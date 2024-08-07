As Suspected, The Olympic Village Is A Sex-Fest And I Love This For Our Pent Up Athletes

When athletes first arrive at the Olympic Village, they mean business. After all, they’re there with one task: to win big for their country. But now that we’re 12 days into the 2024 Olympic Games, there has been a noticeable vibe shift in the Village — a reportedly sexy little vibe shift at that.

According to reports by news.com.au, Tinder has experienced a 25 per cent rise in swipe rates on the ground in Paris. Plus, there’s been a 52 per cent spike of users with “Olympian” as their job description and spike in 43 per cent of users who have “athlete” written on their profile somewhere.

To be totally fair, if I was a very impressive athlete, I’d use that to my advantage to get laid, too.

Meanwhile, gay dating app Grindr has turned off location-based services for the Olympic Village to protect athletes from being outed.

“If an athlete is not out or comes from a country where being LGBTQ+ is dangerous or illegal, using Grindr can put them at risk of being outed by curious individuals who may try to identify and expose them on the app,” Grindr’s blog post confirmed.

While the “explore” and “roam” functions are turned off, the app can still be used.

Australian 3×3 basketballer Marena Whittle claims the athletes are beginning to treat the village like it’s the Love Island Villa.

“The co-mingling is real. Everyone’s talking about the closing ceremony because after that it’s going to be absolutely crazy,” she told news.com.au.

“I can already see how hectic it’s going to be just based on what the village is like right now.”

Not only did she note that people are staying up much later than the 10pm bedtime, but the hookups are a-plenty. But because most athletes share rooms, they have to get creative in selecting places to bone.

Apparently, at previous Olympics, the laundry room has been the go-to place for a bonk. But this time, Whittle says it’s a no-go zone.

“With the laundry in the village here, there’s always someone watching it and it shuts – they’ve got very strict hours. But in our village, we’ve got so many hidden little spots – there’s a bridge, an underpass … lots of areas that people can take full advantage of,” Whittle explained.

Although there was some question over whether the cardboard beds in the dorms are bonk-proof, Wittle says they’d definitely be an option. Well, if the rooms are free.

“You could do a backflip and land and the bed wouldn’t break.”

According to an anonymous athlete who competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, once the events are over, the village essentially turns into a fuckfest.

“By the time my competition was over, I had only one thing on my mind — to hook up and release this pent up energy,” the anon Olympian told Popsugar.

“It’s crazy in the Village. Athletes download Tinder just for those two weeks and set their location to the few [kilometres] radius of the Olympic Village, and both men and women are always on the lookout for a good catch.”

At the end of the day, I think the Olympic Village vibes are kind of like a hostel. No matter what, everyone fucking so the polite thing to do is bang in the bathroom or laundry room instead of waking up your roomies.

With only a few more days of events to go, I can’t wait to hear the saucy stories that come out after the Closing Ceremony.



