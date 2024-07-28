The Matildas Win Against Zambia Was So Wild It Was Almost Worth Getting Up At 3am On A Monday

The Matildas have managed to secure their first win of the Olympics against Zambia in perhaps one of the wildest games of football I have ever seen.

Both Australia and Zambia lost their opening games of the group against Germany and the USA, respectively, so it was really a do-or-die fixture for everyone involved — but nothing could’ve prepared fans for the absolute Olympic hell that unfolded at 3am this morning.

While many have discounted Zambia (ranked 64 in the world), it’s worth noting that the national team has two of the world’s most expensive footballers in Racheal Kundananji and Barbra Banda — first and second most expensive, respectively — so this was never going to be an easy fixture.

The game kicked off with Banda proving her value with a crazy goal in the opening 40 seconds — the first of 11 goals in the match.

Interestingly, just 110 tickets were sold for the game, despite ticket prices ranging from just $40-$120. According to reports from Nice, there is little signage promoting the football matches, but I can only assume those who neglected to buy tickets will regret it after hearing about the Oscar-worthy performance that unfolded.

While it was a far cry from the world-class football we saw during the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia last year, with poor defensive efforts from both teams, it was a goal-fest that fans couldn’t look away from. Like watching a car crash, it was messy and painful, but you didn’t even want to blink out of fear you’d miss a goal or three.

Australia was unable to get ahead in the first half, but the second half was a different story.

Canberra United star Michelle Heyman proved exactly why she deserves to be in this team within a minute of entering the pitch, after she backheeled the ball towards the goal. Ultimately, it was ruled an own goal by Zambia — but Heyman can take all the praise for it.

But even if she didn’t technically get the bragging rights for the 59th-minute score — she still wrote her name on the scoresheet with a stunning 90th-minute goal that put Australia ahead for the first time all match, and ultimately won us the game.

At 36 years old, Heyman was retired from national team duties this time last year, and now she feels like an essential ingredient in a Matildas squad. You truly, TRULY just love to see it.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were eating it up, riding the rollercoaster of emotions along with the players.

The Matildas will now round out their group stage with a match against women’s football giants the USA — managed by former Chelsea coach Emma Hayes (yikes) — at 3am on August 1.

You can watch the Matildas game, and the rest of the Olympics on Channel 9 and 9Now.

Image: Getty