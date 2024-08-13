The 2028 Olympic Games Will Introduce Five New Sports & Scrap A Couple From This Year

Now that the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are done and dusted, many folks are looking towards Los Angeles 2028 (LA28), especially after that ‘yuge closing ceremony featuring Tom Cruise and Billie Eilish. And with Breaking becoming one of the breakout sports of the 2024 games for, uh, reasons, people are wondering what new sports will be added to the upcoming Olympic Games.



Spoiler: Breaking is donezo.

After watching the Olympic Breaking event unfold — and the virality of Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn‘s moves — there seems to be a big interest in what the LA28 games will bring.

You just got served!!! Memes! (Image source: Elsa/Getty Images)

Thankfully, Olympic Games enthusiasts won’t be twiddling their thumbs in wonder for long, as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have already approved five new sports for LA28.

The five new sports to be introduced in LA28 include:

Baseball/Softball

Lacrosse Sixes

Cricket (T20)

Flag Football

Squash

Baseball and Softball have previously featured in the Olympics, with their recent events taking place in Tokyo 2020. Lacrosse Sixes has also been featured, back in the before times at St Louis 1904 and London 1908.

Cricket surprisingly made its debut in Paris in 1900 and both Flag Footy and Squash will make their Olympic Games debut with LA28.

Squash at the Commonwealth Games. (Image source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

When the sports were confirmed, IOC President Thomas Bach said the five sports chosen were “in line with the American sports culture and will showcase iconic American sports to the world.”

“Their inclusion will allow the Olympic Movement to engage with new athlete and fan communities in the US and globally.”

What is the sports programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games?

LA28 features a stacked lineup of events, with 36 categories in the sports programme!

Here they are below.

Aquatics Archery Athletics Badminton Baseball Basketball Canoe Cricket Cycling Equestrian Fencing Flag football Football (AKA Soccer) Golf Gymnastics Handball Hockey Judo Lacrosse Modern Pentathlon Skateboarding Softball Sport Climbing Squash Surfing Table Tennis Taekwondo Tennis Rowing Rugby Sailing Shooting Triathlon Volleyball Weightlifting Wrestling

That being said, we can confirm that breaking will not be served up at LA28 (are we surprised?). But it also looks like boxing has been completely nixed from the lineup, which is a big hell naur from me!!

LA28 will be kicking off on the 14th of July in 2028 with the 2028 Paralympic Games beginning on the 25th of August, 2028.

Now… How do we get Goon of Fortune into Brisbane 2032???

Image source: Getty Images / David Buono/Icon Sportswire and Ezra Shaw