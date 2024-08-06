Another Athlete Reportedly Booted From The Olympic Village For ‘Inappropriate’ Act Refutes Claim

If reports are to be believed, another athlete will be missing out on the choccy muffins in the Olympic Village after breaking some rules and getting the boot. However, Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso has publicly refuted claims that she was kicked out of the Olympics for sneaking out for a day trip to Disneyland.

Alonso was competing in the Women’s 100m Butterfly but failed to make it to the semi-finals.

But instead of sticking around and supporting her teammates, she reportedly used the opportunity to visit the happiest place on earth and a bunch of other iconic sights that she posted on her social media.

(Image: Luana Alonso / Instagram)

Reportedly, Alonso did her sightseeing without authorisation from the officials which is considered a breach of protocol. And apparently, that seriously pissed off the Paraguayan Olympic Committee.

“Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay,” Paraguayan Olympic Committee boss Larissa Schaerer said in a statement.

“We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes’ Village.”

Meanwhile, president of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee Camilo Pérez referred to the incident as a “small act of discipline” on ABC Cardinal radio, per Nine News.

READ MORE When Do Athletes Get Kicked Out Of The Olympic Village? A Quick Explainer On The Controversial New Rules

Taking to her Instagram stories following the international reports, Alonso claims that she was not kicked out of the Olympic Village.



“I just wanted to clarify that I was never removed or expelled from anywhere, stop spreading false information,” she wrote.

“I don’t want to give any statement but I’m not going to let lies affect me either.”

(Image: Luana Alonso / Instagram)

After her Olympic dreams came to an end, Alonso took to Instagram to announce that she would be retiring from swimming altogether.

“It’s official now!” she wrote.

“I’m retiring from swimming, thank you all so much for the support. Sorry Paraguay. I only have to thank you.”