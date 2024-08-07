Australian Olympic Schedule Day 12: Athletics, Sports Climbing, Kayaking & More

You know what’s better than watching an Olympic event? Watching an Olympic event with an Australian competing! And if you’re looking for a schedule on which upcoming events at the Pairs 2024 Olympic Games have athletes repping the green and gold, we’ve got you sorted!
The Australian Olympic Committee sent 460 athletes over to compete in the Paris Games, all of whom have a cracking chance at coming home with a gold medal!
We’ve already seen a bunch make the epic achievement of winning their event and doing their country proud. Legends like Jessica Fox, Ariarne Titmus, and Kaylee McKeown have all secured the gold for Australia — some even did it twice!
But there are plenty more amazing Australian Olympians with gearing to compete in their Olympic events, and they’re all worth watching.
So here’s what Paris 2024 Olympic events to look out for if you want to see some Australian legends compete on Day 12.
Table Of Contents:
- Key events to watch Australian athletes on Day 12
- Olympic schedule for Day 12
- Where to watch the Olympics in Australia
- How is Australia faring in the medal tallies?
- Where to see the full schedule for the Paris Olympics 2024
Key events to watch Australian athletes on Day 12
Golf
- 17:00 AEST — Women’s Individual Stroke Play — Opening Round — Minjee Lee, Hannah Green
Canoe Sprint
- 17:30 AEST — Women’s Kayak Single 500m — Heats — Alyce Wood
- 18:40 AEST — Men’s Kayak Single 1,000m — Heats — Tom Green
Sport Climbing
- 18:00 AEST — Men’s Boulder And Lead — Semifinal Lead — Campbell Harrison
Taekwondo
- 18:00 AEST — Men’s -58kg — Round Of 16 — AUS vs Niger
Javelin
- 18:25 AEST — Women’s Throw Qualification — Mackenzie Little, Kelsey-Lee Barber
Basketball
- 19:00 AEST —Women’s Quarterfinal — AUS vs Serbia
Skateboarding
- 20:30 AEST — Men’s Park Preliminaries — Keegan Palmer, Keiran Woolley, Keefer Wilson
Cycling
- 20:45 AEST — Men’s Sprint — Qualifying — Leigh Hoffman
- 21:25 AEST — Women’s Keirin First Round — Kristina Clonan
- 21:50 AEST — Women’s Team Pursuit First Round
Diving
- 23:00 AEST — Women’s 3m Springboard — Preliminary — Maddison Keeney, Alysha Koloi
Water Polo
- 03:00 AEST — Men’s Quarterfinal — AUS vs USA
Artistic Swimming
- 03:30 AEST — Team Acrobatic Routine
Athletics
- 19:55 AEST — Men’s 800m Round 1 — Peter Bol, Peyton Craig, Joseph Deng
- 04:25 AEST — Men’s Discus Throw — Final — Matthew Denny
Now that you have the full list of Australian Olympic events for the upcoming day, how about a look at every other Olympic event? Just for a healthy variety.
Olympic schedule for Day 12
Wednesday, 7 August 2024
Athletics
- 03:35 AEST — Men’s 400m Semi-Final
- 04:00 AEST — Women’s Hammer Throw Final
- 04:07 AEST — Women’s 400m Hurdles Semi-Final
- 04:20 AEST — Men’s Long Jump Final
- 04:50 AEST — Men’s 1500m Final
- 05:10 AEST — Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
- 05:40 AEST — Women’s 200m Final — Keep an eye on Australia’s Torrie Lewis.
- 15:30 AEST — Marathon Race Walk Relay Mixed [Medal Event]
- 18:05 AEST — Men’s High Jump Qualification
- 18:15 AEST — Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1
- 18:25 AEST — Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification-Gp A — Watch out for Kelsey-Lee Barber and Mackenzie Little!
- 19:10 AEST — Men’s 5000m Round 1
- 19:50 AEST — Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification-Gp B
- 19:55 AEST — Men’s 800m Round 1 — Keep an eye on Aussie Peter Bol
- 20:45 AEST — Women’s 1500m Repechage Round
Basketball
- 02:00 AEST — Men’s Quarterfinal
- 05:30 AEST — Men’s Quarterfinal
- 19:00 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal
- 22:30 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal
Boxing [Medal Event]
- 05:30 AEST — Men’s 71kg – Semifinal
- 05:46 AEST — Men’s 71kg – Semifinal
- 06:02 AEST — Women’s 50kg – Semifinal
- 06:18 AEST — Women’s 50kg – Semifinal
- 06:34 AEST — Women’s 66kg – Semifinal
- 06:50 AEST — Women’s 66kg – Semifinal
- 07:06 AEST — Women’s 60kg – Final
Cycling Track
- 01:30 AEST — Women’s Team Pursuit, Qualifying
- 02:59 AEST — Men’s Team Sprint, First Round (AUSTRALIA)
- 03:14 AEST — Men’s Team Pursuit, First Round
- 03:55 AEST — Men’s Team Sprint, Finals for places 7-8
- 03:58 AEST — Men’s Team Sprint, Finals for places 5-6
- 04:02 AEST — Men’s Team Sprint, Finals – For Bronze [Medal Event]
- 04:07 AEST — Men’s Team Sprint, Finals – For Gold [Medal Event] (AUSTRALIA)
- 20:45 AEST — Men’s Sprint, Qualifying — Watch out for Matthew Richardson!
- 21:26 AEST — Women’s Keirin, First Round
- 21:52 AEST — Women’s Team Pursuit, First Round
- 22:30 AEST — Men’s Sprint, 1/32 Finals
- 23:10 AEST — Women’s Keirin, Repechages
- 23:30 AEST — Men’s Sprint, 1/32 Finals Repechages
Football
- 02:00 AEST — Women’s Semi-final
- 05:00 AEST — Women’s Semi-final
Hockey
- 03:00 AEST — Men’s Semi-final
- 22:00 AEST — Women’s Semi-final
Skateboarding
- 01:30 AEST — Women’s Park Final — Watch out for Aussie Arisa Trew
- 20:30 AEST — Men’s Park Prelims — Watch out for Keegan Palmer!
Table Tennis
- 04:00 AEST — Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals
- 18:00 AEST — Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals
- 23:00 AEST — Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals
Water Polo
- 03:00 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal
- 04:35 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal
Now you know the whole Australian Olympic schedule for tomorrow, you gotta know where to watch each event!
Where to watch the Olympics in Australia
The Paris 2024 Games can be viewed live and on demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan Sport.
For more details on how to watch the Paris Olympics from Australia, check out our guide here!
How is Australia faring in the medal tallies?
Australia is currently placing third overall on the Olympic medal tally! Oi, oi, oi!
With a respectable total of 14 gold medals to our country’s name, our amazing Olympians have given us plenty to be proud of.
Still want more detail? Fine. I guess you could peep our most recent recap of the Paris Games medal tally here.
Where to see the full schedule for the Paris Olympics 2024
With more than 400 events, the Paris Olympics are an astounding feat of organisation and sportsmanship.
For a full schedule of every single Australian and non-Australian Olympic event, and result of every single medal, look no further than our list here!
[Image: Getty]