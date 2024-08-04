Australian Olympic Schedule Day 9: Total Of 10 Gold Medals Available On Jam-Packed Pool Day

You know what’s better than watching an Olympic event? Watching an Olympic event with an Australian competing! And if you’re looking for a schedule on which upcoming events at the Pairs 2024 Olympic Games have athletes repping the green and gold, we’ve got you sorted!

The Australian Olympic Committee sent 460 athletes over to compete in the Paris Games, all of whom have a cracking chance at coming home with a gold medal!

We’ve already seen a bunch make the epic achievement of winning their event and doing their country proud. Legends like Jessica Fox, Ariarne Titmus, and Kaylee McKeown have all secured the gold for Australia — some even did it twice!

But there are plenty more amazing Australian Olympians with gearing to compete in their Olympic events, and they’re all worth watching.

So here’s what Paris 2024 Olympic events to look out for if you want to see some Australian legends compete on Day 9.

Key events to watch Australian athletes on Day 9

Beach Volleyball

18:00 AEST — Men’s Preliminary — AUSTRALIA vs France

Cycling

19:00 AEST — Men’s Road Race — Simon Clarke, Michael Matthews, Ben O’Connor

Equestrian

18:00 AEST — Dressage Team Grand Prix Special — Final — AUSTRALIA

Hockey

20:45 AEST — Women’s Pool — AUSTRALIA vs Spain

Rowing

17:30 AEST — Women’s Single Sculls — Final — Tara Rigney

18:50 AEST — Women’s Eight — Final

19:10 AEST — Men’s Eight — Final

Swimming

19:00 AEST — Women’s 50m Freestyle — Heats — Shayna Jack , Meg Harris

, 19:30 AEST — Men’s 1500m Freestyle — Heats — Samuel Short

20:40 AEST — Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay

20:52 AEST — Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay

04:30 AEST — Men’s 100m Butterfly — Final — Matthew Temple

05:08 AEST — Women’s 200m Medley — Final — Kaylee McKeown , Ella Ramsay

, 05:28 AEST — Women’s 800m Freestyle — Final — Ariarne Titmus , Lani Pallister

, 05:58 AEST — Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay — Final

Tennis

20:00 AEST — Men’s Doubles — Gold Medal Match — Matt Ebden and John Peers

3×3 Basketball

02:35 AEST — Women’s Pool — France v AUSTRALIA

Water Polo

23:00 AEST — Men’s preliminary round: AUSTRALIA vs Hungary

Now that you have the full list of Australian Olympic events for the upcoming day, how about a look at every other Olympic event? Just for a healthy variety.

Olympic schedule for Day 9

Sunday, 4 August 2024

Athletics

03:35 AEST — Men’s Shot Put Final [Medal Event]

03:50 AEST — Women’s 100m Semi-Final

04:20 AEST — Women’s Triple Jump Final [Medal Event]

04:55 AEST — 4 x 400m Relay Mixed Final [Medal Event]

05:20 AEST — Women’s 100m Final [Medal Event]

05:45 AEST — Men’s Decathlon 1500m [Medal Event]

18:05 AEST —Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

18:20 AEST —Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification-Gp A

18:55 AEST —Women’s 200m Round 1 (watch out for Australia’s Torrie Lewis )

) 19:00 AEST —Men’s Long Jump Qualification

19:45 AEST — Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification-Gp B

19:50 AEST — Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1

20:35 AEST — Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

Basketball (Men’s)

01:15 AEST — Puerto Rico vs USA

05:00 AEST — Serbia vs South Sudan

Basketball (3×3)

01:30 AEST — Women’s Canada vs Azerbaijan

02:00 AEST — Women’s Spain vs Germany

02:35 AEST — Women’s France vs AUSTRALIA

03:05 AEST — Women’s China vs USA

05:30 AEST — Women’s Play-in Games

06:05 AEST — Women’s Play-in Games

Boxing

00:02 AEST — Men’s 71kg – Quarterfinals

00:34 AEST — Women’s 50kg – Quarterfinals

01:06 AEST — Women’s 66kg – Quarterfinals

01:38 AEST — Women’s 60kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]

04:00 AEST — Men’s 57kg – Quarterfinals

04:32 AEST — Men’s 71kg – Quarterfinals

05:04 AEST — Women’s 50kg – Quarterfinals

05:36 AEST — Women’s 66kg – Quarterfinals

06:08 AEST — Women’s 60kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]

19:00 AEST — Women’s 57kg – Quarterfinals

19:32 AEST — Women’s 75kg – Quarterfinals

20:04 AEST — Women’s 54kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]

20:20 AEST — Men’s 51kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]

20:36 AEST —Men’s 63.5kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]

20:52 AEST — Men’s 80kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]

21:08 AEST — Men’s 92kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]

23:30 AEST — Women’s 57kg – Quarterfinals

01:00 AEST — Women’s Quarter-final

03:00 AEST — Women’s Quarter-final

05:00 AEST — Women’s Quarter-final

Hockey (Women’s)

01:00 AEST — China vs France

03:45 AEST — Germany vs Belgium

Swimming (Finals)

04:30 AEST — Men’s 100m Butterfly Final [Medal Event]

04:39 AEST — Women’s 50m Freestyle Semifinals

04:59 AEST — Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final [Medal Event]

05:09 AEST — Women’s 800m Freestyle Final [Medal Event]

05:33 AEST — Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final [Medal Event] (AUSTRALIA)

Now you know the whole Australian Olympic schedule for tomorrow, you gotta know where to watch each event!

Where to watch the Olympics in Australia

The Paris 2024 Games can be viewed live and on demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan Sport.

For more details on how to watch the Paris Olympics from Australia, check out our guide here!

How is Australia faring in the medal tallies?

Australia is currently placing third overall on the Olympic medal tally! Oi, oi, oi!

With a respectable total of 11 gold medals to our country’s name, our amazing Olympians have given us plenty to be proud of.

Still want more detail? Fine. I guess you could peep our most recent recap of the Paris Games medal tally here.

Where to see the full schedule for the Paris Olympics 2024

With more than 400 events, the Paris Olympics are an astounding feat of organisation and sportsmanship.

For a full schedule of every single Australian and non-Australian Olympic event, and result of every single medal, look no further than our list here!

