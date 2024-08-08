Nina Kennedy Does Australia Proud By Winning Gold & Calling Herself A ‘Fucking Mad Dog’ On TV

Aussie pole vaulter Nina Kennedy has revealed her self-imposed nickname on national television and it is perhaps the most Australian thing ever.

Kennedy accomplished her dream of winning a standalone gold this week after defeating US rival Katie Moon, something she had been working hard towards since sharing the podium with the US jumper at last year’s world championships.

“I think maybe next year if the exact same thing happened in Paris at the Olympics, I don’t think I would share,” she said last September of her decision to share the gold with Moon. “I think it just really sums up where I’m at in my career and then maybe in the future I will want that individual title.”

27-year-old Kennedy was ecstatic after her historic win, which made for some iconic television interviews.

“I’m here, I’m a gold medallist, that is so sick,” she said after the win.

In an interview with Channel 10, she asked how others on the team would describe her.

“What would they have said about me? Maybe like fierce with a little bit of crazy. Maybe, I don’t know, a little bit of fun? Can you tell me what they said?”

“They just said you’re amazing and determined and all the things that I think Australia thinks you are,” the interviewer replied.

Unprompted, without hesitation, Kennedy responded: “Fucking maddog.”

Nothing but respect for our gold medalist Nina Fucking Maddog Kennedy.

Fucking Maddog’s next goal after winning gold in Paris is to break Yelena Isinbayeva‘s world record for 5.06m.

“I don’t know if anybody watched my competition at the London Diamond League (which she won won with 4.85m in early July) but I had really, really good attempts at 4.95m,” she told the media after her win.

“That was probably the first time that I thought to myself, ‘you know, maybe the world record is possible’.”

You can watch the final days of the Olympics on Channel 9 and 9Now.