Creepy Olympic Games Viewers Slammed For Complaining About Women’s Beach Volleyball Uniforms

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses rape.

Although we’re living in the year 2024, some Olympic Games viewers are thinking backwards in their commentary. I’m talking about the punters who are having a sook over the women’s beach volleyball teams who decided to wear leggings over bikini bottoms.



I thought we were here for the sport, are we not?

Every time the Olympic Games roll around, we’re always presented with the idea that the sporting event would bring unity to the world. But not when it comes to uniforms, especially women’s uniforms, I guess.

During the first days of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, punters observing the Women’s volleyball preliminary rounds had a bone to pick with the athletes. And no, it’s not because their team lost. It was because the athletes opted to wear leggings over bikini bottoms.

To give you a quick 411 on women’s beach volleyball and the Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) previously made it mandatory for women to wear bikini bottoms in the competition, news.com.au reports.

However, Paris 2024 decided to scrap that rule, allowing female athletes to compete in beach volleyball events in leggings.

In one of the first preliminary beach volleyball matches between Team USA and Team Canada, both teams were sporting leggings which could’ve been a result of the shitty weather the Olympic Games kicked off with.

Don’t they look fab? (Image source: AP Newsroom/Louise Delmotte)

Regardless of the weather, our athletes should be able to wear whatever they want. After all, we’re here for the sports, skills and medals right? Well, some folks weren’t too pleased with their chosen outfits because god forbid the athletes didn’t wear bikini bottoms.

Some punters took their frustrations to X (formerly Twitter) and complained about the wardrobe change.

“I switch the channel to watch women’s beach volleyball and these women have pants on?? What happened to the game I love man. I just know these damn liberals did this,” one person wrote. Ew.

“I waited 4 years for fucking PANTS?!!?!??!??! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” another gronk posted on X with a screenshot of Team USA and Team Canada.

“Every 4 years, I become a women’s beach volleyball enthusiast. I also generally support tight yoga pants in public. However, yoga pants, no matter how tight they are, have NO place in women’s beach volleyball. For us traditionalist fans, this is heresy,” a third wrote.

Look, I could go on and on sharing the fucked shit that has been said about the talented women of this sport. But thankfully, there were a plethora of posts shutting down the disgustang commentary.

In the 2024 Olympics, women’s beach volleyball teams have adopted a new uniform policy allowing players to wear leggings instead of traditional bikinis.



…and men are whining like little bitches. — 𓂀 𝕋𝔼𝔸ℍ 𓂀 (@TeahCartel) July 27, 2024

Men are literally falling to their knees because the women in beach volleyball are wearing leggings. Get a GRIP — 𝕷𝖆 𝕵𝖊𝖋𝖆 🩷 (@_Sweet_Lady_K) July 27, 2024

(Image source: X)

What confuses me the most is that these men who’ve complained about the leggings have seemingly not said a word about the convicted rapist who’s currently competing in the Olympic Games men’s beach volleyball comp. How bloody wild.

And this isn’t the first time the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has been spoiled by sexist men. Earlier this week, EuroSport commentator Bob Ballard was (thankfully) nixed after he made a sexist comment about Australia’s women’s freestyle relay team after they won gold.

What a joke.

I could end the piece by saying, “Oh well hopefully something changes in the future,” but you know what sucks? No matter what we women do, whether it be representing the country, winning medals, IDK being elected president — this response to something as menial as the uniforms reminds me that we will only ever be objects in the eyes of men.

How fucking depressing.

