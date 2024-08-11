Olympic Schedule Day 16: Australia’s Women’s Basketball Takes On Belgium For Bronze & Closing Ceremony

You know what’s better than watching an Olympic event? Watching an Olympic event with an Australian competing! And if you’re looking for a schedule on which upcoming events at the Pairs 2024 Olympic Games have athletes repping the green and gold, we’ve got you sorted!

The Australian Olympic Committee sent 460 athletes over to compete in the Paris Games, all of whom have a cracking chance at coming home with a gold medal!

We’ve already seen a bunch make the epic achievement of winning their event and doing their country proud. Legends like Jessica Fox, Ariarne Titmus, and Kaylee McKeown have all secured the gold for Australia — some even did it twice!

But there are plenty more amazing Australian Olympians with gearing to compete in their Olympic events, and they’re all worth watching.

So here’s what Paris 2024 Olympic events to look out for if you want to see some Australian legends compete on Day 15.

Table Of Contents:

Key events to watch Australian athletes on Day 16

Athletics

16:00 AEST — Women’s Marathon — Genevieve Gregson, Jessica Stenson and Sinead Diver.

Basketball

19.30 AEST — Women’s Bronze Medal Match — Australia vs Belgium

Cycling Track

19.00 AEST — Women’s Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4 — Georgia Baker

19.29 AEST — Men’s Keirin Quater-Finals — Matthew Glaetzer and Matthew Richardson

Now that you have the full list of Australian Olympic events for the upcoming day, how about a look at every other Olympic event? Just for a healthy variety.

Olympic schedule for Day 16

Saturday, 11 August 2024

Athletics

16.00 AEST — Women’s Marathon.

Water Polo

​16.35 AEST — Men’s Bronze Medal Match (USA v Hungary)

​22.00 AEST — Men’s Gold Medal Match (Serbia v Croatia)

Basketball

19.30 AEST — Women’s Bronze Medal Match (Australia v Belgium)

​23.30 AEST — Women’s Gold Medal Match (France v USA)

Cycling Track

​19.00 AEST — Women’s Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4

​19.22 AEST — Women’s Sprint Semi-Finals

​19.29 AEST — Men’s Keirin Quarter-Finals

​19.57 AEST — Women’s Omnium, Tempo Race 2/4

​20.29 AEST — Men’s Keirin Semi-Finals

​20.45 AEST — Women’s Sprint Finals

​20.53 AEST — Women’s Omnium Elimination Race 3/4

​21.23 AEST — Men’s Keirin Finals

​21.56 AEST — Women’s Omnium, Points Race 4/4

Modern Pentathlon

19.00 AEST — Women’s Individual Final

CLOSING CEREMONY

Monday, 12 August — 5:00 AEST

Where to watch the Olympics in Australia

The Paris 2024 Games can be viewed live and on demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan Sport.

For more details on how to watch the Paris Olympics from Australia, check out our guide here!

How is Australia faring in the medal tallies?

Australia is currently placing third overall on the Olympic medal tally! Oi, oi, oi!

With a record-breaking total of 18 gold medals to our country’s name, our amazing Olympians have given us plenty to be proud of.

Still want more detail? Fine. I guess you could peep our most recent recap of the Paris Games medal tally here.

Where to see the full schedule for the Paris Olympics 2024

With more than 400 events, the Paris Olympics are an astounding feat of organisation and sportsmanship.

For a full schedule of every single Australian and non-Australian Olympic event, and result of every single medal, look no further than our list here!

