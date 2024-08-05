Australian Olympic Schedule Day 10: Athletics, Sports Climbing, Sailing & More

You know what’s better than watching an Olympic event? Watching an Olympic event with an Australian competing! And if you’re looking for a schedule on which upcoming events at the Pairs 2024 Olympic Games have athletes repping the green and gold, we’ve got you sorted!

The Australian Olympic Committee sent 460 athletes over to compete in the Paris Games, all of whom have a cracking chance at coming home with a gold medal!

We’ve already seen a bunch make the epic achievement of winning their event and doing their country proud. Legends like Jessica Fox, Ariarne Titmus, and Kaylee McKeown have all secured the gold for Australia — some even did it twice!

But there are plenty more amazing Australian Olympians with gearing to compete in their Olympic events, and they’re all worth watching.

So here’s what Paris 2024 Olympic events to look out for if you want to see some Australian legends compete on Day 10.

Table Of Contents:

Look at these legends! (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Key events to watch Australian athletes on Day 10

Triathlon

4.00pm AEST — Mixed Relay — Luke Willian, Natalie van Coevorden, Matthew Hauser and Sophie Linn.

Shooting

5.00pm AEST — Skeet Mixed Team Qualifications — Aislin Jones and Joshua Bell.

Diving

6.00pm AEST — Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary — Melissa Wu and Ellie Cole .

and . 11.00pm AEST — Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal.

Hockey

6.00pm AEST — Women’s Quarter-Final — Australia Vs China.

Sports Climbing

6.00pm AEST — Men’s Boulder and Lead Semi-Final — Campbell Harrison.

Canoe Slalom

11.30pm AEST — Women’s Kayak Cross Quarterfinal — Noemie Fox (Quarterfinal 2).

(Quarterfinal 2). 11.53pm AEST — Men’s Kayak Cross Quarterfinal — Timothy Anderson (Quarterfinal 3) and Tristan Carter (Quarterfinal 4).

Table Tennis

11.00pm AEST — Men’s Team — Australia Vs Japan.

Water Polo

9.35pm AEST — Men’s Preliminary Round — Australia Vs Japan.

Athletics

6.10pm AEST — Men’s Discus Throw Qualifications — Matthew Denny (Group A).

(Group A). 6.40pm AEST — Women’s Pole Vault Qualifications — Nina Kenney (Group A).

(Group A). 6.50pm AEST — Women’s 400m Hurdles Repechage — Alanah Yukich (Heat 1) and Sarah Carli (Heat 3).

(Heat 1) and (Heat 3). 7.55pm AEST — Women’s 400m Round 1 — Ellie Beer (Heat 2).

(Heat 2). 8.50pm AEST — Women’s 200m Repechage — Mia Gross (Heat 3) and Torrie Lewis (Heat 4).

6 August, 2024

3.00am AEST — Men’s Pole Vault Final — Kurtis Marschall .

. 3.04am AEST — Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 — Matthew Clarke (Heat 2) and Ben Buckingham (Heat 3).

(Heat 2) and (Heat 3). 3.55am AEST — Men’s 200m Round 1 — Calab Law (Heat 1).

Artistin Swimming

6 August, 2024

3.30am AEST — Team Technical Routine.

Cycling Track

6 August, 2024

1.27am AEST — Men’s Team Pursuit Qualifying.

3.09am AEST — Men’s team Sprint Qualifying.

Sailing

8.03pm AEST — Women’s Kite — Breiana Whitehead .

. 8.05pm AEST — Mixed Multihull — Brin Liddell and Rhiannan Brown .

and . 8.15pm AEST — Women’s Dinghy — Zoe Thomson .

— . 10.45pm AEST — Men’s Dinghy — Matt Wearn .

. 11.35pm AEST — Mixed Dinghy — Nia Jerwood and Conor Nicholas.

6, August 2024

8.13pm AEST — Women’s Kite — Breiana Whitehead.

Now that you have the full list of Australian Olympic events for the upcoming day, how about a look at every other Olympic event? Just for a healthy variety.

Olympic schedule for Day 10

Monday, 5 August 2024

Athletics

18:05 AEST — Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

18:10 AEST — Men’s Discus Throw Qualification

18:40 AEST — Women’s Pole Vault Qualification

18:50 AEST — Women’s 400m Hurdles Repechage Round

19:20 AEST — Men’s 400m Repechage Round

19:35 AEST — Men’s Discus Throw Qualification

19:55 AEST — Women’s 400m Round 1

20:50 AEST — Women’s 200m Repechage Round

Basketball (Women’s)

01:15 AEST — Germany vs USA

05:00 AEST — AUSTRALIA vs France

Basketball (3×3 Men’s)

01:30 AEST — France vs China

02:00 AEST — Latvia vs Poland

02:35 AEST — Serbia vs Lithuania

03:05 AEST — USA vs Netherlands

05:30 AEST — Play-in Games

06:05 AEST — Play-in Games

Boxing

00:02 AEST — Women’s 75kg – Quarterfinals

00:34 AEST — Women’s 54kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]

00:50 AEST — Men’s 51kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]

01:06 AEST — Men’s 63.5kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]

01:22 AEST — Men’s 80kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]

01:38 AEST — Men’s 92kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]

Canoe Slalom

00:45 AEST — Women’s Kayak Cross Heats

23:30 AEST — Women’s Kayak Cross Quarterfinal

23:52 AEST — Men’s Kayak Cross Quarterfinal

Hockey

01:30 AEST — Men’s Quarter-final

04:00 AEST — Men’s Quarter-final

18:00 AEST — Women’s Quarter-final

20:30 AEST — Women’s Quarter-final

Swimming (Finals)

02:30 AEST — Women’s 50m Freestyle Final [Medal Event]

02:36 AEST — Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final [Medal Event]

03:12 AEST — Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final [Medal Event] (Australia)

03:35 AEST — Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final [Medal Event] (Australia)

Diving

18:00 AEST — Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary

23:00 AEST — Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal

Table Tennis

18:00 AEST — Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16

23:00 AEST — Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16

Water Polo (Men’s)

20:00 AEST — Hungary vs Serbia

21:35 AEST — AUSTRALIA vs Japan

vs Japan 23:10 AEST — Greece vs Italy

Now you know the whole Australian Olympic schedule for tomorrow, you gotta know where to watch each event!

Where to watch the Olympics in Australia

The Paris 2024 Games can be viewed live and on demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan Sport.

For more details on how to watch the Paris Olympics from Australia, check out our guide here!

(Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

How is Australia faring in the medal tallies?

Australia is currently placing third overall on the Olympic medal tally! Oi, oi, oi!

With a respectable total of 11 gold medals to our country’s name, our amazing Olympians have given us plenty to be proud of.

Still want more detail? Fine. I guess you could peep our most recent recap of the Paris Games medal tally here.

Where to see the full schedule for the Paris Olympics 2024

With more than 400 events, the Paris Olympics are an astounding feat of organisation and sportsmanship.

For a full schedule of every single Australian and non-Australian Olympic event, and result of every single medal, look no further than our list here!

[Image: Getty]