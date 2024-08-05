Apparently The Viral Olympic Choccie Muffin Tastes Like A Common Aussie Staple From Coles & Woolies

Olympic Aussie swimmers Brianna Throssell and Jenna Forrester have waded into the choccie muffin chat.



The pair have jumped on Henrik Christiansen’s very public love affair with the chocolate muffin found in the Paris Olympic Village and did a lil’ taste test on TikTok for all of us back home.

Spoiler alert: you’ve likely had something that tastes very similar to this gooey, delectable bakery item. And you can find it at Coles or Woolies!

“This is our review of the chocolate muffin in the Olympic Village,” Forrester said, before taking a big bite.

“We have finished racing, so we are allowed to eat this,” added gold medallist Throssell.

“For Aussies, I would say it’s like the Coles chocolate mud cake with Betty Crocker’s icing on the inside.”

The swimmers described the taste for Aussies at home. (Image: TikTok @briannathrossell) It’s a Coles and Woolies mudcake x Betty Crocker cross. (Image: TikTok @briannathrossell)

Forrester wasn’t too impressed with her first bite, saying it was “just okay”, before being directed to the chocolatey centre. Once she’d tasted the middle, she changed her tune quite quickly.

“It tastes like a muffin that you’d get at the school tuck shop in primary school. It’s not that bad. I think it’s pretty good,” she decided.

In the comments, Forrester confirmed the pecan tart at the Olympic Village was actually better than the muffin, but clarified her tuck shop comparison was a good thing – she thinks canteen muffins are “elite”.

Aussie fans praised the athletes for their description, with one saying Throssell’s review was “the best Aussie review ever”, giving her “gold in and out of the pool”.

“Thank you for giving the mud cake [and] Betty Crocker description. It’s been driving me nuts wanting to know how it tastes in Australian terms,” another commented.

“On my way to Coles. Thank you for the description and comparison,” a third wrote.

“10/10 description of the flavour in Aussie terms. Now I will never wonder about it again,” another said.

Henrik Christiansen hoarding his choccie muffins. (Image: TikTok @henrikchristians1) It’s a thing of beauty. (Image: TikTok @henrikchristians1)

What’s in the Olympic Village chocolate muffins?

People got the inside scoop about the chocolate muffins from Sodexo Live!, the company responsible for the food in the Olympic Village.

According to the company, these are 130g Maxi muffins filled with big chunks of chocolate. Mmmm.

“It is filled and topped with dark chocolate, featuring chunks of dark chocolate and milk chocolate. This muffin is served daily at the main athletes’ restaurant and at the six takeaway food areas within the Village,” the rep said.

Demand for these viral choccie muffins has grown so great that around 2000 are served daily in the Olympic Village. The company estimates they’ll end up dishing out 100,000 muffins across both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Can we pls award the choccie muffin an honorary gold medal? It’s what it deserves!

Feature Image: TikTok @briannathrossell @henrikchristians1