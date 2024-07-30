An Olympic Swimmer Was Sent Home From Paris 2024 For Sneaking Out Of The Athlete’s Village

A Brazillian Olympic swimmer has been removed from Paris after breaking a rule with her boyfriend.

Ana Carolina Vieira ignored the Brazillian Olympic Committee’s (COB) strict guidelines and snuck out of the Olympic Village with her fellow Olympic swimmer boyfriend Gabriel Santos to experience a night out in Paris.

The swimmer, whose 4x100m freestyle relay team failed to make the final, went out on her jaunt on July 26. Officials found out after seeing proof on social media, and the pair were immediately reprimanded.

According to a statement provided by the COB, Vieira was sent home due to her “aggressive manner” when receiving her punishment.

“The COB decided to punish the two athletes for having left the Olympic Village without authorisation last Friday. In addition to this fact, the athlete Ana Carolina, in a disrespectful and aggressive manner, contested the technical decision taken by the Brazillian Swimming Team committee,” the COB said.

Ana Carolina Vieira and her boyfriend Gabriel Santos. (Image: Instagram @_anavieeiraa)

Her boyfriend, Santos, who crashed out of the men’s 4×100 freestyle heats, was permitted to stay in Paris after apologising.

On Instagram, Vieira claimed she was hoping to prove she didn’t “misbehave at all”.

“Passing by to say thank you for the kind messages. I couldn’t get in touch with anyone the moment I left the room they announced I was out for misconduct,” she said.

“Got no access to anything, couldn’t talk to anyone… I promise to say everything [eventually], but that’s it [for now].”

Santos was allowed to stay in Paris while Vieira was sent home. (Image: Instagram @gabrielssantos1 & @_anavieeiraa)

What rules do the Olympic Games competitors have to follow in the Olympic Village?

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has a bunch of rules in place for those staying at the Athletes Village. For Vieira, she broke a rule set by her country’s Olympic Committee, so keep in mind that individual Olympic Committees can add even stricter rules depending on their vibe.

Family and friends can’t stay with athletes

This kinda seems self-explanatory. The IOC is already housing 14,250 athletes, coaches and team officials, so athletes aren’t able to sneak in their friends, family or guests to room with them.

No alcohol is provided

Athletes won’t find alcohol on offer in the Olympic Village – the closest you’ll get is some non-alcoholic beer at The Corona Cero Stress Terrace. However, it’s BYO friendly! It just depends on the individual Olympic Committees and their own rules for their team.

There are Olympic Village quiet hours

Another totally reasonable rule is that athletes need their beauty sleep to make sure they’re in tip-top condition. Again, it’s set by the individual Olympic Committees, but Team USA for example, requires total quiet from 10pm to 7am.

“This is a distraction-free environment. We want to be very respectful – not only of our athletes, but of other athletes,” Team USA’s Olympic Village Director Daniel Smith told PEOPLE.

Social media posts are allowed

Technically, athletes have been given the green light to post all the spicy tea about what happens in the Olympic Village. But when you take a closer look at the pages of specific guidelines they have to follow, it certainly sounds like a lot of effort.

They’re not allowed to post anything captured in medical areas, use AI or AI-generated content, go live, post videos that are longer than two minutes long, or anything commercial. Privacy is also very important, so competitors can’t upload any images of another person in the village without their consent. You can read the eight pages of guidelines here.

It’s not all bad news though! The intimacy ban that was in place for Tokyo 2020 was lifted, so at least the athletes can bang their hearts out. There are 230,000 condoms to get through, after all.

Feature Image: Instagram @_anavieeiraa