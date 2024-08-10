Olympic Schedule Day 15: Australia Face Spain For Gold In Women’s Water Polo & Men’s Breaking Debuts

You know what’s better than watching an Olympic event? Watching an Olympic event with an Australian competing! And if you’re looking for a schedule on which upcoming events at the Pairs 2024 Olympic Games have athletes repping the green and gold, we’ve got you sorted!

The Australian Olympic Committee sent 460 athletes over to compete in the Paris Games, all of whom have a cracking chance at coming home with a gold medal!

We’ve already seen a bunch make the epic achievement of winning their event and doing their country proud. Legends like Jessica Fox, Ariarne Titmus, and Kaylee McKeown have all secured the gold for Australia — some even did it twice!

But there are plenty more amazing Australian Olympians with gearing to compete in their Olympic events, and they’re all worth watching.

So here’s what Paris 2024 Olympic events to look out for if you want to see some Australian legends compete on Day 15.

Table Of Contents:

Look at these legends! (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Key events to watch Australian athletes on Day 15

Athletics

  • 16:00 AEST — Men’s Marathon — Liam Adams, Andrew Buchanan, Patrick Tiernan
  • 03:30 AEST — Women’s Javelin Throw — Final — Mackenzie Little, Kathryn Mitchell
  • 03:50 AEST — Men’s 5000m — Final — Stewart McSweyn 
  • 04:15 AEST — Women’s 1500m — Final — Jessica Hull 

Sport Climbing

  • 18:15 AEST — Women’s Boulder And Lead — Boulder Final — Oceania Mackenzie 
  • 20:35 AEST — Women’s Boulder And Lead — Lead Final — Oceania Mackenzie 

Canoe Sprint

  • 18:30 AEST — Women’s Kayak Single 500m — Semifinals — Alyce Wood
  • 19:10 AEST — Men’s Kayak Single 1000m — Semifinals — Tom Green

Diving

  • 18:00 AEST — Men’s 10m Platform — Semifinal — Jaxon Bowshire, Cassiel Rousseau

Water Polo

  • 23:35 AEST — Women’s Gold Medal Match — AUS vs Spain

Modern Pentathlon

  • 17:30 AEST — Women’s Individual — Semifinals — Genevieve Janse van Rensburg

Weightlifting

  • 00:00 AEST — Women’s 81kg — Eileen Cikamatana

Breaking

  • 00:17 AEST — Men’s Breaking Round Robins — Jeff ‘J Attack’ Dunne 

Cycling

  • 01:00 AEST — Women’s Sprint — 1/8 Finals — Kristina Clonan
  • 01:19 AEST — Men’s Keirin — First Round — Matthew Glaetzer, Matthew Richardson
  • 01:59 AEST — Men’s Madison — Final — Sam Welsford, Kelland O’Brien

Artistic Swimming

  • 03:30 AEST — Duet Free Routine — Rayna Buckle, Kiera Gazzard
(Photo by Wang Yuguo/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Now that you have the full list of Australian Olympic events for the upcoming day, how about a look at every other Olympic event? Just for a healthy variety.

Olympic schedule for Day 15

Saturday, 10 August 2024

Athletics [Medal Event]

  • 03:30 AEST — Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final
  • 03:40 AEST — Women’s Shot Put Final
  • 03:45 AEST — Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final
  • 04:00 AEST — Women’s 400m Final
  • 04:10 AEST — Men’s Triple Jump Final
  • 04:15 AEST — Women’s Heptathlon 800m
  • 04:55 AEST — Women’s 10,000m Final
  • 05:45 AEST — Men’s 400m Hurdles Final
  • 16:00 AEST — Men’s Marathon [Medal Event]

Basketball

  • 01:30 AEST — Women’s Semifinal
  • 05:00 AEST — Women’s Semifinal 
  • 19:00 AEST — Men’s Bronze Medal Game [Medal Event]

Boxing [Medal Event]

  • 05:30 AEST — Men’s 71kg – Final
  • 05:47 AEST — Women’s 50kg – Final
  • 06:34 AEST — Men’s 92kg – Final
  • 06:51 AEST — Women’s 66kg – Final

Cycling Track

  • 02:00 AEST — Men’s Sprint, Finals – Race 1 Watch out for Matthew Richardson! [Medal Event]
  • 02:09 AEST — Women’s Madison, Final (AUSTRALIA) [Medal Event]
  • 03:02 AEST — Men’s Sprint, Finals – Race 2 [Medal Event]
  • 03:10 AEST — Women’s Sprint, 1/16 Finals
  • 03:38 AEST — Men’s Sprint, Finals – Decider [Medal Event]
  • 03:58 AEST — Women’s Sprint, 1/16 Finals Repechages

Football

  • 02:00 AEST — Men’s Gold Medal Match [Medal Event]

Hockey

  • 02:00 AEST — Men’s Classification 5th-8th
  • 03:35 AEST — Men’s Semifinal
  • 17:00 AEST — Women’s Classification 7th-8th
  • 18:35 AEST — Women’s Bronze Medal Match [Medal Event]
  • 22:00 AEST — Women’s Classification 5th-6th
  • 23:35 AEST — Women’s Gold Medal Match [Medal Event]

Canoe Sprint

  • 18:30 AEST — Women’s Kayak Single 500m Semifinal 1
  • 18:40 AEST — Women’s Kayak Single 500m Semifinal 2
  • 18:50 AEST — Women’s Kayak Single 500m Semifinal 3
  • 19:00 AEST — Women’s Kayak Single 500m Semifinal 4
  • 19:10 AEST — Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Semifinal 1
  • 19:20 AEST — Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Semifinal 2
  • 19:40 AEST — Women’s Canoe Single 200m Semifinal 1
  • 19:50 AEST — Women’s Canoe Single 200m Semifinal 2
  • 20:40 AEST — Women’s Kayak Single 500m Final C
  • 20:50 AEST — Women’s Kayak Single 500m Final B
  • 21:00 AEST — Women’s Kayak Single 500m Final A [Medal Event]
  • 21:10 AEST — Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Final B
  • 21:20 AEST — Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Final A [Medal Event]
  • 21:40 AEST — Women’s Canoe Single 200m Final B
  • 21:50 AEST — Women’s Canoe Single 200m Final A [Medal Event]

Diving

  • 18:00 AEST — Men’s 10m Platform Semifinal — Watch out for Cassiel Rousseau!
  • 23:00 AEST — Men’s 10m Platform Final [Medal Event]

Golf

  • 17:00 AEST — Women’s Round 4 [Medal Event]

Rhythmic Gymnastics

  • 22:00 AEST — Group All-Around Final [Medal Event]

Table Tennis [Medal Event]

  • 18:00 AEST — Women’s Team Bronze Medal Team Match [Medal Event]
  • 23:00 AEST — Women’s Team Gold Medal Team Match [Medal Event]

Now you know the whole Australian Olympic schedule for tomorrow, you gotta know where to watch each event!

Where to watch the Olympics in Australia

The Paris 2024 Games can be viewed live and on demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan Sport.

For more details on how to watch the Paris Olympics from Australia, check out our guide here!

(Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

How is Australia faring in the medal tallies?

Australia is currently placing third overall on the Olympic medal tally! Oi, oi, oi!

With a record-breaking total of 18 gold medals to our country’s name, our amazing Olympians have given us plenty to be proud of.

Still want more detail? Fine. I guess you could peep our most recent recap of the Paris Games medal tally here.

Where to see the full schedule for the Paris Olympics 2024

With more than 400 events, the Paris Olympics are an astounding feat of organisation and sportsmanship.

For a full schedule of every single Australian and non-Australian Olympic event, and result of every single medal, look no further than our list here!

[Image: Getty]

