Olympic Schedule Day 13: Aussie Diver Kurtis Mathews Makes Final, The Stingers Face US Rivals

You know what’s better than watching an Olympic event? Watching an Olympic event with an Australian competing! And if you’re looking for a schedule on which upcoming events at the Pairs 2024 Olympic Games have athletes repping the green and gold, we’ve got you sorted!

The Australian Olympic Committee sent 460 athletes over to compete in the Paris Games, all of whom have a cracking chance at coming home with a gold medal!

We’ve already seen a bunch make the epic achievement of winning their event and doing their country proud. Legends like Jessica Fox, Ariarne Titmus, and Kaylee McKeown have all secured the gold for Australia — some even did it twice!

But there are plenty more amazing Australian Olympians with gearing to compete in their Olympic events, and they’re all worth watching.

So here’s what Paris 2024 Olympic events to look out for if you want to see some Australian legends compete on Day 13.

Key events to watch Australian athletes on Day 13

Golf

17:00 AEST — Women’s Individual Stroke Play — Round 2 — Hannah Green, Minjee Lee

Taekwondo

17:58 AEST — Women -57kg — Round Of 16 — AUS vs Brazil

Sport Climbing

18:00 AEST — Women’s Boulder & Lead — Semifinal Lead — Oceania Mackenzie

Diving

18:00 AEST — Women’s 3m Springboard — Semifinal — Alysha Koloi, Maddison Keeney

23:00 AEST — Men’s 3m Springboard — Final — Kurtis Mathews

Wrestling

19:00 AEST — Men’s Freestyle 86kg — 1/8 Final — Jayden Alexander Lawrence

Athletics

18:05 AEST — Women’s Heptathlon Begins — Camryn Newton-Smith, Tori West

18:35 AEST — Women’s 100m Hurdles — Repechage — Celeste Mucci, Liz Clay, Michelle Jenneke

19:10 AEST — Women’s 4x100m Relay — Round 1

19:35 AEST — Men’s 4x100m Relay — Round 1

20:00 AEST — Men’s 800m — Repechage — Joseph Deng, Peter Bol

03:35 AEST — Women’s 1500m — Semifinal — Georgia Griffith, Jessica Hull

Canoe Sprint

19:40 AEST — Women’s Kayak Four 500m — Semifinals

19:50 AEST — Men’s Kayak Four 500m — Semifinals

Sailing

19:43 AEST — Mixed Dinghy — Medal Race — Nia Jerwood, Connor Nicholas

21:33 AEST — Women’s Kite — Semifinals — Breiana Whitehead

Modern Pentathlon

22:30 AEST — Women’s Individual Fencing Ranking Round — Genevieve Jane Van Rensburg

Cycling Track

01:00 AEST — Men’s Omnium Scratch Race 1/4 — Sam Welsford

01:18 AEST — Women’s Keirin — Quarterfinals — Kristina Clonan

Water Polo

03:35 AEST — Women’s Semifinal — AUS vs USA

Beach Volleyball

05:00 AEST — Women’s Semifinal — Brazil vs AUS

Boxing

05:30 AEST — Men’s 57kg — Semifinals — Charlie Senior vs Uzbekistan

vs Uzbekistan 06:00 AEST — Women’s 75kg — Semifinals — Caitlin Parker vs China

Now that you have the full list of Australian Olympic events for the upcoming day, how about a look at every other Olympic event? Just for a healthy variety.

Olympic schedule for Day 13

Thursday, 8 August 2024

Athletics

03:00 AEST — Women’s Pole Vault Final [Medal Event] — Watch out for Nina Kennedy !

! 03:05 AEST — Men’s 110m Hurdles Semi-Final

03:15 AEST — Men’s Triple Jump Qualification

03:35 AEST — Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-Final

04:02 AEST — Men’s 200m Semi-Final

04:25 AEST — Men’s Discus Throw Final [Medal Event] — Keep an eye on Aussie Matthew Denny .

. 04:45 AEST — Women’s 400m Semi-Final

05:20 AEST — Men’s 400m Final [Medal Event]

05:40 AEST — Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final [Medal Event]

18:05 Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

18:25 AEST — Women’s Shot Put Qualification

18:35 AEST — Women’s 100m Hurdles Repechage Round

19:05 AEST — Women’s Heptathlon High Jump

19:10 AEST — Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 (AUSTRALIA)

19:35 AEST — Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

20:00 AEST — Men’s 800m Repechage Round

Basketball

02:00 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal

05:30 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal

Boxing [Medal Event]

05:30 AEST — Women’s 57kg – Semifinal

05:46 Women’s 57kg – Semifinal

06:02 Men’s +92kg – Semifinal

06:18 Men’s +92kg – Semifinal

06:34 Men’s 63.5kg – Final

06:51 Men’s 80kg – Final

Cycling Track

01:30 AEST — Men’s Sprint, 1/16 Finals

02:04 AEST — Men’s Team Pursuit Finals for places 7-8

02:10 AEST — Men’s Team Pursuit Finals for places 5-6

02:25 AEST — Men’s Team Pursuit, Finals – For Bronze (AUSTRALIA) [Medal Event]

02:33 AEST — Men’s Team Pursuit, Finals – For Gold (AUSTRALIA) [Medal Event]

02:42 AEST — Men’s Sprint, 1/16 Finals Repechages

02:57 AEST — Women’s Team Pursuit, Finals – For Gold

03:38 AEST — Men’s Sprint, 1/8 Finals — Watch out for Australia’s Matthew Richardson

04:14 AEST — Men’s Sprint, 1/8 Finals Repechages

Hockey

03:00 AEST — Women’s Semi-final

22:00 AEST — Men’s Bronze Medal Match

Skateboarding

01:30 AEST — Men’s Park Final (Keegan Palmer) [Medal Event]

Table Tennis

04:00 AEST — Men’s Team Semifinal

18:00 AEST — Men’s Team Semifinal

23:00 AEST — Women’s Team Semifinal

Water Polo

03:00 AEST — Men’s Quarterfinal

04:35 AEST — Men’s Quarterfinal

21:00 AEST — Women’s Classification 5th-8th

22:35 AEST — Women’s Semifinal

Canoe Sprint

18:30 AEST — Women’s Canoe Single 200m Heats

19:20 AEST — Men’s Canoe Double 500m Semifinal 1

19:30 AEST — Men’s Canoe Double 500m Semifinal 2

19:40 AEST — Women’s Kayak Four 500m Semifinal 1

19:50 AEST — Men’s Kayak Four 500m Semifinal 1

20:00 AEST — Men’s Kayak Four 500m Semifinal 2

20:40 AEST — Women’s Canoe Single 200m Quarterfinals

21:20 AEST — Men’s Canoe Double 500m Final B

21:30 AEST — Men’s Canoe Double 500m Final A [Medal Event]

21:40 AEST — Women’s Kayak Four 500m Final A [Medal Event]

21:50 AEST — Men’s Kayak Four 500m Final A [Medal Event]

Diving

18:00 AEST — Women’s 3m Springboard Semifinal

23:00 AEST — Men’s 3m Springboard Final

Golf

17:00 AEST — Women’s Round 2

Rhythmic Gymnastics

18:00 AEST — Individual All-Around Qual – Part 1 of 2

23:00 AEST — Individual All-Around Qual – Part 2 of 2

Now you know the whole Australian Olympic schedule for tomorrow, you gotta know where to watch each event!

Where to watch the Olympics in Australia

The Paris 2024 Games can be viewed live and on demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan Sport.

For more details on how to watch the Paris Olympics from Australia, check out our guide here!

How is Australia faring in the medal tallies?

Australia is currently placing third overall on the Olympic medal tally! Oi, oi, oi!

With a record-breaking total of 18 gold medals to our country’s name, our amazing Olympians have given us plenty to be proud of.

Still want more detail? Fine. I guess you could peep our most recent recap of the Paris Games medal tally here.

