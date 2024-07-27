Aussie Olympians Shared The Bonkers Amount Of Free Stuff They’ve Got So Far & The FOMO Is Real

As the Paris 2024 Olympic Games officially begin, Olympians from around the world are sharing exclusive sneak peaks into what life inside the Olympic Village is like — including showing off all the amazing freebies they have been given. I’m so, so jealous y’all.

Paris is currently home to over 10,000 of the world’s best athletes, who are all currently residing in the iconic Olympic Village. And though we’ve already had news about what the Olympians will (or wont!) be fed in the prestigious villas, more updates are coming by the day that give insight into life in the village.

One member of Team Australia who has been killing it online is water poloist Matilda ‘Tilly’ Kearns.

The 23-year-old Olympian has been sharing cute AF clips of her and other athletes getting up to shenanigans in Olympic Village, including one adorable video with 1.3 million likes that showed off the incredible singing that Fijian athletes have been doing every morning.

@tillykearns Being among all the different cultures is the best ♬ original sound – Tilly Kearns

Another successful video uploaded by Kearns showed fans the wild amount of free stuff that athletes are being given.

In one video, Kearns captioned that Australia’s athletes had been “spoilt rotten”, as she showed off the haul of goodies which included a tonne of free clothes, tote bags, and even some bigger gifts like phones.

“I wanna do a haul for you guys but I don’t even know where to begin,” she said in the video.

Though the video was only 43-seconds-long, the amount of loot Kearns was able to quickly show off was BONKERS. Kearns gave her 481K TikTok followers a quick tour of her apartment in the Olympic Village, and her freebie-filled room.

Some of the items that Kearns said she was given include:

A “cute” Team Australia tote-bag.

Exclusive Paris 2024 Volley shoes.

A notebook.

Keepcup.

Free Team Australia pajamas.

50K Qantas Points.

A custom suitcase.

A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition.

That’s right, every single athlete competing was given their own free Samsung Galaxy Flip 6. Must be noice.

Another athlete, Dominican swimmer Jasmine Schofield, also shared what free stuff she got as an Olympian, and highlighted how whoever seems to be in charge of the goodie bags deserves a promotion.

Here’s what Jasmine said she hauled in after just days in Paris:

Olympic welcome ceremony scarf.

ASICS shorts, shirts, track pants, shoes, backpacks and jackets.

Olympic themed towels, hats, and umbrellas.

Powerade water bottles and packets.

And Speedo swim-caps and tech suits.

Not gonna lie, if I knew that being an Olympian meant all the free stuff you wanted at Olympics, I wouldn’t have given up the four different sports my parents enrolled me in as a kid.

Not that I ever would have stood a chance, just sucks now that my dream of free stuff has eluded me.

The Paris 2024 Games can be viewed live and on demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan.

[Image: TikTok]