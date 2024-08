Olympic Schedule Day 14: Australia’s Opals vs USA In Basketball & Breaking Begins W/ Rachael Gunn

You know what’s better than watching an Olympic event? Watching an Olympic event with an Australian competing! And if you’re looking for a schedule on which upcoming events at the Pairs 2024 Olympic Games have athletes repping the green and gold, we’ve got you sorted!

The Australian Olympic Committee sent 460 athletes over to compete in the Paris Games, all of whom have a cracking chance at coming home with a gold medal!

We’ve already seen a bunch make the epic achievement of winning their event and doing their country proud. Legends like Jessica Fox, Ariarne Titmus, and Kaylee McKeown have all secured the gold for Australia — some even did it twice!

But there are plenty more amazing Australian Olympians with gearing to compete in their Olympic events, and they’re all worth watching.

So here’s what Paris 2024 Olympic events to look out for if you want to see some Australian legends compete on Day 14.

Table Of Contents:

Look at these legends! (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Key events to watch Australian athletes on Day 14

Marathon Swimming

15:30 AEST — Men’s 10km — Kyle Lee, Nick Sloman

Taekwondo

17:21 AEST — Men -80kg — Round Of 16 —Leon Sejranovic

Diving

18:00 AEST — Men’s 10m Platform — Preliminaries — Jaxon Bowshire , Cassiel Rousseau

, 23:00 AEST — Women’s 3m Springboard — Final — Maddison Kenny

Canoe Sprint

18:50 AEST — Women’s Kayak Double 500m — Semifinals — Ella Beere, Ally Bull

19:10 AEST — Men’s Kayak Double 500m — Semifinals —Tom Green, Jean Van Der Westhuyzen

Weightlifting

23:00 AEST — Men’s 89kg — Kyle Bruce

03:30 AEST — Women’s 71kg — Jacqueline Nichele

Basketball

01:30 AEST — Women’s Semifinal — AUS vs USA

Breaking

00:13 AEST — Women’s Breaking — Round Robins — Rachael Gunn

Athletics

18:05 AEST — Women’s Heptathlon — Long Jump — Camryn Newton-Smith, Tori West

19:30 AEST — Men’s 800m — Semifinal — Peyton Craig

04:13 AEST — Men’s Triple Jump — Final — Conor Murphy

04:57 AEST — Women’s 10,000m — Final — Lauren Ryan

Cycling

22:00 AEST — Women’s Sprint — Qualifying — Chloe Moran, Kristina Clonan

22:41 AEST — Men’s Sprint — Semifinal — Matthew Richardson

02:09 AEST — Women’s Madison — Final — Georgia Baker and Alexandra Manly

Water Polo

02:00 AEST — Men’s Classification 5-8th — AUS vs Greece

Artistic Swimming

03:30 AEST — Duet Technical Routine — Rayna Buckle and Kiera Gazzard

Beach Volleyball

05:00 AEST — Women’s Beach Volleyball — Bronze Medal Match — Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar

(Photo by Hu Huhu/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Now that you have the full list of Australian Olympic events for the upcoming day, how about a look at every other Olympic event? Just for a healthy variety.

Olympic schedule for Day 14

Friday, 9 August 2024

Athletics

03:35 AEST — Women’s 1500m Semi-Final — Watch out for Jessica Hull !

! 03:35 AEST — Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put

04:00 AEST — Women’s Long Jump Final [Medal Event]

04:25 AEST — Men’s Javelin Throw Final [Medal Event]

04:30 AEST — Men’s 200m Final [Medal Event]

04:55 AEST — Women’s Heptathlon 200m

05:25 AEST — Women’s 400m Hurdles Final [Medal Event]

05:45 AEST — Men’s 110m Hurdles Final [Medal Event]

18:05 AEST — Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump

18:40 AEST — Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

19:05 AEST — Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

19:20 AEST — Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw – Gp A

19:30 AEST — Men’s 800m Semi-Final

20:05 AEST — Women’s 100m Hurdles Semi-Final

20:30 AEST — Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw – Gp B

Basketball

01:30 AEST — Men’s Semifinal

05:00 AEST — Men’s Semifinal

Boxing

05:30 AEST — Men’s 57kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]

05:46 AEST — Men’s 57kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]

06:02 AEST — Women’s 75kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]

06:18 AEST — Women’s 75kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]

06:34 AEST — Men’s 51kg – Final [Medal Event]

06:51 AEST — Women’s 54kg – Final [Medal Event]

Cycling Track

01:00 AEST — Men’s Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4

01:18 AEST — Women’s Keirin, Quarterfinals

01:38 AEST — Men’s Omnium, Tempo Race 2/4

02:01 AEST — Men’s Sprint, Quarterfinals – Race 1 — Keep an eye on Matthew Richardson .

. 02:15 AEST — Women’s Keirin, Semifinals

02:25 AEST — Men’s Omnium, Elimination Race 3/4

02:47 AEST — Men’s Sprint, Quarterfinals – Race 2

03:01 AEST — Women’s Keirin, Final for places 7-12

03:11 AEST — Women’s Keirin, Final for Gold [Medal Event]

03:18 AEST — Men’s Sprint, Quarterfinals – Decider

03:27 AEST — Men’s Omnium, Points Race 4/4 [Medal Event]

04:04 AEST — Men’s Sprint, Final for 5th-8th Places

22:00 AEST — Women’s Sprint, Qualifying

22:41 AEST — Men’s Sprint, Semifinals – Race 1

22:48 AEST — Women’s Sprint, 1/32 Finals

23:29 AEST — Men’s Sprint, Semifinals – Race 2

23:38AEST — Women’s Sprint, 1/32 Finals Repechages

23:52 AEST — Men’s Sprint, Semifinals – Decider

01:00 AEST — Men’s Bronze Medal Match

23:00 AEST — Women’s Bronze Medal Match [Medal Event]

Hockey [Medal Event]

03:00 AEST — Men’s Gold Medal Match

22:00 AEST — Women’s Bronze Medal Match [Medal Event]

Water Polo

02:00 AEST — Women’s Classification 5th-8th

03:35 AEST — Women’s Semifinal

21:00 AEST — Men’s Classification 5th-8th

22:35 AEST — Men’s Semifinal

Canoe Sprint

18:30 AEST — Women’s Canoe Double 500m Semifinal 1

18:40 AEST — Women’s Canoe Double 500m Semifinal 2

18:50 AEST — Women’s Kayak Double 500m Semifinal 1

19:00 AEST — Women’s Kayak Double 500m Semifinal 2

19:10 AEST — Men’s Kayak Double 500m Semifinal 1 — Watch out for Jean van der Westhuyzen and Tom Green !

and ! 19:20 AEST — Men’s Kayak Double 500m Semifinal 2

19:30 AEST — Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Semifinal 1

19:40 AEST — Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Semifinal 2

20:40 AEST — Women’s Canoe Double 500m Final B

20:50 AEST — Women’s Canoe Double 500m Final A [Medal Event]

21:00 AEST — Women’s Kayak Double 500m Final B

21:10 AEST — Women’s Kayak Double 500m Final A [Medal Event]

21:20 AEST — Men’s Kayak Double 500m Final B

21:30 AEST — Men’s Kayak Double 500m Final A [Medal Event]

21:40 AEST — Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Final B

21:50 AEST — Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Final A [Medal Event]

Diving

18:00 AEST — Men’s 10m Platform Preliminary

23:00 AEST — Women’s 3m Springboard Final [Medal Event]

Golf

17:00 AEST — Women’s Round 3

Rhythmic Gymnastics

18:00 AEST — Group All-Around Qual. – Part 1 of 2

19:15 AEST — Group All-Around Qual. – Part 2 of 2

22:30 AEST — Individual All-Around Final [Medal Event]

Table Tennis

04:00 AEST — Women’s Team Semifinal

18:00 AEST — Men’s Team Bronze Medal Team Match [Medal Event]

23:00 AEST — Men’s Team Gold Medal Team Match [Medal Event]

Now you know the whole Australian Olympic schedule for tomorrow, you gotta know where to watch each event!

Where to watch the Olympics in Australia

The Paris 2024 Games can be viewed live and on demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan Sport.

For more details on how to watch the Paris Olympics from Australia, check out our guide here!

(Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

How is Australia faring in the medal tallies?

Australia is currently placing third overall on the Olympic medal tally! Oi, oi, oi!

With a record-breaking total of 18 gold medals to our country’s name, our amazing Olympians have given us plenty to be proud of.

Still want more detail? Fine. I guess you could peep our most recent recap of the Paris Games medal tally here.

Where to see the full schedule for the Paris Olympics 2024

With more than 400 events, the Paris Olympics are an astounding feat of organisation and sportsmanship.

For a full schedule of every single Australian and non-Australian Olympic event, and result of every single medal, look no further than our list here!

[Image: Getty]