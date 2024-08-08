Olympic Schedule Day 13: Aussie Diver Kurtis Mathews Makes Final, The Stingers Face US Rivals

You know what’s better than watching an Olympic event? Watching an Olympic event with an Australian competing! And if you’re looking for a schedule on which upcoming events at the Pairs 2024 Olympic Games have athletes repping the green and gold, we’ve got you sorted!
The Australian Olympic Committee sent 460 athletes over to compete in the Paris Games, all of whom have a cracking chance at coming home with a gold medal!
We’ve already seen a bunch make the epic achievement of winning their event and doing their country proud. Legends like Jessica Fox, Ariarne Titmus, and Kaylee McKeown have all secured the gold for Australia — some even did it twice!
But there are plenty more amazing Australian Olympians with gearing to compete in their Olympic events, and they’re all worth watching.
So here’s what Paris 2024 Olympic events to look out for if you want to see some Australian legends compete on Day 13.
Table Of Contents:
- Key events to watch Australian athletes on Day 13
- Olympic schedule for Day 13
- Where to watch the Olympics in Australia
- How is Australia faring in the medal tallies?
- Where to see the full schedule for the Paris Olympics 2024
Key events to watch Australian athletes on Day 13
Golf
- 17:00 AEST — Women’s Individual Stroke Play — Round 2 — Hannah Green, Minjee Lee
Taekwondo
- 17:58 AEST — Women -57kg — Round Of 16 — AUS vs Brazil
Sport Climbing
- 18:00 AEST — Women’s Boulder & Lead — Semifinal Lead — Oceania Mackenzie
Diving
- 18:00 AEST — Women’s 3m Springboard — Semifinal — Alysha Koloi, Maddison Keeney
- 23:00 AEST — Men’s 3m Springboard — Final — Kurtis Mathews
Wrestling
- 19:00 AEST — Men’s Freestyle 86kg — 1/8 Final — Jayden Alexander Lawrence
Athletics
- 18:05 AEST — Women’s Heptathlon Begins — Camryn Newton-Smith, Tori West
- 18:35 AEST — Women’s 100m Hurdles — Repechage — Celeste Mucci, Liz Clay, Michelle Jenneke
- 19:10 AEST — Women’s 4x100m Relay — Round 1
- 19:35 AEST — Men’s 4x100m Relay — Round 1
- 20:00 AEST — Men’s 800m — Repechage — Joseph Deng, Peter Bol
- 03:35 AEST — Women’s 1500m — Semifinal — Georgia Griffith, Jessica Hull
Canoe Sprint
- 19:40 AEST — Women’s Kayak Four 500m — Semifinals
- 19:50 AEST — Men’s Kayak Four 500m — Semifinals
Sailing
- 19:43 AEST — Mixed Dinghy — Medal Race — Nia Jerwood, Connor Nicholas
- 21:33 AEST — Women’s Kite — Semifinals — Breiana Whitehead
Modern Pentathlon
- 22:30 AEST — Women’s Individual Fencing Ranking Round — Genevieve Jane Van Rensburg
Cycling Track
- 01:00 AEST — Men’s Omnium Scratch Race 1/4 — Sam Welsford
- 01:18 AEST — Women’s Keirin — Quarterfinals — Kristina Clonan
Water Polo
- 03:35 AEST — Women’s Semifinal — AUS vs USA
Beach Volleyball
- 05:00 AEST — Women’s Semifinal — Brazil vs AUS
Boxing
- 05:30 AEST — Men’s 57kg — Semifinals — Charlie Senior vs Uzbekistan
- 06:00 AEST — Women’s 75kg — Semifinals — Caitlin Parker vs China
Now that you have the full list of Australian Olympic events for the upcoming day, how about a look at every other Olympic event? Just for a healthy variety.
Olympic schedule for Day 13
Thursday, 8 August 2024
Athletics
- 03:00 AEST — Women’s Pole Vault Final [Medal Event] — Watch out for Nina Kennedy!
- 03:05 AEST — Men’s 110m Hurdles Semi-Final
- 03:15 AEST — Men’s Triple Jump Qualification
- 03:35 AEST — Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-Final
- 04:02 AEST — Men’s 200m Semi-Final
- 04:25 AEST — Men’s Discus Throw Final [Medal Event] — Keep an eye on Aussie Matthew Denny.
- 04:45 AEST — Women’s 400m Semi-Final
- 05:20 AEST — Men’s 400m Final [Medal Event]
- 05:40 AEST — Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final [Medal Event]
- 18:05 Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles
- 18:25 AEST — Women’s Shot Put Qualification
- 18:35 AEST — Women’s 100m Hurdles Repechage Round
- 19:05 AEST — Women’s Heptathlon High Jump
- 19:10 AEST — Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 (AUSTRALIA)
- 19:35 AEST — Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
- 20:00 AEST — Men’s 800m Repechage Round
Basketball
- 02:00 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal
- 05:30 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal
Boxing [Medal Event]
- 05:30 AEST — Women’s 57kg – Semifinal
- 05:46 Women’s 57kg – Semifinal
- 06:02 Men’s +92kg – Semifinal
- 06:18 Men’s +92kg – Semifinal
- 06:34 Men’s 63.5kg – Final
- 06:51 Men’s 80kg – Final
Cycling Track
- 01:30 AEST — Men’s Sprint, 1/16 Finals
- 02:04 AEST — Men’s Team Pursuit Finals for places 7-8
- 02:10 AEST — Men’s Team Pursuit Finals for places 5-6
- 02:25 AEST — Men’s Team Pursuit, Finals – For Bronze (AUSTRALIA) [Medal Event]
- 02:33 AEST — Men’s Team Pursuit, Finals – For Gold (AUSTRALIA) [Medal Event]
- 02:42 AEST — Men’s Sprint, 1/16 Finals Repechages
- 02:57 AEST — Women’s Team Pursuit, Finals – For Gold
- 03:38 AEST — Men’s Sprint, 1/8 Finals — Watch out for Australia’s Matthew Richardson
- 04:14 AEST — Men’s Sprint, 1/8 Finals Repechages
Hockey
- 03:00 AEST — Women’s Semi-final
- 22:00 AEST — Men’s Bronze Medal Match
Skateboarding
- 01:30 AEST — Men’s Park Final (Keegan Palmer) [Medal Event]
Table Tennis
- 04:00 AEST — Men’s Team Semifinal
- 18:00 AEST — Men’s Team Semifinal
- 23:00 AEST — Women’s Team Semifinal
Water Polo
- 03:00 AEST — Men’s Quarterfinal
- 04:35 AEST — Men’s Quarterfinal
- 21:00 AEST — Women’s Classification 5th-8th
- 22:35 AEST — Women’s Semifinal
Canoe Sprint
- 18:30 AEST — Women’s Canoe Single 200m Heats
- 19:20 AEST — Men’s Canoe Double 500m Semifinal 1
- 19:30 AEST — Men’s Canoe Double 500m Semifinal 2
- 19:40 AEST — Women’s Kayak Four 500m Semifinal 1
- 19:50 AEST — Men’s Kayak Four 500m Semifinal 1
- 20:00 AEST — Men’s Kayak Four 500m Semifinal 2
- 20:40 AEST — Women’s Canoe Single 200m Quarterfinals
- 21:20 AEST — Men’s Canoe Double 500m Final B
- 21:30 AEST — Men’s Canoe Double 500m Final A [Medal Event]
- 21:40 AEST — Women’s Kayak Four 500m Final A [Medal Event]
- 21:50 AEST — Men’s Kayak Four 500m Final A [Medal Event]
Diving
- 18:00 AEST — Women’s 3m Springboard Semifinal
- 23:00 AEST — Men’s 3m Springboard Final
Golf
- 17:00 AEST — Women’s Round 2
Rhythmic Gymnastics
- 18:00 AEST — Individual All-Around Qual – Part 1 of 2
- 23:00 AEST — Individual All-Around Qual – Part 2 of 2
Now you know the whole Australian Olympic schedule for tomorrow, you gotta know where to watch each event!
Where to watch the Olympics in Australia
The Paris 2024 Games can be viewed live and on demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan Sport.
For more details on how to watch the Paris Olympics from Australia, check out our guide here!
How is Australia faring in the medal tallies?
Australia is currently placing third overall on the Olympic medal tally! Oi, oi, oi!
With a record-breaking total of 18 gold medals to our country’s name, our amazing Olympians have given us plenty to be proud of.
Still want more detail? Fine. I guess you could peep our most recent recap of the Paris Games medal tally here.
Where to see the full schedule for the Paris Olympics 2024
With more than 400 events, the Paris Olympics are an astounding feat of organisation and sportsmanship.
For a full schedule of every single Australian and non-Australian Olympic event, and result of every single medal, look no further than our list here!
