Olympic Schedule Day 13: Aussie Diver Kurtis Mathews Makes Final, The Stingers Face US Rivals

By

Lachlan Hodson

Published

You know what’s better than watching an Olympic event? Watching an Olympic event with an Australian competing! And if you’re looking for a schedule on which upcoming events at the Pairs 2024 Olympic Games have athletes repping the green and gold, we’ve got you sorted!

The Australian Olympic Committee sent 460 athletes over to compete in the Paris Games, all of whom have a cracking chance at coming home with a gold medal!

READ MORE
Here’s The Olympic Games Paris 2024 Schedule For Australians If You’re Keen To Watch Overnight

We’ve already seen a bunch make the epic achievement of winning their event and doing their country proud. Legends like Jessica Fox, Ariarne Titmus, and Kaylee McKeown have all secured the gold for Australia — some even did it twice!

But there are plenty more amazing Australian Olympians with gearing to compete in their Olympic events, and they’re all worth watching.

So here’s what Paris 2024 Olympic events to look out for if you want to see some Australian legends compete on Day 13.

Table Of Contents:

Look at these legends! (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Key events to watch Australian athletes on Day 13

Golf

  • 17:00 AEST — Women’s Individual Stroke Play — Round 2 — Hannah Green, Minjee Lee

Taekwondo

  • 17:58 AEST — Women -57kg — Round Of 16 — AUS vs Brazil 

Sport Climbing

  • 18:00 AEST — Women’s Boulder & Lead — Semifinal Lead — Oceania Mackenzie 

Diving

  • 18:00 AEST — Women’s 3m Springboard — Semifinal — Alysha Koloi, Maddison Keeney
  • 23:00 AEST — Men’s 3m Springboard — Final — Kurtis Mathews

Wrestling

  • 19:00 AEST — Men’s Freestyle 86kg — 1/8 Final — Jayden Alexander Lawrence

Athletics

  • 18:05 AEST — Women’s Heptathlon Begins — Camryn Newton-Smith, Tori West
  • 18:35 AEST — Women’s 100m Hurdles — Repechage — Celeste Mucci, Liz Clay, Michelle Jenneke
  • 19:10 AEST — Women’s 4x100m Relay — Round 1
  • 19:35 AEST — Men’s 4x100m Relay — Round 1
  • 20:00 AEST — Men’s 800m — Repechage — Joseph Deng, Peter Bol
  • 03:35 AEST — Women’s 1500m — Semifinal — Georgia Griffith, Jessica Hull

Canoe Sprint

  • 19:40 AEST — Women’s Kayak Four 500m  — Semifinals
  • 19:50 AEST — Men’s Kayak Four 500m — Semifinals

Sailing

  • 19:43 AEST — Mixed Dinghy — Medal Race — Nia Jerwood, Connor Nicholas
  • 21:33 AEST — Women’s Kite — Semifinals — Breiana Whitehead

Modern Pentathlon

  • 22:30 AEST — Women’s Individual Fencing Ranking Round — Genevieve Jane Van Rensburg

Cycling Track

  • 01:00 AEST — Men’s Omnium Scratch Race 1/4 — Sam Welsford
  • 01:18 AEST — Women’s Keirin — Quarterfinals — Kristina Clonan

Water Polo

  • 03:35 AEST — Women’s Semifinal — AUS vs USA

Beach Volleyball

  • 05:00 AEST — Women’s Semifinal — Brazil vs AUS

Boxing

  • 05:30 AEST — Men’s 57kg — Semifinals — Charlie Senior vs Uzbekistan 
  • 06:00 AEST — Women’s 75kg — Semifinals — Caitlin Parker vs China
Team Australia in the Mixed Dingy event. (Photo by Lloyd Images/Getty Images)

Now that you have the full list of Australian Olympic events for the upcoming day, how about a look at every other Olympic event? Just for a healthy variety.

Olympic schedule for Day 13

Thursday, 8 August 2024

Athletics

  • 03:00 AEST — Women’s Pole Vault Final [Medal Event] — Watch out for Nina Kennedy!
  • 03:05 AEST — Men’s 110m Hurdles Semi-Final
  • 03:15 AEST — Men’s Triple Jump Qualification
  • 03:35 AEST — Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-Final
  • 04:02 AEST — Men’s 200m Semi-Final
  • 04:25 AEST — Men’s Discus Throw Final [Medal Event] — Keep an eye on Aussie Matthew Denny
  • 04:45 AEST — Women’s 400m Semi-Final
  • 05:20 AEST — Men’s 400m Final [Medal Event]
  • 05:40 AEST — Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final [Medal Event]
  • 18:05 Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles
  • 18:25 AEST — Women’s Shot Put Qualification
  • 18:35 AEST — Women’s 100m Hurdles Repechage Round
  • 19:05 AEST — Women’s Heptathlon High Jump
  • 19:10 AEST — Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 (AUSTRALIA)
  • 19:35 AEST — Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
  • 20:00 AEST — Men’s 800m Repechage Round

Basketball

  • 02:00 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal
  • 05:30 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal

Boxing [Medal Event]

  • 05:30 AEST — Women’s 57kg – Semifinal
  • 05:46 Women’s 57kg – Semifinal
  • 06:02 Men’s +92kg – Semifinal
  • 06:18 Men’s +92kg – Semifinal
  • 06:34 Men’s 63.5kg – Final
  • 06:51 Men’s 80kg – Final

Cycling Track

  • 01:30 AEST — Men’s Sprint, 1/16 Finals
  • 02:04 AEST — Men’s Team Pursuit Finals for places 7-8
  • 02:10 AEST — Men’s Team Pursuit Finals for places 5-6
  • 02:25 AEST — Men’s Team Pursuit, Finals – For Bronze (AUSTRALIA) [Medal Event]
  • 02:33 AEST — Men’s Team Pursuit, Finals – For Gold (AUSTRALIA) [Medal Event]
  • 02:42 AEST — Men’s Sprint, 1/16 Finals Repechages
  • 02:57 AEST — Women’s Team Pursuit, Finals – For Gold
  • 03:38 AEST — Men’s Sprint, 1/8 Finals — Watch out for Australia’s Matthew Richardson
  • 04:14 AEST — Men’s Sprint, 1/8 Finals Repechages

Hockey

  • 03:00 AEST — Women’s Semi-final
  • 22:00 AEST — Men’s Bronze Medal Match

Skateboarding

  • 01:30 AEST — Men’s Park Final (Keegan Palmer) [Medal Event]

Table Tennis

  • 04:00 AEST — Men’s Team Semifinal
  • 18:00 AEST — Men’s Team Semifinal
  • 23:00 AEST — Women’s Team Semifinal

Water Polo

  • 03:00 AEST — Men’s Quarterfinal
  • 04:35 AEST — Men’s Quarterfinal
  • 21:00 AEST — Women’s Classification 5th-8th
  • 22:35 AEST — Women’s Semifinal

Canoe Sprint

  • 18:30 AEST — Women’s Canoe Single 200m Heats
  • 19:20 AEST — Men’s Canoe Double 500m Semifinal 1
  • 19:30 AEST — Men’s Canoe Double 500m Semifinal 2
  • 19:40 AEST — Women’s Kayak Four 500m Semifinal 1
  • 19:50 AEST — Men’s Kayak Four 500m Semifinal 1
  • 20:00 AEST — Men’s Kayak Four 500m Semifinal 2
  • 20:40 AEST — Women’s Canoe Single 200m Quarterfinals
  • 21:20 AEST — Men’s Canoe Double 500m Final B
  • 21:30 AEST — Men’s Canoe Double 500m Final A [Medal Event]
  • 21:40 AEST — Women’s Kayak Four 500m Final A [Medal Event]
  • 21:50 AEST — Men’s Kayak Four 500m Final A [Medal Event]

Diving

  • 18:00 AEST — Women’s 3m Springboard Semifinal
  • 23:00 AEST — Men’s 3m Springboard Final

Golf

  • 17:00 AEST — Women’s Round 2

Rhythmic Gymnastics

  • 18:00 AEST — Individual All-Around Qual – Part 1 of 2
  • 23:00 AEST — Individual All-Around Qual – Part 2 of 2

Now you know the whole Australian Olympic schedule for tomorrow, you gotta know where to watch each event!

Where to watch the Olympics in Australia

The Paris 2024 Games can be viewed live and on demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan Sport.

For more details on how to watch the Paris Olympics from Australia, check out our guide here!

(Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

How is Australia faring in the medal tallies?

Australia is currently placing third overall on the Olympic medal tally! Oi, oi, oi!

With a record-breaking total of 18 gold medals to our country’s name, our amazing Olympians have given us plenty to be proud of.

Still want more detail? Fine. I guess you could peep our most recent recap of the Paris Games medal tally here.

READ MORE
Olympic Medal Tally: How Many Medals Does Australia Have After Day 12 Of Paris 2024?

Where to see the full schedule for the Paris Olympics 2024

With more than 400 events, the Paris Olympics are an astounding feat of organisation and sportsmanship.

For a full schedule of every single Australian and non-Australian Olympic event, and result of every single medal, look no further than our list here!

[Image: Getty]

Tags:

, ,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Olympic Medal Tally: How Many Medals Does Australia Have After Day 12 Of Paris 2024?

Olympic Medal Tally: How Many Medals Does Australia Have After Day 12 Of Paris 2024?

Olympics
Olympic Pole Vaulter Anthony Ammirati Reportedly Offered $250k To Get His Baguette Out On Camera

Olympic Pole Vaulter Anthony Ammirati Reportedly Offered $250k To Get His Baguette Out On Camera

Olympics
Olympic Pole Vaulter Whose Flesh Pole Ruined His Shot At Gold Reveals His Big... Disappointment

Olympic Pole Vaulter Whose Flesh Pole Ruined His Shot At Gold Reveals His Big… Disappointment

Olympics
Serena Williams Called Out A Paris Restaurant For Denying Her Entry & Its Response Is Iconic

Serena Williams Called Out A Paris Restaurant For Denying Her Entry & Its Response Is Iconic

Entertainment