The Whole World Is Going Bonkers For This Lifeguard Who Saved The Day At The Paris Olympics

A mysterious speedo-clad legend with a dad bod has stolen the show at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 swimming and it was not me, I was busy judging the Games from the comfort of my couch (you’ll also be thankful to know that I do not own a speedo).

The mystery man popped up to save the day when a random object was spotted floating in the middle of the pool during the women’s 100m breaststroke heats, effectively halting the comp.

Lifeguard with dad bod saves the day at Olympic Games Paris 2024

Our hero came to the rescue as a delighted crowd watched on. He stripped down, jumped in the pool to retrieve the object (which ended up being a rogue swimming cap) before hopping out.

He has has now garnered worldwide attention and has been hailed a hero — proving that, as the cliché goes — not all heroes wear capes. Some wear speedos.

Mysterious dad bod man

Off to save the day. (Credit: Nine)

Mysterious dad bod man

Dad bod to the rescue! (Credit: Nine)

The crowd watching at the olympics

The crowd watches eagerly. (Credit: Nine)

Olympics

The emerges victorious from the pool and holds the disruptive swimming cap in the air. (Credit: Nine)

Catch the full moment in all its glory HERE.

Folks on social media are going wild for our hero, with one writing: “My man deserves #Olympics gold for walking out with the dad bod & diving in the pool to get a swimmer’s cap. Best moment of the Games so far in my book.”

“Haha, that’s hilarious! Kudos to the lifeguard in the speedo! Not all heroes wear capes, some just rock a speedo and save the day,” wrote another.

Meanwhile CBS’ Olympics reporter Devin Heroux figured out who the dude is.

“After hours of investigation I’ve confirmed who jumped into the water to get the swimming cap. It was a lifeguard in a speedo,” he deduced.

“Who was asked to get a cap at the bottom of the Olympic pool in between swims. He does not want to be named. Not all hero’s wear capes. Or much at all.”

Keep up with what’s happening in the Olympic world via Channel 9 and 9Now.

