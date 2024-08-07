Australian Olympic Schedule Day 12: Athletics, Sports Climbing, Kayaking & More

You know what’s better than watching an Olympic event? Watching an Olympic event with an Australian competing! And if you’re looking for a schedule on which upcoming events at the Pairs 2024 Olympic Games have athletes repping the green and gold, we’ve got you sorted!

The Australian Olympic Committee sent 460 athletes over to compete in the Paris Games, all of whom have a cracking chance at coming home with a gold medal!

We’ve already seen a bunch make the epic achievement of winning their event and doing their country proud. Legends like Jessica Fox, Ariarne Titmus, and Kaylee McKeown have all secured the gold for Australia — some even did it twice!

But there are plenty more amazing Australian Olympians with gearing to compete in their Olympic events, and they’re all worth watching.

So here’s what Paris 2024 Olympic events to look out for if you want to see some Australian legends compete on Day 12.

Key events to watch Australian athletes on Day 12

Golf

17:00 AEST — Women’s Individual Stroke Play — Opening Round — Minjee Lee, Hannah Green

Canoe Sprint

17:30 AEST — Women’s Kayak Single 500m — Heats — Alyce Wood

18:40 AEST — Men’s Kayak Single 1,000m — Heats — Tom Green

Sport Climbing

18:00 AEST — Men’s Boulder And Lead — Semifinal Lead — Campbell Harrison

Taekwondo

18:00 AEST — Men’s -58kg — Round Of 16 — AUS vs Niger

Javelin

18:25 AEST — Women’s Throw Qualification — Mackenzie Little, Kelsey-Lee Barber

Basketball

19:00 AEST —Women’s Quarterfinal — AUS vs Serbia

Skateboarding

20:30 AEST — Men’s Park Preliminaries — Keegan Palmer, Keiran Woolley, Keefer Wilson

Cycling

20:45 AEST — Men’s Sprint — Qualifying — Leigh Hoffman

21:25 AEST — Women’s Keirin First Round — Kristina Clonan

21:50 AEST — Women’s Team Pursuit First Round

Diving

23:00 AEST — Women’s 3m Springboard — Preliminary — Maddison Keeney, Alysha Koloi

Water Polo

03:00 AEST — Men’s Quarterfinal — AUS vs USA

Artistic Swimming

03:30 AEST — Team Acrobatic Routine

Athletics

19:55 AEST — Men’s 800m Round 1 — Peter Bol , Peyton Craig, Joseph Deng

, 04:25 AEST — Men’s Discus Throw — Final — Matthew Denny

Now that you have the full list of Australian Olympic events for the upcoming day, how about a look at every other Olympic event? Just for a healthy variety.

Olympic schedule for Day 12

Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Athletics

03:35 AEST — Men’s 400m Semi-Final

04:00 AEST — Women’s Hammer Throw Final

04:07 AEST — Women’s 400m Hurdles Semi-Final

04:20 AEST — Men’s Long Jump Final

04:50 AEST — Men’s 1500m Final

05:10 AEST — Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

05:40 AEST — Women's 200m Final — Keep an eye on Australia's Torrie Lewis

. 15:30 AEST — Marathon Race Walk Relay Mixed [Medal Event]

18:05 AEST — Men’s High Jump Qualification

18:15 AEST — Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1

18:25 AEST — Women's Javelin Throw Qualification-Gp A — Watch out for Kelsey-Lee Barber and Mackenzie Little

and ! 19:10 AEST — Men’s 5000m Round 1

19:50 AEST — Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification-Gp B

19:55 AEST — Men's 800m Round 1 — Keep an eye on Aussie Peter Bol

20:45 AEST — Women’s 1500m Repechage Round

Basketball

02:00 AEST — Men’s Quarterfinal

05:30 AEST — Men’s Quarterfinal

19:00 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal

22:30 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal

Boxing [Medal Event]

05:30 AEST — Men’s 71kg – Semifinal

05:46 AEST — Men’s 71kg – Semifinal

06:02 AEST — Women’s 50kg – Semifinal

06:18 AEST — Women’s 50kg – Semifinal

06:34 AEST — Women’s 66kg – Semifinal

06:50 AEST — Women’s 66kg – Semifinal

07:06 AEST — Women’s 60kg – Final

Cycling Track

01:30 AEST — Women’s Team Pursuit, Qualifying

02:59 AEST — Men’s Team Sprint, First Round (AUSTRALIA)

03:14 AEST — Men’s Team Pursuit, First Round

03:55 AEST — Men’s Team Sprint, Finals for places 7-8

03:58 AEST — Men’s Team Sprint, Finals for places 5-6

04:02 AEST — Men’s Team Sprint, Finals – For Bronze [Medal Event]

04:07 AEST — Men’s Team Sprint, Finals – For Gold [Medal Event] (AUSTRALIA)

20:45 AEST — Men's Sprint, Qualifying — Watch out for Matthew Richardson

! 21:26 AEST — Women’s Keirin, First Round

21:52 AEST — Women’s Team Pursuit, First Round

22:30 AEST — Men’s Sprint, 1/32 Finals

23:10 AEST — Women’s Keirin, Repechages

23:30 AEST — Men’s Sprint, 1/32 Finals Repechages

02:00 AEST — Women’s Semi-final

05:00 AEST — Women’s Semi-final

Hockey

03:00 AEST — Men’s Semi-final

22:00 AEST — Women’s Semi-final

Skateboarding

01:30 AEST — Women's Park Final — Watch out for Aussie Arisa Trew

20:30 AEST — Men's Park Prelims — Watch out for Keegan Palmer!

Table Tennis

04:00 AEST — Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals

18:00 AEST — Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals

23:00 AEST — Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals

Water Polo

03:00 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal

04:35 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal

(Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

