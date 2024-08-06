Australian Olympic Schedule Day 11: Athletics, Sports Climbing, Sailing & More

You know what’s better than watching an Olympic event? Watching an Olympic event with an Australian competing! And if you’re looking for a schedule on which upcoming events at the Pairs 2024 Olympic Games have athletes repping the green and gold, we’ve got you sorted!
The Australian Olympic Committee sent 460 athletes over to compete in the Paris Games, all of whom have a cracking chance at coming home with a gold medal!
We’ve already seen a bunch make the epic achievement of winning their event and doing their country proud. Legends like Jessica Fox, Ariarne Titmus, and Kaylee McKeown have all secured the gold for Australia — some even did it twice!
But there are plenty more amazing Australian Olympians with gearing to compete in their Olympic events, and they’re all worth watching.
So here’s what Paris 2024 Olympic events to look out for if you want to see some Australian legends compete on Day 11.
Table Of Contents:
- Key events to watch Australian athletes on Day 11
- Olympic schedule for Day 11
- Where to watch the Olympics in Australia
- How is Australia faring in the medal tallies?
- Where to see the full schedule for the Paris Olympics 2024
Key events to watch Australian athletes on Day 11
Canoe sprint
- 17:30 AEST — Men’s Kayak Four 500m — Heats
- 18:00 AEST — Women’s Kayak Four 500m — Heats
- 19:30 AEST — Men’s Kayak Double 500m — Heats
- 20:10 AEST — Women’s Canoe Double 500m — Heats
Table Tennis
- 18:00 AEST — Women’s Team — Round Of 16 — AUSTRALIA vs Chinese Taipei
Diving
- 18:00 AEST — Men’s 3m Springboard — Preliminary — Kurtis Mathews
- 23:00 AEST — Women’s 10m platform — Final — Melissa Wu, Ellie Cole
Sport climbing
- 18:00 AEST — Women’s Boulder & Boulder Lead — Semifinal — Oceania Mackenzie
Athletics
- 18:05 AEST — Women’s 1500m — Round 1 — Georgia Griffith, Jessica Hull, Linden Hall
- 18:20 AEST — Men’s Javelin Throw — Qualification — Cameron McEntyre
- 18:50 AEST — Men’s 110m Hurdles — Repechage Round — Tayleb Willis
- 19:15 AEST — Women’s Long Jump — Qualification — Brooke Buschkuehl
- 19:20 AEST — Women’s 400m — Repechage Rund — Ellie Beer
- 20:30 AEST — Men’s 200m — Repechage Round — Calab Law
Sailing
- 20:10 AEST — Women’s Kite — Breiana Whitehead
- 20:15 AEST — Mixed Dinghy
- 23:00 AEST — Mixed Multihull
- 23:43 AEST — Men’s Dinghy — Medal Race — Matt Wearn
Basketball
- 20:30 AEST — Men’s Quarterfinal — AUSTRALIA vs Serbia
Skateboarding
- 20:30 AEST — Women’s Park — Preliminaries — Arisa Trew, Ruby Trew
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Water polo
- 03:00 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal — AUSTRALIA vs Greece
Artistic swimming
- 03:30 AEST — Team Free Routine
Beach Volleyball
- 05:00 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal — AUSTRALIA vs Switzerland
Now that you have the full list of Australian Olympic events for the upcoming day, how about a look at every other Olympic event? Just for a healthy variety.
Olympic schedule for Day 11
Tuesday, 6 August 2024
Athletics
- 03:00 AEST — Men’s Pole Vault Final [Medal Event]
- 03:04 AEST — Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1
- 03:55 AEST — Men’s 200m Round 1
- 04:30 AEST — Women’s Discus Throw Final [Medal Event]
- 04:45 AEST — Women’s 200m Semi-Final
- 05:10 AEST — Women’s 5000m Final [Medal Event]
- 05:45 AEST — Women’s 800m Final [Medal Event]
- 18:05 AEST — Women’s 1500m Round 1 — Watch out for Jessica Hull!
- 18:20 AEST — Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification – Gp A
- 18:50 AEST — Men’s 110m Hurdles Repechage Round
- 19:15 AEST — Women’s Long Jump Qualification
- 19:20 AEST — Women’s 400m Repechage Round
- 19:50 AEST — Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification – Gp B
- 20:00 AEST — Men’s 400m Hurdles Repechage Round
- 20:30 AEST — Men’s 200m Repechage Round
Basketball 3×3
- 01:30 AEST — Women’s Semifinal
- 02:00 AEST — Men’s Semifinal
- 02:30 AEST — Women’s Semifinal
- 03:00 AEST — Men’s Semifinal
- 05:00 AEST — Women’s Bronze Medal Game
- 05:30 AEST — Men’s Bronze Medal Game
- 06:05 AEST — Women’s Gold Medal Game
- 06:35 AEST — Men’s Gold Medal Game
Canoe Slalom
- 00:15 AEST — Women’s Kayak Cross Semifinal — Watch out for Jess Fox and Noemie Fox!
- 00:28 AEST — Men’s Kayak Cross Semifinal
- 00:43 AEST — Women’s Kayak Cross Small Final
- 00:48 AEST — Men’s Kayak Cross Small Final
- 00:55 AEST — Women’s Kayak Cross Final [Medal Event]
- 01:00 AEST — Men’s Kayak Cross Final [Medal Event]
Cycling Track
- 01:00 AEST — Women’s Team Sprint, Qualifying
- 01:27 AEST — Men’s Team Pursuit, Qualifying
- 02:55 AEST — Women’s Team Sprint, First Round
- 03:09 AEST — Men’s Team Sprint, Qualifying
- 03:46 AEST — Women’s Team Sprint, Final for place 7-8
- 03:49 AEST — Women’s Team Sprint, Final for place 5-6
- 03:53 AEST — Women’s Team Sprint, Finals – For Bronze [Medal Event]
- 03:58 AEST — Women’s Team Sprint, Finals – For Gold [Medal Event]
Football
- 02:00 AEST — Men’s Semi-final
- 05:00 AEST — Men’s Semi-final
Hockey
- 01:30 AEST — Women’s Quarter-final
- 04:00 AEST — Women’s Quarter-final
- 22:00 AEST — Men’s Semi-final
Table Tennis
- 04:00 AEST — Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16
- 18:00 AEST — Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16
- 23:00 AEST — Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals
Water Polo (Men’s)
- 02:30 AEST — Croatia vs USA
- 04:05 AEST — France vs Spain
- 05:40 AEST — Romania vs Montenegro
- 22:00 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal
- 23:35 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal
Basketball
- 19:00 AEST — Men’s Quarterfinal
- 22:30 AEST — Men’s Quarterfinal
Diving
- 18:00 AEST — Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary
- 23:00 AEST — Women’s 10m Platform Final [Medal Event]
Skateboarding
- 20:30 AEST — Women’s Park Prelims — Watch out for Aussies Arisa and Ruby Trew!
Now you know the whole Australian Olympic schedule for tomorrow, you gotta know where to watch each event!
Where to watch the Olympics in Australia
The Paris 2024 Games can be viewed live and on demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan Sport.
For more details on how to watch the Paris Olympics from Australia, check out our guide here!
How is Australia faring in the medal tallies?
Australia is currently placing fourth overall on the Olympic medal tally! Oi, oi, oi!
With a respectable total of 13 gold medals to our country’s name, our amazing Olympians have given us plenty to be proud of.
Still want more detail? Fine. I guess you could peep our most recent recap of the Paris Games medal tally here.
Where to see the full schedule for the Paris Olympics 2024
With more than 400 events, the Paris Olympics are an astounding feat of organisation and sportsmanship.
For a full schedule of every single Australian and non-Australian Olympic event, and result of every single medal, look no further than our list here!
