Olympian Says Medals ‘Not As High Quality’ As You’d Think After His Deteriorated In A Week

While the world watches on and dreams of how it would feel to win an Olympic medal, one Paris 2024 athlete has shared that maybe the standard of the shiny medallions isn’t what they’re promised to be.

Even if you aren’t into the sporting side of things, there’s something appealing about the Olympic medals. Whether it’s their symbol of achievement, or merely the shine, some trait about them is attractive.

However, according to USA’s men’s street skateboarder Nyjah Huston, who won bronze on July 30, the actual quality of the medals is “not as high” as most would assume.

Bringing the standard of the Paris Olympic medals under question, Huston posted an Instagram Story to his 5.3 million followers pointing out the deteriorating state of his bronze.

“These Olympic medals look great when they’re brand new,” Huston began.

“But after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit, and then letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they’re apparently not as high quality as you would think.”

The Olympic skateboarder held his accolade up for the camera and showed off the damage his bronze medal took in just over a week of his possession.

Huston’s medal had clearly lost its initial shining quality, with blemishes showing where the copper had aged out of its original polished finish on both sides.

“I mean look at that thing, it’s looking rough! Even the front is starting to chip off a little,” he said, before calling for the Paris Games to make a fix.

“Olympic medals maybe gotta step up the quality a little bit.”

In another Instagram Story, Huston held the medal up over a California backdrop and further roasted the medal, writing: “Medal looking like it went to war and back.”

Huston also later posted that perhaps the medals were supposed to be kept in cases, and were not for “the full send”.

Fans of the athlete agreed with him online, with some calling it “trash”.

“Did you keep the receipt?” one person joked.

Fun fact: the gold medals at every Olympics are actually mostly silver, with six grams of gold to plate the accolade. Bronze medals are made up of a copper, tin, and zinc alloy.

Prior to the Games beginning, the Olympic Committee shared that every medal from the Paris 2024 Games would feature a hexagonal piece of the Eiffel Tower embedded in their centre.

A total of 5100 medals were made in total for both the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Paris 2024 Games can be viewed live and on-demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan.

