Athletes In The Olympic Village Have Been Going Absolutely Feral… Over A Chocolate Muffin

Ignore all the other stories you’ve heard about the controversial Opening Ceremony or the uncomfortable cardboard beds — the only thing you should care about from behind the scenes of Paris 2024 is how delicious the chocolate muffins in the Olympic Village are.

With an action-packed fortnight of wall-to-wall events featuring the world’s best athletes the Olympics has a LOT going on. So it’s understandable if you’ve missed one of the hottest stories from Paris 2024.

And that is one athlete’s love affair with a specific Olympic Village food.

While there are plenty of athletes raking in new followers during the Games, Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen‘s love story with chocolate muffins has captivated the people of TikTok.

If Henrik’s testimony is to be believed, the chocolate muffins available in Olympic Village are the most delectable, mouthwatering, foodgasm-inducing baked treats ever created.

Or at least, one must assume they are that delicious. ‘Cos I can’t think of any other reason why he would have posted nine separate TikToks about them.

So what’s going on with the Olympic Village muffin obsession? Where did it start? Are they actually that good, and what are athletes saying about them?

How the Olympic Village muffin meme began

The Olympian’s obsession with the chocolate muffins at the Paris 2024 village was first documented when on the day of the Opening Ceremony, Henrik Christiansen posted a review of the Olympic Village’s meals.

Featuring in the video were a variety of meals, including pesto pasta, dumplings, and gyoza. But one menu item took the (cup)cake for the 27-year-old swimmer; the chocolate muffin.

“They are the single greatest thing about the Olympics so far,” commented the swimmer, giving them an 11/10 rating.

And that’s how the love story of a generation began.

Hours later, the humorous Norwegian had posted not one but two more videos sharing his love of the muffins. Both received hundreds of thousands of likes on the platform, and racked up almost two million views.

Henrik has competed in three Olympic Games, first appearing at Rio 2016. This year he competed in the men’s 800m freestyle and came sixth in his heat, and will soon race in the men’s 1500m freestyle.

But now he has quickly become known as the “Olympics muffin guy” online, thanks to his hilarious posts on TikTok.

In one of the videos Henrik declared himself as “Olympic Muffin Man”. In others he implies he is addicted to the muffins, with his fellow Olympians expressing concern for his obsession with them.

But though he may be the originator of the meme, Henrik isn’t the only athlete to rave about the Olympic muffin.

Other athletes love the Olympic muffin

Speaking to People, three members of the USA’s gymnastics men’s team shared that the muffins were as good as Henrik had implied.

“I had my first one this morning…oh my gosh, they’re really good. ˇThey’re so gooey,” said Brody Malone.

“It is delicious,” added his teammate, Stephen Nedoroscik.

Another Olympian, Phillipines gymnast Aleah Finnegan, shared her own TikTok where she said she can “understand the hype” of the sacred muffins.

New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt also posted a video sharing that not only had he found the muffin, but the muffin man too!

Meanwhile, US athlete Gabby Thomas gave the muffins a 9.8/10 review on her own TikTok.

The trend has also garnered support from the netizens of X (formerly Twitter), who are declaring the Olympic muffin meme as one of the best parts of the Paris 2024 Games.

Someone cut me off I’ve consumed too much Olympic content I’m so deep into watching events and backstories. Why aren’t more people talking about the swimmer from Norway who’s addicted to Olympic village chocolate muffins he can’t stop?! SO many muffins?!? — Marissa Chanel Hampton (@marissahampton) July 29, 2024

obsessed with that norwegian olympian who’s made like 20 tiktoks about how much he loves the chocolate muffins they give at the olympic village like nobody gets life the way he does i’m afraid — sugarplum (@proseluvr) July 29, 2024

every time i open tiktok i see a different video about the chocolate muffins in the olympic village from norwegian swimmer henrik christiansen. i need to try these muffins — Hailey Robinson (@haileyarobin) July 30, 2024

Where can I get the Olympic Village muffin?

Naturally, the question on everyone’s lips is now, “Where can I get this Olympic muffin????”

And while you could go back in time, begin training to become a world-class athlete in a specific event, and then compete in the Paris Games, it’s probably easier to just find where the muffin gets sold.

Unfortunately, organisers from the Paris Olympics have not clarified who their sacred muffin supplier is just yet, which has led to internet sleuths trying to find the muffin themselves.

Alas, nothing has quite come close to being an exact match for the gooey-centred chocolate chip muffins that the world’s Olympians are getting for free.

That said, some potential taste-alike muffins include:

Whoever the secret muffin supplier is, no doubt they’ll be sending Henrik Christiansen a sponsorship offer sometime soon.

The Paris 2024 Games can be viewed live and on-demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan.

Viva la Muffin Man!

