What do you do when the organisers of the Olympic Games don’t provide you with enough food at the Olympic Village? Well, if you’re an Aussie athlete, you have a Taco Tuesday night. Because nothing screams “Australia” like eating food from other countries.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games have been plagued with controversies from inside the iconic village — all the Olympic classics really, from dodgy beds (that started in Tokyo 2021) to unpopular menu choices.

In an attempt to give its Games a lower carbon footprint, organisers for Paris 2024 opted for more vegan and plant-based menu options to feed the 10,500 competing athletes.

One of the most devastating blows (personally) was the removal of chicken nuggets from the menu. RIP.

This lack of animal protein on the menu has led to questions of whether the world’s athletes are getting enough protein in their diet to provide Olympic-worthy performances.

Thankfully for Team Australia, one team-building initiative from the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has meant that our true-blue champions are getting the food they need to keep competitive. And it all comes in the form of a Taco Tuesday night.

As well as having access to the meal hall designed for 3,500 people at once, Australian athletes have their separate dining area in the Aussie section of the Olympic Village.

Some of the luxuries in this Down Under paradise include a high-quality barista service, as well as a ‘yuge pantry stocked with Weet-Bix, Vegemite, Milo bars, oatmeal, Nutella — pretty much all the stuff you’d find at a Woolies.

But that’s not all! The Australian Olympians also have exclusive access to something called the ‘Tucker Box Bistro’, which provides special dining options unavailable elsewhere.

And it’s already making waves. Every Tuesday throughout the Olympics, the special bistro offers all Aussie athletes the option for a ‘Taco Tuesday’ meal, which will result in more than 1,000 tacos and tortillas being consumed.

In addition to a Taco night, the bistro also hosts a pie night each week, with 2,000 meat pies being shipped over to feed our hungry medal hunters.

Fortunately for the sake of fairness, Aussies are not the only athletes being properly fed at the Games. One week in, organisers declared they had made efforts to provide more animal protein options to the entirety of the village.

“There has been a reinforcement in animal proteins with 700 kilos of eggs and a tonne of meat to meet the demands of the athletes, who we place at the heart of the Paris 2024 experience,” said Paris 2024 chief executive Etienne Thobois.

“Early teething issues with transport have been resolved and the food is varied and plentiful after some early shortfalls,” read a statement from the AOC.

A statement from the AOC also confirmed that the initial qualms from Aussie athletes had been addressed by the “high-quality village”.

“Quantities have been increased and staff added. Whenever the AOC has provided feedback, changes are made.”

The Paris 2024 Games can be viewed live and on-demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan.