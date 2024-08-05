Australian Olympic Schedule Day 10: Athletics, Sports Climbing, Sailing & More

You know what’s better than watching an Olympic event? Watching an Olympic event with an Australian competing! And if you’re looking for a schedule on which upcoming events at the Pairs 2024 Olympic Games have athletes repping the green and gold, we’ve got you sorted!
The Australian Olympic Committee sent 460 athletes over to compete in the Paris Games, all of whom have a cracking chance at coming home with a gold medal!
We’ve already seen a bunch make the epic achievement of winning their event and doing their country proud. Legends like Jessica Fox, Ariarne Titmus, and Kaylee McKeown have all secured the gold for Australia — some even did it twice!
But there are plenty more amazing Australian Olympians with gearing to compete in their Olympic events, and they’re all worth watching.
So here’s what Paris 2024 Olympic events to look out for if you want to see some Australian legends compete on Day 10.
Key events to watch Australian athletes on Day 10
Triathlon
- 4.00pm AEST — Mixed Relay — Luke Willian, Natalie van Coevorden, Matthew Hauser and Sophie Linn.
Shooting
- 5.00pm AEST — Skeet Mixed Team Qualifications — Aislin Jones and Joshua Bell.
Diving
- 6.00pm AEST — Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary — Melissa Wu and Ellie Cole.
- 11.00pm AEST — Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal.
Hockey
- 6.00pm AEST — Women’s Quarter-Final — Australia Vs China.
Sports Climbing
- 6.00pm AEST — Men’s Boulder and Lead Semi-Final — Campbell Harrison.
Canoe Slalom
- 11.30pm AEST — Women’s Kayak Cross Quarterfinal — Noemie Fox (Quarterfinal 2).
- 11.53pm AEST — Men’s Kayak Cross Quarterfinal — Timothy Anderson (Quarterfinal 3) and Tristan Carter (Quarterfinal 4).
Table Tennis
- 11.00pm AEST — Men’s Team — Australia Vs Japan.
Water Polo
- 9.35pm AEST — Men’s Preliminary Round — Australia Vs Japan.
Athletics
- 6.10pm AEST — Men’s Discus Throw Qualifications — Matthew Denny (Group A).
- 6.40pm AEST — Women’s Pole Vault Qualifications — Nina Kenney (Group A).
- 6.50pm AEST — Women’s 400m Hurdles Repechage — Alanah Yukich (Heat 1) and Sarah Carli (Heat 3).
- 7.55pm AEST — Women’s 400m Round 1 — Ellie Beer (Heat 2).
- 8.50pm AEST — Women’s 200m Repechage — Mia Gross (Heat 3) and Torrie Lewis (Heat 4).
6 August, 2024
- 3.00am AEST — Men’s Pole Vault Final — Kurtis Marschall.
- 3.04am AEST — Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 — Matthew Clarke (Heat 2) and Ben Buckingham (Heat 3).
- 3.55am AEST — Men’s 200m Round 1 — Calab Law (Heat 1).
Artistin Swimming
6 August, 2024
- 3.30am AEST — Team Technical Routine.
Cycling Track
6 August, 2024
- 1.27am AEST — Men’s Team Pursuit Qualifying.
- 3.09am AEST — Men’s team Sprint Qualifying.
Sailing
- 8.03pm AEST — Women’s Kite — Breiana Whitehead.
- 8.05pm AEST — Mixed Multihull — Brin Liddell and Rhiannan Brown.
- 8.15pm AEST — Women’s Dinghy — Zoe Thomson.
- 10.45pm AEST — Men’s Dinghy — Matt Wearn.
- 11.35pm AEST — Mixed Dinghy — Nia Jerwood and Conor Nicholas.
6, August 2024
- 8.13pm AEST — Women’s Kite — Breiana Whitehead.
Now that you have the full list of Australian Olympic events for the upcoming day, how about a look at every other Olympic event? Just for a healthy variety.
Olympic schedule for Day 10
Monday, 5 August 2024
Athletics
- 18:05 AEST — Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1
- 18:10 AEST — Men’s Discus Throw Qualification
- 18:40 AEST — Women’s Pole Vault Qualification
- 18:50 AEST — Women’s 400m Hurdles Repechage Round
- 19:20 AEST — Men’s 400m Repechage Round
- 19:35 AEST — Men’s Discus Throw Qualification
- 19:55 AEST — Women’s 400m Round 1
- 20:50 AEST — Women’s 200m Repechage Round
Basketball (Women’s)
- 01:15 AEST — Germany vs USA
- 05:00 AEST — AUSTRALIA vs France
Basketball (3×3 Men’s)
- 01:30 AEST — France vs China
- 02:00 AEST — Latvia vs Poland
- 02:35 AEST — Serbia vs Lithuania
- 03:05 AEST — USA vs Netherlands
- 05:30 AEST — Play-in Games
- 06:05 AEST — Play-in Games
Boxing
- 00:02 AEST — Women’s 75kg – Quarterfinals
- 00:34 AEST — Women’s 54kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]
- 00:50 AEST — Men’s 51kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]
- 01:06 AEST — Men’s 63.5kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]
- 01:22 AEST — Men’s 80kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]
- 01:38 AEST — Men’s 92kg – Semifinal [Medal Event]
Canoe Slalom
- 00:45 AEST — Women’s Kayak Cross Heats
- 23:30 AEST — Women’s Kayak Cross Quarterfinal
- 23:52 AEST — Men’s Kayak Cross Quarterfinal
Hockey
- 01:30 AEST — Men’s Quarter-final
- 04:00 AEST — Men’s Quarter-final
- 18:00 AEST — Women’s Quarter-final
- 20:30 AEST — Women’s Quarter-final
Swimming (Finals)
- 02:30 AEST — Women’s 50m Freestyle Final [Medal Event]
- 02:36 AEST — Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final [Medal Event]
- 03:12 AEST — Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final [Medal Event] (Australia)
- 03:35 AEST — Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final [Medal Event] (Australia)
Diving
- 18:00 AEST — Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary
- 23:00 AEST — Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal
Table Tennis
- 18:00 AEST — Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16
- 23:00 AEST — Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16
Water Polo (Men’s)
- 20:00 AEST — Hungary vs Serbia
- 21:35 AEST — AUSTRALIA vs Japan
- 23:10 AEST — Greece vs Italy
Now you know the whole Australian Olympic schedule for tomorrow, you gotta know where to watch each event!
Where to watch the Olympics in Australia
The Paris 2024 Games can be viewed live and on demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan Sport.
The Paris 2024 Games can be viewed live and on demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan Sport.
How is Australia faring in the medal tallies?
Australia is currently placing third overall on the Olympic medal tally! Oi, oi, oi!
With a respectable total of 11 gold medals to our country’s name, our amazing Olympians have given us plenty to be proud of.
With a respectable total of 11 gold medals to our country's name, our amazing Olympians have given us plenty to be proud of.
Where to see the full schedule for the Paris Olympics 2024
With more than 400 events, the Paris Olympics are an astounding feat of organisation and sportsmanship.
With more than 400 events, the Paris Olympics are an astounding feat of organisation and sportsmanship.
