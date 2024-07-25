When Does The Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony Start? How To Watch It From Australia

The Olympic Games are almost here! Paris 2024 is about to kick off, with an Opening Ceremony unlike anything we’ve seen before. And although it’s a middle-of-the-night situation for Aussies, you can bet 24/7 sports bars will be playing host to hoards of people ready to cheer our athletes on.

France is currently making preparations for the gargantuan sporting event that catches the attention of the entire world. There is so much to do and so little time!

When are the Games? When is the opening ceremony? Who’s competing? How TF do I get tickets? Where even is Paris??? So many questions, all of which can be answered.

Let your worries ease, sports fan. Here is everything you need to know about the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Table of contents

When do the Paris 2024 Olympics start?

The Paris 2024 Olympics are set to kick off with the Olympic Opening Ceremony on July 26 and will close on August 11. However, due to the eight-hour time difference, it can be a bit tricky to catch the events without ruining your sleep cycle.

That being said, it sounds like missing a few hours of sleep will be worth it.

The Opening Ceremony is an extravagant celebration of all the countries, taking place along a 6km stretch of the Seine. It kicks off at Austerlitz Bridge and concludes around the gardens below the Eiffel Tower at Trocadero. Trés bien!!

According to the BBC, we can expect the athletes to rock up by boat in their countries’ Olympic uniforms. Thousands of spectators are expected to line the streets to catch a glimpse of the spectacle.

While many details are kept under wraps, artistic director of the ceremony Thomas Jolly says that he wants to “show France in all it’s diversity” and “illustrate the richness and plurality shaped by its history which has been influenced and inspired by the diverse cultures that have passed through it, while itself serving as a source of inspiration.”

Also, might I suggest dusting off dust off your green and gold? ‘Cos Day One of the Paris 2024 Olympics will kick off with the Matildas taking on Germany at Stade de Marseille, Marseille.

(Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

What time is the Olympic Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics will be on Friday, July 26. It’s set to kick off at 8.24pm in Paris, so for us here in Australia, it will land on Saturday, July 27.

Of course, due to the different time zones across the country, the opening ceremony will start at differing times.

4.24am AEST, Saturday July 27 — NSW, ACT, Qld, Tas and Vic.

2.24am AWST, Saturday July 27 — WA.

3.54am ACST, Saturday July 27 — SA and NT.



It will be broadcast exclusively on Channel Nine, and 9Now, along with the rest of the Games.

(Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Where are the Summer Olympics 2024?

This year the Summer Olympic Games will be held in Paris, France.

France was selected to be the hosting country of the 2024 Games in 2017, and this will be the city’s third time hosting the prestigious event.

Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

The first time it hosted them was in 1900, and the second was in 1924 — making this year’s Games a sort of 100-year-anniversary present!

These Olympics are expected to bring around 15 million tourists to Paris. If you’re there, prepare for long waiting times wherever you are.

Who’s representing Australia in the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Australia is sending a total of 87 athletes over to compete in the Olympics this year.

For 51 athletes it will be their first time at an Olympic Games.

Australia’s Flag Bearer for the opening ceremony is yet to be confirmed.

Will the Matildas play in the Olympics?

Okay first up, it’s not “playing”. What they do is ART.

But yes, the Matildas will be competing in the Paris Olympics for the gold medal in Women’s Football.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

There are currently 11 other countries confirmed to be competing for this medal, including France, Brazil, Colombia, Canada, USA, New Zealand, Spain, Japan, Germany, Nigeria, and Zambia.

How many sports will be at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

There will be 32 different sports at the 2024 Olympics. However, this is not the amount of events that will be held.

The number of total events at the Games is a whopping 392. That’s 392 different gold medals — and more when you consider team sports!

(Photo by: Getty Images/Getty Images North America) Photo Illustration

How many countries are participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Everyone always wants to compete in the Olympics, but not every country always gets to.

There will be 206 different countries with artists representing them at the Paris Olympics.

Notably, Russia has been banned from competing in the 2024 Games, as a condemnation of its invasion of Ukraine. Belarus has also been banned due to its support of the invasion.

Russian officials have asked why the same ban has not been applied to Israel for its current actions in Gaza, however, the Paris Olympic Committee rejected this demand.

Russian athletes are allowed to compete in events, however they will only be competing as individuals, and are not allowed to represent their nation in any way.

When are the 2024 Paralympics?

The Paris 2024 Paralympics will take place from August 28 to September 8.

Where can I watch the Olympics?

You can watch the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, on Channel Nine, the official home of the Summer Games this year. You can either tune in on 9Now, or catch two free-to-air channels dedicated to the coverage of the Olympics and Paralympics. Or, head to a local pub to drink in the atmosphere — we have a massive list of the best sports bars in Sydney here.

What is the Olympics 2024 timetable?

There are SO many events and they’re so easy to miss so make sure you’ve got the official Olympic schedule in an open tab so you can plan your sleep accordingly. You can find it HERE.

I can’t wait!!!! Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi Oi Oi, and all that jazz!!!!