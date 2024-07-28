Olympic Organisers Apologise For Opening Ceremony That Had Conservatives Weeping Like Babies

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 organisers have apologised for that controversial Opening Ceremony scene that had conservatives crying into their pillows.

ICYMI: conservatives were clutching their pearls over the weekend over one moment in the Opening Ceremony that featured a diverse range of performers including drag queens depicting Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper.

Conservatives called the scene “offensive” and accused the Games of going “full Woke dystopian”.

The ceremony’s artistic director Thomas Jolly said there was no intention to “mock or denigrate anyone” and explained the scene in question was designed to reference pagan gods.

“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group,” Paris 2024 spokeswoman Anne Descamps told reporters on Sunday.

“On the contrary, I think Thomas Jolly did try to intend to celebrate community tolerance. We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offence, we of course are really sorry.”

The scene in question. Credit: Twitter/X.

Jolly told French broadcaster BFM: “The idea was to do a big pagan party linked to the gods of Olympus.

“You’ll never find in my work any desire to mock or denigrate anyone. I wanted a ceremony that brings people together, that reconciles, but also a ceremony that affirms our Republican values of liberty, equality and fraternity.”

In a statement online after the Opening Ceremony, organisers from Paris 2024 explained that the “interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings.”

The apology and explanation comes after US telecommunications company C Spire announced it would be revoking its sponsorship of the Olympic Games, stating that they were “shocked by the mockery of the Last Supper during the opening ceremonies”.

The Catholic Church in France also criticised the scene, stating there were “scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity”.

Others used the scene as a vehicle to attack the LGBTQIA+ community, describing the marginalised group as a “demonic cult”.

One major Catholic group on X said this of the display: “Simply filth. Evil.”

To see what all the hullabaloo was about, go check out the Opening Ceremony for yourself. It was quite a hoot!

The Paris 2024 Olympics are available to watch on Channel 9, 9Now and Stan.