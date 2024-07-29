What’s In The Random Box Olympic Games Paris 2024 Athletes Are Handed On The Podium?

If you’ve decided to make the Olympic Games your entire identity (like moi), you may have noticed something strange about the medal celebrations. Every medallist has been handed a thin, rectangular beige box when they hop on the podium.



So, what’s inside the box Olympic medalists are given?

It’s been common practice for winners to be handed a soft toy mascot or a bouquet of flowers in the past, but this little box – that low-key looks like a package you’d get in the mail – has taken centre stage this year.

Inside is a fun keepsake for the athletes: an official poster for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 created and designed by French illustrator Ugo Gattoni. According to Sortira Paris, it’s a special limited edition and night-time version.

Jess Fox is an icon, and she is the moment.

The artist previously worked on an art project called Bicycle for the London Games in 2012, and designed scarves for fashion house Hermès. Gattoni spent four months working on the intricate, colourful design, showing multiple events, mascots, flags and a stadium sitting on the Eiffel Tower.

Speaking to Olympics.com, the artist revealed he had created everything by hand and spent 2000 hours working on this piece of art.

“I was very flattered [and] honoured [to be asked]… I immediately had an idea. I came home here to the studio and I already had the stadium in mind on my journey back. I wanted to make a Paris stadium,” he said.

The artist was given complete creative freedom and weaved in his surrealist style effortlessly.

Doing us proud!

What else are Olympic medal winners given?

After securing a podium finish, winners are given their medals and a cute Phryge mascot. The French mascot is based on a Phrygian red cap – a symbol of French liberation.

It’s a special version of the mascot, with either a gold, silver or bronze medal sewn on the front, and the word “Bravo” emblazoned on the back.

Each medal awarded also has a piece of the original iron from the Eiffel Tower construction in the middle, as a unique touch. A group of expert jewellers, known as Chaumet, were tasked with the best way to make this happen.

“We’ve decided to add this hexagon [which represents the shape of France] in the way we would a gemstone – in the centre and placed as the most precious element of the medal,” Chaumet representative Clémentine Massonnat told Olympics.com.

Australia is currently coming second in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 medal tally, just behind Japan. Aussies have taken home four gold medals and two silver medals so far.

