All The Highs, Lows And Medals You Missed If You Snoozed Your Olympics Alarm This Morning

Paris 2024 is well underway and if you’re still not setting an alarm to wake up in the middle of the night and watch Aussies do cool shit, you’re making a huge mistake.

But it’s okay because I am your dedicated wake-up-at-the-ass-crack-of-dawn-er this Olympics and I am here to give you the rundown on everything you’ve missed overnight. Warning: spoilers ahead.

Everything you missed in the Olympics Day 3:

Harry Garside bows out in opening round

Aussie boxer Harry Garside has had a devastating run at Paris 2024, bowing out of the tournament after just nine minutes in the ring. Garside, who won bronze in Tokyo, has taken Australia along on his journey — both physically and mentally — leading into the games and has won the support of the nation heading into this tournament.

Garside after the fight. (Image: Nine)

“I feel pretty numb right now but I feel the next month or two will be quite challenging, quite hard,” the boxer told Nine after the fight.

“I fear for my mind, it gets the better of me, I feel like I let a few people down but what do you do?

“Australia’s such a sporting nation and I’m so sorry.

“I feel like a failure right now. I don’t even know what to say.

“Thank you so much Australia, it really means a lot.

“I know sportsmen are meant to say the right thing right now, thank you so much. But deep down inside I fear for what the next few months look like, I’m sure there’ll be some dark times and I’ve got to prepare for that right now.”

Chris Burton wins equestrian silver

Chris Burton has also done Australia proud overnight, winning silver in the equestrian eventing competion on a horse — named Shadow Man — that he borrowed from a friend five months ago. While he didn’t secure the gold, he still made the podium behind three-time Olympic champion Michael Jung.

Aussie 7s girls advance to the semi-final

The Aussie 7s girls have secured two wins overnight against Ireland to progress to the semi-final. They will face off against Canada in the semi-final and, if they win, will fight for the gold medal against either New Zealand or the United States.

Jack Robinson knocks out world No. 1 John John Florence to progress to quarter finals

Aussie surfer Jack Robinson has sensationally beat world No. 1 John John Florence in the waves at Tahiti, sending the medal favourite home while he progresses to the quarter-finals.

But while the result was great, the conditions were brutal — with Robinson and Florence both getting buried in the barrels. Robinson claims he nearly drowned, but that didn’t stop him from winning.

Sadly, fellow Aussie Molly Picklum has been sent packing.

Jack Robinson in Tahiti. (Image: Getty)

Disaster game for the Opals

The Opals — the Australian women’s basketball team — suffered a defeat against Nigeria, losing 75-62.

“The world No. 12 takes down No. 3. A huge blow to the Aussies,” commentator Adam Papalia said of the match.

After the match, Aussie basketball legend and Opals player Lauren Jackson called the game a “disaster”.

“Free throws will win or loss you the game, we make our free throws it’s a different ball game. It’s a momentum changer as well,” she told Nine.

Kyle Chalmers beat the world record, but it didn’t count

Australian swimmer Kyle Chalmers has also shattered the world record in the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay overnight — swimming 0.21 seconds quicker than the current best time, but it doesn’t technically count.

Unfortunately his individual efforts weren’t enough to secure gold for Australia, with the USA winning the race, but the sprint is a good sign of what could be to come.

Olympic legend Ian Thorpe called it “the best relay I’ve ever seen from Kyle Chalmers”, so why didn’t it count?

Because it was recorded in the fourth leg of a relay, the time doesn’t technically count — with only the lead leg in a relay eligible for an official time.

Thankfully, Chalmers already holds the short course record for the 100m freestyle with a time of 44.84 seconds, so he likely doesn’t care about this not counting.

Mollie O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus secure 1-2 in 200m freestyle final

In by far the biggest news that happened overnight, Mollie O’Callaghan stunned in the pool to win the 200m freestyle final with an Olympic record to secure her first solo Olympic gold. To make it even sweeter, Australia secured the 1-2 in the pool for the first time since 2004 with reigning champion Ariarne Titmus coming in second.

O’Callaghan, a true sportswoman, invited Titmus to join her on the gold podium after her sensational win.

Ariarne Titmus and Mollie O’Callaghan after the 200m freestyle final. (Image: Getty)

Where is Australia on the medal table?

At the time of publishing, Australia is currently fourth on the medal table with five golds and four silvers across canoe slalom, road cycling, equestrian and swimming.

You can keep up with all of the Olympics news and events on Channel 9 and 9Now.