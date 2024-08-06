Australian Olympic Schedule Day 11: Athletics, Sports Climbing, Sailing & More

You know what’s better than watching an Olympic event? Watching an Olympic event with an Australian competing! And if you’re looking for a schedule on which upcoming events at the Pairs 2024 Olympic Games have athletes repping the green and gold, we’ve got you sorted!

The Australian Olympic Committee sent 460 athletes over to compete in the Paris Games, all of whom have a cracking chance at coming home with a gold medal!

We’ve already seen a bunch make the epic achievement of winning their event and doing their country proud. Legends like Jessica Fox, Ariarne Titmus, and Kaylee McKeown have all secured the gold for Australia — some even did it twice!

But there are plenty more amazing Australian Olympians with gearing to compete in their Olympic events, and they’re all worth watching.

So here’s what Paris 2024 Olympic events to look out for if you want to see some Australian legends compete on Day 11.

Key events to watch Australian athletes on Day 11

Canoe sprint

17:30 AEST — Men’s Kayak Four 500m — Heats

18:00 AEST — Women’s Kayak Four 500m — Heats

19:30 AEST — Men’s Kayak Double 500m — Heats

20:10 AEST — Women’s Canoe Double 500m — Heats

Table Tennis

18:00 AEST — Women’s Team — Round Of 16 — AUSTRALIA vs Chinese Taipei

Diving

18:00 AEST — Men’s 3m Springboard — Preliminary — Kurtis Mathews

23:00 AEST — Women’s 10m platform — Final — Melissa Wu, Ellie Cole

Sport climbing

18:00 AEST — Women’s Boulder & Boulder Lead — Semifinal — Oceania Mackenzie

Athletics

18:05 AEST — Women’s 1500m — Round 1 — Georgia Griffith, Jessica Hull, Linden Hall

18:20 AEST — Men’s Javelin Throw — Qualification — Cameron McEntyre

18:50 AEST — Men’s 110m Hurdles — Repechage Round — Tayleb Willis

19:15 AEST — Women’s Long Jump — Qualification — Brooke Buschkuehl

19:20 AEST — Women’s 400m — Repechage Rund — Ellie Beer

20:30 AEST — Men’s 200m — Repechage Round — Calab Law

Sailing

20:10 AEST — Women’s Kite — Breiana Whitehead

20:15 AEST — Mixed Dinghy

23:00 AEST — Mixed Multihull

23:43 AEST — Men’s Dinghy — Medal Race — Matt Wearn

Basketball

20:30 AEST — Men’s Quarterfinal — AUSTRALIA vs Serbia

Skateboarding

20:30 AEST — Women’s Park — Preliminaries — Arisa Trew, Ruby Trew

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Water polo

03:00 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal — AUSTRALIA vs Greece

Artistic swimming

03:30 AEST — Team Free Routine

Beach Volleyball

05:00 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal — AUSTRALIA vs Switzerland

Olympic schedule for Day 11

Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Athletics

03:00 AEST — Men’s Pole Vault Final [Medal Event]

03:04 AEST — Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

03:55 AEST — Men’s 200m Round 1

04:30 AEST — Women’s Discus Throw Final [Medal Event]

04:45 AEST — Women’s 200m Semi-Final

05:10 AEST — Women’s 5000m Final [Medal Event]

05:45 AEST — Women’s 800m Final [Medal Event]

18:05 AEST — Women’s 1500m Round 1 — Watch out for Jessica Hull !

! 18:20 AEST — Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification – Gp A

18:50 AEST — Men’s 110m Hurdles Repechage Round

19:15 AEST — Women’s Long Jump Qualification

19:20 AEST — Women’s 400m Repechage Round

19:50 AEST — Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification – Gp B

20:00 AEST — Men’s 400m Hurdles Repechage Round

20:30 AEST — Men’s 200m Repechage Round

Basketball 3×3

01:30 AEST — Women’s Semifinal

02:00 AEST — Men’s Semifinal

02:30 AEST — Women’s Semifinal

03:00 AEST — Men’s Semifinal

05:00 AEST — Women’s Bronze Medal Game

05:30 AEST — Men’s Bronze Medal Game

06:05 AEST — Women’s Gold Medal Game

06:35 AEST — Men’s Gold Medal Game

Canoe Slalom

00:15 AEST — Women’s Kayak Cross Semifinal — Watch out for Jess Fox and Noemie Fox !

and ! 00:28 AEST — Men’s Kayak Cross Semifinal

00:43 AEST — Women’s Kayak Cross Small Final

00:48 AEST — Men’s Kayak Cross Small Final

00:55 AEST — Women’s Kayak Cross Final [Medal Event]

01:00 AEST — Men’s Kayak Cross Final [Medal Event]

Cycling Track

01:00 AEST — Women’s Team Sprint, Qualifying

01:27 AEST — Men’s Team Pursuit, Qualifying

02:55 AEST — Women’s Team Sprint, First Round

03:09 AEST — Men’s Team Sprint, Qualifying

03:46 AEST — Women’s Team Sprint, Final for place 7-8

03:49 AEST — Women’s Team Sprint, Final for place 5-6

03:53 AEST — Women’s Team Sprint, Finals – For Bronze [Medal Event]

03:58 AEST — Women’s Team Sprint, Finals – For Gold [Medal Event]

02:00 AEST — Men’s Semi-final

05:00 AEST — Men’s Semi-final

Hockey

01:30 AEST — Women’s Quarter-final

04:00 AEST — Women’s Quarter-final

22:00 AEST — Men’s Semi-final

Table Tennis

04:00 AEST — Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16

18:00 AEST — Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16

23:00 AEST — Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals

Water Polo (Men’s)

02:30 AEST — Croatia vs USA

04:05 AEST — France vs Spain

05:40 AEST — Romania vs Montenegro

22:00 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal

23:35 AEST — Women’s Quarterfinal

Basketball

19:00 AEST — Men’s Quarterfinal

22:30 AEST — Men’s Quarterfinal

Diving

18:00 AEST — Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary

23:00 AEST — Women’s 10m Platform Final [Medal Event]

Skateboarding

20:30 AEST — Women’s Park Prelims — Watch out for Aussies Arisa and Ruby Trew!

