Games is a whopping 392. That’s 392 different gold medals — and more when you consider team sports!

(Photo by: Getty Images/Getty Images North America) Photo Illustration

How many countries are participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Everyone always wants to compete in the Olympics, but not every country always gets to.

There will be 206 different countries with artists representing them at the Paris Olympics.

Notably, Russia has been banned from competing in the 2024 Games, as a condemnation of its invasion of Ukraine. Belarus has also been banned due to its support of the invasion.

Russian officials have asked why the same ban has not been applied to Israel for its current actions in Gaza, however, the Paris Olympic Committee rejected this demand.

Russian athletes are allowed to compete in events, however they will only be competing as individuals, and are not allowed to represent their nation in any way.

When are the 2024 Paralympics?

The Paris 2024 Paralympics will take place from August 28 to September 8.

Where can I watch the Olympics?

You can watch the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, on Channel Nine, the official home of the Summer Games this year. You can either tune in on 9Now, or catch two free-to-air channels dedicated to the coverage of the Olympics and Paralympics. Or, head to a local pub to drink in the atmosphere — we have a massive list of the best sports bars in Sydney here.

What is the Olympics 2024 timetable?

There are SO many events and they’re so easy to miss so make sure you’ve got the official Olympic schedule in an open tab so you can plan your sleep accordingly. You can find it HERE.

I can’t wait!!!! Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi Oi Oi, and all that jazz!!!!